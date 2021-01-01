« previous next »
Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread

Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 02:58:52 pm
If they take other injuries into account as well as Covid cases, imagine someone like Leeds had an outbreak. They'd end up with about three men left to pick the way they're going at the moment  ;D

Interesting to see if the Leeds/Arsenal one does go ahead later. If they had to call that one off *surely* they'd have to write tomorrow's games off too? Then again though, they probably want as many games played as possible to avoid adding to the already growing catalogue of fixtures needing to be rearranged

Its made up as they go.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
All well and good saying we've fixture congestion so we have to play the game but what happens if the league is later extended because other teams (united as an example) can't fit in all their fixtures? They need to scrap the league until January and see where we are then. Besides anything else we need to keep players safe and their is obviously an outbreak at the club now.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
IMO they should postpone or cancel the domestic cups, to save the PL.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
Thanks for the great OP Hazel.

Its a difficult to know what to think about the current situation on whether games are played or not. As others have said there doesnt seem to be much transparency around decisions or clear guidelines which isnt good for all us in terms of understanding whats going on.

Presuming the match goes ahead and we have the majority of our players available we should be in better shape than them if theyve been largely unable to train. Still a defensive Conte team wont be easy to break down, so Id happily settle for a 2-1 or 1-0.



Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
Quote from: redalways on Today at 12:30:07 pm
Rumours now that Salah tested positive. Hope not. What a shit time we are in.

Don't know why people post this stuff but omit the source. I mean we heard this rumour yesterday, so is it new news or some old rehashed news
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
Have our players travelled down yet ?

That will be a good indicator of it actually happening.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
Should the PL halt play after we play Spurs, the theory is this helps teams who have games in hand.

Errr...doesn't it also mean LESS fixture congestion for us? So our players get adequate rest between fixtures.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
Which Spurs  players recently had covid or have it now
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
This is the issue no one knows we have been transparent clubs like spurs have not
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
Quote from: elmothered1 on Today at 05:39:26 pm
This is the issue no one knows we have been transparent clubs like spurs have not

Thought so


Conte has now revealed that from the Tottenham first-team players who initially tested positive for COVID, just two are yet to return to action.

The Spurs head coach told Football.London: Today another player [returned to training], but at the start of the week, two players were back also.

Now we have only two players that are not able and they are positive but we hope in two, three days to solve totally the situation and have the whole squad available.

Now the situation is good for us because we had 50 per cent of the squad with Covid, and the staff totally. Now we are going out of this situation.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
Quote from: rocco on Today at 05:37:16 pm
Which Spurs  players recently had covid or have it now

Emerson, Son and Lucas Moura all had it.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
Quote from: Fazak_Red on Today at 05:41:41 pm
Emerson, Son and Lucas Moura all had it.

That official
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
Quote from: Fazak_Red on Today at 05:41:41 pm
Emerson, Son and Lucas Moura all had it.

Surely it was more than that to postpone three matches
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
Oddly, or not, Conte hasnt really changed anything in how they play so far.  Theyre just doing the same things slightly better.  I think a lot of that has to do with their schedule and assuming they keep Davies as part of the back 3 then Im pretty confident well just overwhelm them even if the score line stays close. 
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:49:59 pm
Surely it was more than that to postpone three matches

I read 8 players and 5 staff
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
Come on Redmen!!
Still feel this could be called off with Jared saying London is like a COVID war zone. If it does it will be ideal if we only have the three out. If so, I am confident that the lack of playing will be against them more than our loss. Keita looked good again when he came on and Bobby likes scoring against them.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
I think they will postpone this tomorrow. Either way i hope they make the call soon so the away fans dont waste their time.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 05:57:28 pm
I think they will postpone this tomorrow. Either way i hope they make the call soon so the away fans dont waste their time.

Only way its postponed is if we get more cases.

PL wont cancel it.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
If a football game requires a certain level of emergency services on hand for safety reasons and the Mayor of London has just declared a major incident in London due to a lack of available staff at hospitals and emergency services, doesnt that mean they cannot staff the game tomorrow?
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 06:11:36 pm
If a football game requires a certain level of emergency services on hand for safety reasons and the Mayor of London has just declared a major incident in London due to a lack of available staff at hospitals and emergency services, doesnt that mean they cannot staff the game tomorrow?

Money talks though.

Prime time TV slot.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 06:11:36 pm
If a football game requires a certain level of emergency services on hand for safety reasons and the Mayor of London has just declared a major incident in London due to a lack of available staff at hospitals and emergency services, doesnt that mean they cannot staff the game tomorrow?

You would think so Donald, but things stopped making sense decades ago. Circa 1992 in fact.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
I think we should play it and once we get the win I think they need to call the league with the current standings.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
Now rumours floating around that Thiago has tested positive but that the Henderson rumours are false. I guess we will find out tomorrow.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:49:59 pm
Surely it was more than that to postpone three matches

Theyve only cancelled one game because of COVID in their team. Burnley was weather and Leicester they were going to play but was cancelled on Leicesters request

Brighton(?) & Rennes games basically crossed over with their cases
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 07:51:40 pm
Now rumours floating around that Thiago has tested positive but that the Henderson rumours are false. I guess we will find out tomorrow.

Any word on VVD and Fab?
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:23:23 pm
Any word on VVD and Fab?

Virg said the pizza was crap
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool pre-match thread
Rumours are Thiago, Origi and Hendo added to the 3 the other night.

So that mean that we have our best midfield out.
