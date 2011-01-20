Some right bollocks being spouted about this win. Some very strange takes going about. Apparently the ref gets an assist for unsighting the keeper for Trent's goal. Like he was getting anywhere near it anyway. Aside from that, you can see from the replay the keeper reacts as the ball is stuck, so wasn't actually unsighted at all.



The head injury argument is pure guff. He was cheating and everyone knows it. We need more of this to stop these teams pulling this type of shit, as its starting to be come a bit of a tactic. Fall over clutching your head when defending a corner to get the game stopped. Fair play to the ref last night.



The hypocrisy of Howe, claiming the game should have been stopped, then leaving injured players on the pitch. It's all complete bullshite. When are folk going to be called out for this nonsense?