It's building up their minutes though. Ideally Milner would have got 70-90 minutes in Milan but was suspended.



If you start Milner and Keita today you might get an hour out of them, they aren't going to be match sharp.



Klopp and the team will know who and who isn't fit. You have to reconcile yourself with the fact that Klopp wants the game on and as of yet there are no confirmed news as to more players out with Covid.They will be tested again today and closer to the time we will have the power to request postponement. If we don't then it will be because Klopp feels we have enough to win the game and part of that belief is the fitness of players who are there.Also if you are worried about match sharpness, then Spurs will have tonnes of issues in that regard.