PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)

newterp

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
Reply #520 on: December 17, 2021, 03:38:57 pm
the aerial view - you don't realize how far away he is and how much power must be on the shot to beat the keeper from that distance.
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
Reply #521 on: December 17, 2021, 04:30:40 pm
Anyone see this banner that was introduced for Ged last night?

https://twitter.com/SpionKop1906/status/1471833595924910082

Vinay

  • West Coast privileges revoked due to jinxing activity. Considerably more greedier than yaow!
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
Reply #522 on: December 17, 2021, 04:36:57 pm
Quote from: Samie on December 17, 2021, 04:30:40 pm
Anyone see this banner that was introduced for Ged last night?

https://twitter.com/SpionKop1906/status/1471833595924910082


Yes. It looked a bit random to me, if I am being honest.... May be just a big fan of Houllier who decided to dedicate that to him?
redgriffin73

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
Reply #523 on: December 17, 2021, 04:37:31 pm
This week was a year since he passed away so I'm guessing that was something to do with it.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
Reply #524 on: December 17, 2021, 04:38:18 pm
Or you know he actually deserves one.  :D
Dim Glas@xmas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
Reply #525 on: December 17, 2021, 04:40:12 pm
Quote from: Vinay on December 17, 2021, 04:36:57 pm
Yes. It looked a bit random to me, if I am being honest.... May be just a big fan of Houllier who decided to dedicate that to him?

?

Not sure how its random. They organise displays and make banners, and they made a banner as a tribute to a great manager of this club.  Dont think it is new though. Might be wrong there!
redgriffin73

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
Reply #526 on: December 17, 2021, 04:44:48 pm
@norbsbanners on insta posted about it last night. Think it's one of hers so I figured it was one she'd made recently.
royhendo

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
Reply #527 on: December 17, 2021, 04:56:28 pm
Earlier in the thread someone was complaining about the 'Never Trust a Tory'. Maybe we should stop with the banners an that. ;D
Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
Reply #528 on: December 17, 2021, 05:01:48 pm
Quote from: royhendo on December 17, 2021, 04:56:28 pm
Earlier in the thread someone was complaining about the 'Never Trust a Tory'. Maybe we should stop with the banners an that. ;D

Can't deny the aptness of this.

https://thekopstand.files.wordpress.com/2010/08/this_is_a_sheet.jpg
kasperoff

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
Reply #529 on: December 17, 2021, 05:09:41 pm
Some right bollocks being spouted about this win. Some very strange takes going about. Apparently the ref gets an assist for unsighting the keeper for Trent's goal. Like he was getting anywhere near it anyway. Aside from that, you can see from the replay the keeper reacts as the ball is stuck, so wasn't actually unsighted at all.

The head injury argument is pure guff. He was cheating and everyone knows it. We need more of this to stop these teams pulling this type of shit, as its starting to be come a bit of a tactic. Fall over clutching your head when defending a corner to get the game stopped. Fair play to the ref last night.

The hypocrisy of Howe, claiming the game should have been stopped, then leaving injured players on the pitch. It's all complete bullshite. When are folk going to be called out for this nonsense?
Sharado

  • SAVAGE
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
Reply #530 on: December 17, 2021, 05:11:37 pm
Quote from: kasperoff on December 17, 2021, 05:09:41 pm


The hypocrisy of Howe, claiming the game should have been stopped, then leaving injured players on the pitch. It's all complete bullshite. When are folk going to be called out for this nonsense?

Can't be stressed enough. It's absolute boy who cried wolf shit. It's about fucking time refs cottoned on to this sort of thing, everyone moans about diving but this is every bit as bad.
BOBSCOUSE

  • Awestruck admirer of the families, YNWA
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
Reply #531 on: December 17, 2021, 06:12:09 pm
Quote from: Bincey on December 17, 2021, 03:07:07 pm
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1471842869782614016

Jacob Murphy just saying "Fuck." is the best angle.

On 1.59 of that video - Mike Dean almost looks apologetic, as if he'd failed with his run across to put Trent off "Did my best lads, they're just too fucking good for you"
the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
Reply #532 on: December 17, 2021, 06:13:27 pm
Quote from: Christmas Time Mistletoe Andy Wine on December 17, 2021, 01:54:32 pm
Tô be fair Ive been to St James a few times and they are just as bad there, remember them gleefully singing to Kenny, a former manager of theirs too, youre getting sacked in the morning non-stop when beating us there. Couldnt believe how classless they were as I was also brought up with the wrong assumption that their fans were decent.
Funny how you can spot and confirm fans of clubs around the world.
I had the misfortune of watching a game once with prolly the only Newcastle United supporter in Namibia (his poor daughters- both brought up with Newcastle everywhere. His boy is smart- he's a Red)- along with a few other local Reds from the local supporter's club. During the King's return.
He'd been there (2 day-trips to their stadium.. pies and camera included!), done that.. had the T-shirt (literally).
What a toxic attitude! I asked him why they hated the King so much and he spun a truly bizarre story he got from some of his "mates" at St. James.
I couldn't believe it! When he started calling Kenny derogatory names during the match, we put him out!

Never seen him again, the twat! Hope his boy and the wife took the piss out of him over last night!
Penfold78

  • Anny Roader
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
Reply #533 on: December 17, 2021, 07:20:25 pm
Thiago a slight liability at 6. Otherwise a pretty decent sign we can cope with a couple of injuries to key players. Spurs will be a different test. While its good they wont set up a deep block theyll be much more agile than Newcastle in other areas. Id expect a better shift from us the in terms of mental alertness. Mane needs a lucky bounce, such a great player and we only underrate him cos we have Salah.
Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
Reply #534 on: December 17, 2021, 09:10:35 pm
Quote from: Bincey on December 17, 2021, 03:07:07 pm
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1471842869782614016

Jacob Murphy just saying "Fuck." is the best angle.

McMananaman managed to get Andy Grays "what a hit" into commentary on BT

In the slow mo, you can see that Dubravka is not put off in the least by Mike Dean running across, he doesn't even notice him.
newterp

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
Reply #535 on: December 17, 2021, 09:32:55 pm
Quote from: Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder on December 17, 2021, 09:10:35 pm
McMananaman managed to get Andy Grays "what a hit" into commentary on BT

In the slow mo, you can see that Dubravka is not put off in the least by Mike Dean running across, he doesn't even notice him.

In slow mo you can see Mike Dean turn and think "ugh"
Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
Reply #536 on: December 17, 2021, 09:45:21 pm
Quote from: Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder on December 17, 2021, 09:10:35 pm
McMananaman managed to get Andy Grays "what a hit" into commentary on BT

In the slow mo, you can see that Dubravka is not put off in the least by Mike Dean running across, he doesn't even notice him.

I think Dean may have expected the ball to go to the far side, which is the natural side for a right footer curling the ball in.
Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
Reply #537 on: December 17, 2021, 09:48:26 pm
Quote from: Sangria on December 17, 2021, 09:45:21 pm
I think Dean may have expected the ball to go to the far side, which is the natural side for a right footer curling the ball in.

Yeah, thought that too, you'd not expect Trent to just leather it like that.
Armand9

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
Reply #538 on: December 17, 2021, 11:47:46 pm
Quote from: Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder on December 17, 2021, 09:10:35 pm
McMananaman managed to get Andy Grays "what a hit" into commentary on BT

In the slow mo, you can see that Dubravka is not put off in the least by Mike Dean running across, he doesn't even notice him.

yep, that stood out to me cos of all the bullshit narrative around the goal, you're looking down the barrel right at the keeper's face and he's focused on the ball the whole time - did well to get fingers on it to be fair

i find it funny how many geordies have banged on about our first goal, which i'd expect, but not once meander into the shove in the box on Ox, which again i'd expect, it's a game of 90 mins where both teams can be unhappy at the ref, one thing is clear as day, best team won
darragh85

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
Reply #539 on: December 17, 2021, 11:51:21 pm
Quote from: Red Raw on December 17, 2021, 08:59:23 am
...Hayden has a little look round before going down, Schar thinks about it but decides he's better off getting up and doing some defending.



i dont see what the big deal is. they had a player down and we put the ball out of play as soon as possible.
Black Bull Nova

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
Reply #540 on: Yesterday at 12:13:02 am
Quote from: Al 666 on December 17, 2021, 12:54:35 am
I agree with you Samie.

The thing is there will be some absolutely herculean efforts from players who haven't give a shit for years. Forget new manager bounce and think of blood money bounce. There will be loads of Newcastle players desperate to jump on the Saudi gravy train.

I think Wilson and Fraser will be around, they are 2 of Eddie's favourites
Black Bull Nova

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
Reply #541 on: Yesterday at 12:24:49 am
Quote from: Dim Glas@xmas on December 17, 2021, 04:40:12 pm
?

Not sure how its random. They organise displays and make banners, and they made a banner as a tribute to a great manager of this club.  Dont think it is new though. Might be wrong there!

Gerard laid the foundation for the recovery of this football club (as did Roy to be fair)

Anyone who remembers the days of Mark Walters, Torben Piechnik, Neil Ruddock and Nick Tanner will appreciate how bringing in Sami Hypia, Stephane Henchoz, Didi Hamman, Gary Mcalister and Steve Finnan and bringing through Steven Gerrard turned us around (despite the fall after 2002)

2001 was a massive year, no club has ever won every single cup tie in a year (and we managed 2nd place as well)
Stevo79

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
Reply #542 on: Yesterday at 12:28:23 am
I agree that 2001 was incredible, but I thought we sneaked into a Champs League place on the final day of the season beating Charlton 4-0 and finishing third...
4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
Reply #543 on: Yesterday at 12:52:25 am
free_at_last

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
Reply #544 on: Yesterday at 01:16:36 am
On Mike Dean I wonder if there is a reason for that great manc apologist Martin Tyler to again refer to Mike Dean's origins when refereeing on Merseyside.
During the Newcastle game "This is Mike Dean's second consecutive game refereeing in his native Merseyside after the Everton vs Arsenal game".
I've never heard him comment about Anthony Taylor growing up next to Old Trafford or about the host of referees from Manchester. Is this all about getting the argument in to continue to allow mancs to ref their games, even against us?
LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
Reply #545 on: Yesterday at 01:40:07 am
Quote from: Stevo79 on Yesterday at 12:28:23 am
I agree that 2001 was incredible, but I thought we sneaked into a Champs League place on the final day of the season beating Charlton 4-0 and finishing third...

Yeah it was the following season we finished 2nd, then it all went to shit as we signed Diouf, Diao, Cheyrou et al.
Judge Red

  • Main Stander
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
Reply #546 on: Yesterday at 01:01:23 pm
Quote from: free_at_last on Yesterday at 01:16:36 am
On Mike Dean I wonder if there is a reason for that great manc apologist Martin Tyler to again refer to Mike Dean's origins when refereeing on Merseyside.
During the Newcastle game "This is Mike Dean's second consecutive game refereeing in his native Merseyside after the Everton vs Arsenal game".
I've never heard him comment about Anthony Taylor growing up next to Old Trafford or about the host of referees from Manchester. Is this all about getting the argument in to continue to allow mancs to ref their games, even against us?
Good point that. It never gets mentioned.
Dim Glas@xmas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
Reply #547 on: Yesterday at 01:38:55 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 12:24:49 am
Gerard laid the foundation for the recovery of this football club (as did Roy to be fair)

Anyone who remembers the days of Mark Walters, Torben Piechnik, Neil Ruddock and Nick Tanner will appreciate how bringing in Sami Hypia, Stephane Henchoz, Didi Hamman, Gary Mcalister and Steve Finnan and bringing through Steven Gerrard turned us around (despite the fall after 2002)

2001 was a massive year, no club has ever won every single cup tie in a year (and we managed 2nd place as well)


Exactly. Ged's impact was massive. Even without winning one of the big 2 trophies, what he did win provided so much joy and enjoyment, the treble cup season was one of the most fun and enjoyable Ive ever experienced.   Just over a year since he died, such a loss, a great football man.
xbugawugax

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
Reply #548 on: Yesterday at 02:18:07 pm
really hope we see the last of this club and hope they don't even see the light of day

get them to the championship and stay there forever

sorry black and white paul
Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
Reply #549 on: Yesterday at 04:38:29 pm
State of this thread, how can anyone question whether Ged deserves a flag or not.

From Melwood to the team he created, Ged had a hand in everything we've achieved this century, regardless of the decline and how it ended. Even then, he left us in 4th place it's not like he left us in midtable.
Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
Reply #550 on: Yesterday at 04:41:17 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 12:24:49 am
Gerard laid the foundation for the recovery of this football club (as did Roy to be fair)

Anyone who remembers the days of Mark Walters, Torben Piechnik, Neil Ruddock and Nick Tanner will appreciate how bringing in Sami Hypia, Stephane Henchoz, Didi Hamman, Gary Mcalister and Steve Finnan and bringing through Steven Gerrard turned us around (despite the fall after 2002)

2001 was a massive year, no club has ever won every single cup tie in a year (and we managed 2nd place as well)

3rd place!

But otherwise I completely agree. Whats wrong with him having a flag? Especially around the anniversary Id his death. Thought it was a nice touch.
number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
Reply #551 on: Yesterday at 05:09:39 pm
Quote from: Vinay on December 17, 2021, 04:36:57 pm
Yes. It looked a bit random to me, if I am being honest.... May be just a big fan of Houllier who decided to dedicate that to him?

It's only "random" if you have no understanding of Gerard's importance to the club, the respect and affection he has from those fortunate enough to watch his team play and the anniversary of his death.
Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah
« Reply #552 on: Yesterday at 07:32:07 pm »
Unbelievable that anyone is questioning Ged's banner.

Three proper boss banners in a row here which exemplify LFC fandom:


Offline Dim Glas@xmas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
« Reply #553 on: Yesterday at 10:38:32 pm »
Quote from: Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem on Yesterday at 07:32:07 pm
Unbelievable that anyone is questioning Ged's banner.

Three proper boss banners in a row here which exemplify LFC fandom:




 :champ

Love em all. Fantastic sight.
Offline JohnC Bells, JohnC Bells, JohnC all the way

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
« Reply #554 on: Today at 12:12:16 am »
Offline King Kenny 7

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
« Reply #555 on: Today at 01:50:42 am »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 04:38:29 pm
State of this thread, how can anyone question whether Ged deserves a flag or not.

From Melwood to the team he created, Ged had a hand in everything we've achieved this century, regardless of the decline and how it ended. Even then, he left us in 4th place it's not like he left us in midtable.


State indeed.

What age are these people - we grasped every sign of brightness in which were dark times.

He promised and delivered.



And he was always (clearly stated) one of us!
Online Original

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
« Reply #556 on: Today at 02:12:37 am »
A Gérard Houllier banner random? Fuck me 🤔
