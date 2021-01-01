« previous next »
Author Topic: Kop etiquette  (Read 904 times)

Kop etiquette
« on: Yesterday at 04:50:16 pm »
Last night me and my lad got in early to avoid the rush as he'sonly small. On entering the kop a steward said take your lad down to the front the keepers will be warming up soon.
We watched for a few minutes until some jobs worth attempted to usher us and others away. Said something like "you need to go back to your seats, the flag lads are getting it in the neck from the club". Anyone know who he is? Just looked like any other fan not wearing anything official but was walking around like he owned the place. Rant over.
Re: Kop etiquette
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:27:17 pm »
Probably one of the flag lads?
Im interested to know why theyre getting it in the neck from the club. Saying that, its not really their position to be telling you where you can and cant go.
Re: Kop etiquette
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:28:57 pm »
No idea how my lad watching the keepers warm up was causing him a problem.
Re: Kop etiquette
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:24:15 am »
Where about along the front was this? I'm one of those flag lads who's normally always down there pre-match, although I wasn't at the game the other night.

Although officially people can't go down the front, it's not generally a problem for a father taking his lad down there, especially if it's a fair bit before kick-off, and as long as nobody is blocking the view of any disabled supporter. As long as there's not many kids down there then they're usually OK for a while. We generally have a good relationship with the stewards, although things are often a lot different on European nights, where they seem to have a number of different stewards, and operate to different/stricter rules.
Re: Kop etiquette
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:38:35 am »
Quote from: BiffTannen on Yesterday at 04:50:16 pm
Last night me and my lad got in early to avoid the rush as he'sonly small. On entering the kop a steward said take your lad down to the front the keepers will be warming up soon.
We watched for a few minutes until some jobs worth attempted to usher us and others away. Said something like "you need to go back to your seats, the flag lads are getting it in the neck from the club". Anyone know who he is? Just looked like any other fan not wearing anything official but was walking around like he owned the place. Rant over.

The lad that has spoke to you would like to get in touch with you. I tried to pm you but it doesn't let me
Re: Kop etiquette
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:35:19 am »
He told me to post this:

Hi I would like to explain
    1. The steward's an the control box have said if we CAN'T keep the front clear we can't do the flags on the bottom
    2.Too the left is the wheel chair axiess point the can't get pass
    3.Too the right of us is the wheel seats know one is aloud in front of them
    4.The club is understaffed with steward normally the is one at the bottom of the stairs say3you can go
    5.Every game since we have gone back Rob the head safety Steward has told me to keep it clear our keeps on dragging the wrong lads an trying to move them when they are doing flags our banners
    6.It does not bother me if people go the front but I would like to still do are banners so it's a catch twenty two shall I jib the banners
    7.I don't own anything lad lets get that right
    8.Do you think I want to be telling people not to go the front I want to go the match do me flags an go home
    9.I spend hours helping paint an pay money out of are own pockets to do thses banners an flags to make the kop look nice an would like to continue to do so
    10.Come down the front an I will bring the steward too you who has told me this
Re: Kop etiquette
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:15:38 am »
Digressing slightly, unless I have missed something, the surfers have disappeared from the Kop. Why is this please?

I loved the randomness of the surfers and it all looks so choreographed with just the flags down the front.

Please dont take this as a criticism in any way. I sit in the Kemlyn and, somehow, the Kop just doesnt look the same anymore, sadly.
