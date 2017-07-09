Spurs boss Antonio Conte, speaking to Sky Sports:



"Two very difficult weeks with nine players with Covid and staff with Covid and under-23 players with Covid.



"It was very difficuult to have training sessions and the government decided to close the training ground for three days, the last game was two weeks ago against Norwich.



"For sure it is not simple to prepare for the game, we have prepared every game and had three postponed in a row. It is difficult to manage the situation with the players who had Covid. When you become negative, the player is not fit. We have to bring them slowly to their best.



"It is good to play today after two weeks, it was very difficult to go to Leicester and come back because the game was postponed.



"After two weeks to play for us is good because otherwise you lose the intensity, then on the other hand we have to be safe and for this reason the Premier League has to make the best decision, to make players and fans safe. Now we are having big problems, not only Tottenham but all the clubs in the Premier League."