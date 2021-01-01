Where about along the front was this? I'm one of those flag lads who's normally always down there pre-match, although I wasn't at the game the other night.
Although officially people can't go down the front, it's not generally a problem for a father taking his lad down there, especially if it's a fair bit before kick-off, and as long as nobody is blocking the view of any disabled supporter. As long as there's not many kids down there then they're usually OK for a while. We generally have a good relationship with the stewards, although things are often a lot different on European nights, where they seem to have a number of different stewards, and operate to different/stricter rules.