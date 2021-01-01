« previous next »
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
Reply #160 on: Today at 09:29:17 am
The bolded bit is not true. S.A. scientists alerted it's presence to the world. First world countries responded by blaming S. African countries and banning them. There were undescribed cases in Europe already.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
Reply #161 on: Today at 09:41:28 am
Whos actually out with covid, Virgil, Jones and Fab the only confirmed? With Hendo a possibility.

Like fuck we should ask for a postponement. Jones has been out injured for a while anyway, while I went into this season fully expecting us to go a few games without Fab & Virgil. The former due to him seeming to pick up a knock every so often & the latter I was expecting some form of injury due to him being out for so long. Hendo also picks up knocks and misses a few games each season. If they were all out with genuine injuries, I doubt wed be as worried. The fact there is a possibility it could be called off as they have covid is just making people want that postponement. So long as the rest of the squad are safe and well, lets play ball.

These are shite. The reds are boss. We can still field a top class centre half pairing without Van Dijk while also having a top class midfield without Fab & Hendo.

What happens if it gets rearranged during Afcon when Salah & Mane are away and then others get covid during that period? Get it played while we know we can still put out a world class side and get the fuckers beat.

4-0 to the Reds today.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
Reply #162 on: Today at 09:44:15 am
Quote from: Spanish Al on Today at 09:41:28 am
Whos actually out with covid, Virgil, Jones and Fab the only confirmed? With Hendo a possibility.

Like fuck we should ask for a postponement. Jones has been out injured for a while anyway, while I went into this season fully expecting us to go a few games without Fab & Virgil. The former due to him seeming to pick up a knock every so often & the latter I was expecting some form of injury due to him being out for so long. Hendo also picks up knocks and misses a few games each season. If they were all out with genuine injuries, I doubt wed be as worried. The fact there is a possibility it could be called off as they have covid is just making people want that postponement. So long as the rest of the squad are safe and well, lets play ball.

These are shite. The reds are boss. We can still field a top class centre half pairing without Van Dijk while also having a top class midfield without Fab & Hendo.

What happens if it gets rearranged during Afcon when Salah & Mane are away and then others get covid during that period? Get it played while we know we can still put out a world class side and get the fuckers beat.

4-0 to the Reds today.

We don't know how many have Covid. You'll look incredibly silly if we lose today with a weakened team.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
Reply #163 on: Today at 09:49:09 am
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 09:44:15 am
We don't know how many have Covid. You'll look incredibly silly if we lose today with a weakened team.

Why will I look silly? My whole post above is an opinion based on what we actually know, not Twitter rumours.

Of course if we have even more players out then its a different situation. Right now we have three confirmed out and one other a possibility. I dont think we should be asking for a postponement based on that information. I dont want a fixture pile up or having to play catch up while we are still able to put out a very strong side. And it would seem Jurgen agrees based on his recent interviews.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
Reply #164 on: Today at 10:00:14 am
If there are any more than the 3 confirmed out we should not be playing this game IMO.
Were in a title race and I dont want us trying to prove a point and dropping points because of loads of first team  players out. City will win today and they are in that run like last season where they win 10-12 on the spin.
We cant afford any slip ups. Fuck trying to make a point.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
Reply #165 on: Today at 10:01:12 am
Quote from: Spanish Al on Today at 09:49:09 am
Why will I look silly? My whole post above is an opinion based on what we actually know, not Twitter rumours.

Of course if we have even more players out then its a different situation. Right now we have three confirmed out and one other a possibility. I dont think we should be asking for a postponement based on that information. I dont want a fixture pile up or having to play catch up while we are still able to put out a very strong side. And it would seem Jurgen agrees based on his recent interviews.

Probably one game you cant predict anything.

We are better than them if we had a full side but we dont and could be missing two huge players.

Spurs have some decent players and a very good Manager. The crowd will also be up for it.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
Reply #166 on: Today at 10:06:48 am
From the Beeb:

Tottenham Hotspur could have as many as six players unavailable to face Liverpool on Sunday due to cases of Covid-19.

Emerson, Son Heung-min and Lucas Moura are among those likely to be ruled out but Sergio Reguilon is back in contention following injury.

Liverpool are set to be missing Virgil van Dijk, Curtis Jones and Fabinho because of positive coronavirus tests.

The club has yet to confirm if any other players have been affected.
