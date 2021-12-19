« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 19 20 21 22 23 [24]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool  (Read 18333 times)

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,991
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #920 on: Today at 04:23:01 am »
Start having the ref and the VAR ref show up post matcg like managers do and ask them to explain their decisions.

Bet they'll get miraculously get better to avoid the humiliation every week
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,938
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #921 on: Today at 04:24:56 am »
Just watched about 25 minutes of the replay, skipping to key moments.

Boy, you lot aren't kidding. That Kane non-red was criminal. There is no possible explanation for that one. Of course, Dermot Gallagher or one of those other paid mouthpieces will find a way to tell everyone on Sky (or whatever) that it was absolutely the right call, but everyone with even a passing interest in football knows it was a blatant Captain Ingurland call. At least with the Jota non-pen (100% nailed on as it was) you can point to other blatant non fouls not given as part of the Stay On Yer Feet Ya Twat initiative, but the Kane incident had no precedent, no mitigating circumstances - a pure travesty.
Logged

Online NarutoReds

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,234
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #922 on: Today at 05:42:42 am »
+ Mail Online, United Kingdom, By Daniel Matthews

Jurgen Klopp took aim at referee Paul Tierney after Liverpool's pulsating 2-2 draw with Tottenham, claiming Harry Kane could have broken Andy Robertson's leg and football needs "objective" officials.

But Klopp insisted the "game could have been completely different with two key decisions in the first half."

At the final whistle, he made a beeline for Tierney, appearing to tell the official: "I have no problems with any referees. Only you."

He (Klopp) later added: "I really have no idea what his (Paul Tierney) problem is with me. Honestly, I have no idea. I have no problem you just need an objective ref who sees the situations and judges them and not opinions."

Klopp was furious that Kane escaped a sending off after lunging in on Robertson, claiming: "That's definitely a red card if Andy's foot is still on the ground his leg is broken."

Sportsmail columnist Jamie Redknapp agreed, arguing: "It's a red card. He's reckless and out of control. The crowd were up, fever pitch. "

"When you go in for a challenge, I've seen a lot of players sent off for less than that. Having a reputation, being England captain  these little things do help you.'"

-- Jamie Redknapp --

=======================

- Published: 20:32 GMT, 19 December 2021 | Updated: 01:19 GMT, 20 December 2021

Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,938
Re: PL: Tottenham & Tierney 2 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #923 on: Today at 05:54:52 am »
"Having a reputation" - for what? Being a goal thief?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 19 20 21 22 23 [24]   Go Up
« previous next »
 