Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread

Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
We can still play a midfield of Milner / Keita / Ox or even bring in Morton.

Or just throw Bobby in and have two shielding.

Bobby, Milner and Keita are not match fit though.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
Bobby, Milner and Keita are not match fit though.

They are clearly fit tho as been on the bench.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
What about TAA with Gomez at FB. Im not saying its a good idea, just a suggestion.

Gomez has just been out for months and not played at all. If we were doing that we'd need to play Neco.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
They are clearly fit tho as been on the bench.

It's building up their minutes though. Ideally Milner would have got 70-90 minutes in Milan but was suspended.

If you start Milner and Keita today you might get an hour out of them, they aren't going to be match sharp.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
It's building up their minutes though. Ideally Milner would have got 70-90 minutes in Milan but was suspended.

If you start Milner and Keita today you might get an hour out of them, they aren't going to be match sharp.

Nor will the Spurs players
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
It's building up their minutes though. Ideally Milner would have got 70-90 minutes in Milan but was suspended.

If you start Milner and Keita today you might get an hour out of them, they aren't going to be match sharp.

Klopp and the team will know who and who isn't fit. You have to reconcile yourself with the fact that Klopp wants the game on and as of yet there are no confirmed news as to more players out with Covid.

They will be tested again today and closer to the time we will have the power to request postponement. If we don't then it will be because Klopp feels we have enough to win the game and part of that belief is the fitness of players who are there.

Also if you are worried about match sharpness, then Spurs will have tonnes of issues in that regard.
