Tô be fair Ive been to St James a few times and they are just as bad there, remember them gleefully singing to Kenny, a former manager of theirs too, youre getting sacked in the morning non-stop when beating us there. Couldnt believe how classless they were as I was also brought up with the wrong assumption that their fans were decent.
Funny how you can spot and confirm fans of clubs around the world.
I had the misfortune of watching a game once with prolly the only Newcastle United supporter in Namibia (his poor daughters- both brought up with Newcastle everywhere. His boy is smart- he's a Red)- along with a few other local Reds from the local supporter's club. During the King's return.
He'd been there (2 day-trips to their stadium.. pies and camera included!), done that.. had the T-shirt (literally).
What a toxic attitude! I asked him why they hated the King so much and he spun a truly bizarre story he got from some of his "mates" at St. James.
I couldn't believe it! When he started calling Kenny derogatory names during the match, we put him out!
Never seen him again, the twat! Hope his boy and the wife took the piss out of him over last night!