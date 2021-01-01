Just watched about 25 minutes of the replay, skipping to key moments.



Boy, you lot aren't kidding. That Kane non-red was criminal. There is no possible explanation for that one. Of course, Dermot Gallagher or one of those other paid mouthpieces will find a way to tell everyone on Sky (or whatever) that it was absolutely the right call, but everyone with even a passing interest in football knows it was a blatant Captain Ingurland call. At least with the Jota non-pen (100% nailed on as it was) you can point to other blatant non fouls not given as part of the Stay On Yer Feet Ya Twat initiative, but the Kane incident had no precedent, no mitigating circumstances - a pure travesty.