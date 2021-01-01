He told me to post this:



Hi I would like to explain

1. The steward's an the control box have said if we CAN'T keep the front clear we can't do the flags on the bottom

2.Too the left is the wheel chair axiess point the can't get pass

3.Too the right of us is the wheel seats know one is aloud in front of them

4.The club is understaffed with steward normally the is one at the bottom of the stairs say3you can go

5.Every game since we have gone back Rob the head safety Steward has told me to keep it clear our keeps on dragging the wrong lads an trying to move them when they are doing flags our banners

6.It does not bother me if people go the front but I would like to still do are banners so it's a catch twenty two shall I jib the banners

7.I don't own anything lad lets get that right

8.Do you think I want to be telling people not to go the front I want to go the match do me flags an go home

9.I spend hours helping paint an pay money out of are own pockets to do thses banners an flags to make the kop look nice an would like to continue to do so

10.Come down the front an I will bring the steward too you who has told me this