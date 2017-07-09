« previous next »
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
Reply #440 on: Today at 04:02:10 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:59:28 pm
Not sure in all honesty.

The inconsistency is the worse part of it.

To be honest I think we want this game out of the way regardless of who's fit and available to avoid fixture congestion. Not ideal but hey, it could be worse I suppose.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
Reply #441 on: Today at 04:03:12 pm
City being city again with their endless budget is hard to take. If you think about it if not for Klopp it's possible the last few seasons would have been a precession of titles for them.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
Reply #442 on: Today at 04:03:23 pm
Confirmed Thiago out with Covid. Hugely frustrating
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
Reply #443 on: Today at 04:03:43 pm
Neil Jones
@neiljonesgoal
·
1m
Klopp to Sky Sports

"Hendo was here with us, but we sent him home. He's the only one with proper symptoms but he doesn't have Covid, he has a cold."
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
Reply #444 on: Today at 04:04:04 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 03:36:36 pm
Winks, Alli and Sessegnon are hardly regulars.

Sounds like the start of some lawyer joke.  Dewey Screwem and Howe on the bench.

Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
Reply #445 on: Today at 04:04:06 pm
Quote from: Dubred on Today at 03:58:51 pm
City's form will keep our form going. Dogged determination to keep pace with them. When they do slip up, we'll be there
And they know it, and 1st is going to become a burden on their necks. The last-minute goals will add to that.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
Reply #446 on: Today at 04:04:24 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 03:55:52 pm
Because we only have 4 out with Covid. Is that grounds to cancel a game?

What number does it become an issue?
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
Reply #447 on: Today at 04:05:28 pm
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 04:03:12 pm
City being city again with their endless budget is hard to take. If you think about it if not for Klopp it's possible the last few seasons would have been a precession of titles for them.

This would be the 5th procession in a row but for Klopp.

Annoyingly the disrupted seasons benefit them due to their squad depth and unlimited budget. We know we can't afford a fixture pile up later in the season, it's nothing to them because they can just change 5 players every game and not have a drop off.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
Reply #448 on: Today at 04:06:47 pm
Keep a clean sheet, score a few goals for fun, Happy Days.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
Reply #449 on: Today at 04:06:53 pm
I like what I've seen from Morton and Milner is a warrior so I think/hope the midfield may surprise a few. With Salah most things are possible. I think we win this
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
Reply #450 on: Today at 04:07:00 pm
So that puts Thiago out until the 29th which means out of the Leicester league game
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
Reply #451 on: Today at 04:07:04 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 04:03:43 pm
Neil Jones
@neiljonesgoal
·
1m
Klopp to Sky Sports

"Hendo was here with us, but we sent him home. He's the only one with proper symptoms but he doesn't have Covid, he has a cold."

thats how it starts ..   I had a cold for a few days and negative lateral flows for 3 days . Then lateral flow turned positive , pcr positive .. sat on me tod for 3 days since :(
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
Reply #452 on: Today at 04:07:05 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:04:24 pm
What number does it become an issue?
Think it's less than 14 available then you're out? 11 and 3 subs.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
Reply #453 on: Today at 04:07:11 pm
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 04:03:12 pm
City being city again with their endless budget is hard to take. If you think about it if not for Klopp it's possible the last few seasons would have been a precession of titles for them.


Absolutely sick to the teeth of them. Its a miracle weve done what we have with Klopp. And actually won the league in an era like this with their finances
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
Reply #454 on: Today at 04:08:13 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:04:24 pm
What number does it become an issue?

Depends on the team.

If we cant name a starting 11 and a few subs. Chelsea and Everton have played with a reduced bench (and even those had 2 keepers)
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
Reply #455 on: Today at 04:09:08 pm
Quote from: cashmere pringle on Today at 04:07:04 pm
thats how it starts ..   I had a cold for a few days and negative lateral flows for 3 days . Then lateral flow turned positive , pcr positive .. sat on me tod for 3 days since :(

Yeah but at the same time, colds still exist.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
Reply #456 on: Today at 04:09:09 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 04:07:00 pm
So that puts Thiago out until the 29th which means out of the Leicester league game

Is that true or is just until they return negative PCRs if double jabbed?
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
Reply #457 on: Today at 04:09:42 pm
Quote from: ac on Today at 04:06:53 pm
I like what I've seen from Morton and Milner is a warrior so I think/hope the midfield may surprise a few. With Salah most things are possible. I think we win this

You know what you'll get from Milner (fitness permitting) and Morton is very promising.

Naby is going to be key. Need a big performance like at Old Trafford.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
Reply #458 on: Today at 04:09:50 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:09:08 pm
Yeah but at the same time, colds still exist.

you wouldn't think so .. 
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
Reply #459 on: Today at 04:10:35 pm
Gonna be very interesting this.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
Reply #460 on: Today at 04:11:00 pm
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 04:09:09 pm
Is that true or is just until they return negative PCRs if double jabbed?

It is the assumption Thiago gave a positive PCR test (which is what all PL players are getting prior to every game. LFT's for training)
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
Reply #461 on: Today at 04:11:54 pm
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 04:07:11 pm
Absolutely sick to the teeth of them. Its a miracle weve done what we have with Klopp. And actually won the league in an era like this with their finances

Well that's the fault of the premier league for letting these regimes just buy their way to success. It's absolute piss taking.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
Reply #462 on: Today at 04:12:15 pm
Spurs boss Antonio Conte, speaking to Sky Sports:

"Two very difficult weeks with nine players with Covid and staff with Covid and under-23 players with Covid.

"It was very difficuult to have training sessions and the government decided to close the training ground for three days, the last game was two weeks ago against Norwich.

"For sure it is not simple to prepare for the game, we have prepared every game and had three postponed in a row. It is difficult to manage the situation with the players who had Covid. When you become negative, the player is not fit. We have to bring them slowly to their best.

"It is good to play today after two weeks, it was very difficult to go to Leicester and come back because the game was postponed.

"After two weeks to play for us is good because otherwise you lose the intensity, then on the other hand we have to be safe and for this reason the Premier League has to make the best decision, to make players and fans safe. Now we are having big problems, not only Tottenham but all the clubs in the Premier League."
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
Reply #463 on: Today at 04:12:16 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 04:10:35 pm
Gonna be very interesting this.
Yep- I'm even more stoked about this match than before! And I couldn't wait before.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
Reply #464 on: Today at 04:13:51 pm
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 04:09:09 pm
Is that true or is just until they return negative PCRs if double jabbed?

i dont think so:

When to stop self-isolating
You can stop self-isolating after the 10 days if either:

you do not have any symptoms
you just have a cough or changes to your sense of smell or taste  these can last for weeks after the infection has gone
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
Reply #465 on: Today at 04:14:22 pm
Me and my Liverpool-supporting side of the family is going round to my Spurs-supporting side for Sunday roast after this.

Please lads.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
Reply #466 on: Today at 04:15:24 pm
Allison needs to be on his toes today. Son is bound to get through 1 on 1 at least once or twice with our high line
