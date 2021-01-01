Obsessed with hating tories lol. Nothing to with football. Nothing will change and all it does is make other supporters vote for them
To be honest, Im not a fan of political banners at the match, but fuck me, if other supporters are influenced to vote Tory because of a banner, then it says far more about them than it does about those with a banner.
On the basis that you dont really know how it affects other supporters voting intentions, are you really saying that it makes you want to vote Tory?
Ive heard some shite justifications for voting for this shower, hes a good laugh, Im not bothered about the lies, they all do it, Starmer is dull etc.
But a banner. Have a word with yourself.
The game, take the points and get ready for the next one. Weve played better, but please, can this be the end of people talking about cricket scores in pre match threads. How many times?