Fuckall will happen to Tierney and especially Cavanagh over todays performance, that's the most infuriating part of this.

Overlooked, brushed under the carpet & will have free reign to orchestrate the next game however they seem fit.

The FA is a fucking joke, the whole world sees penalty & red today which under normal circumstances would see repercussions for the officials.

Fuck all will be done.

I'm glad Klopp called the c*nts out, however futile his words may be.



That twat Coote tore us a new arsehole last year, fucked over in the derby just as blatant as today. All that happened to him was that the weasel Mike Riley kept him away from any of our matches for a year. Nothing else happened.I expect the same today will happen for Tierney, probably won't see him in charge of our matches for a while.People going on about Alan Shearer tearing shreds out of Mike Riley tonight and yeah its great, but the best thing that happened today was Newcastle getting the same treatment for their blatant pen as that has led him going nuts at them. Maybe it won't make any difference but the only thing that seems to make a difference these days is public pressure and the more shit that is thrown hopefully it adds to the scrutiny.I'm still fuming though and probably for the same reasons as most because these refs stroll in do whatever the fuck they like knowing full well they can run back to the boys club who will keep them safe.