PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)

Funky_Gibbons

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
Today at 08:02:03 am
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 07:57:36 am
If someone gets a team to play some tippy tappy stuff, regardless of their record or results, some sections of RAWK will start praising/over-rating them. It's the style that matters. Other things don't matter.

If you read some posts, you'd be convinced Potter is better that Conte, as evidenced by their preference of style of play. Other factors like where they finish in the table, or how many games they win can be explained away, hey look, they're playing nice football.
Do Howe's teams even play decent football? I watched Bournemouth play several times and it wasn't really possession based or progressive football. His reputation is bigger than anything he's actually achieved in the game.

I would say though, I do think Potter is a decent manager.
Jon2lfc

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
Today at 08:02:13 am
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 07:58:33 am
Are you talking about Sutton there or the manc poster?
I haven't read the posts above, but I'm guessing he's talking about Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson.
Was he at the game last night?
Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
Today at 08:06:12 am
Howe and his players need to worry more about neck injuries than head injuries if they get relegated..........
Fromola

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
Today at 08:07:50 am
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 08:02:03 am
Do Howe's teams even play decent football? I watched Bournemouth play several times and it wasn't really possession based or progressive football. His reputation is bigger than anything he's actually achieved in the game.

I would say though, I do think Potter is a decent manager.

Howe did well at Bournemouth (although a poor transfer record in the PL eventually caught up with him). That just might be his comfort zone though. Struggled at Burnley a few years back and then went back to Bournemouth and did well.
Charlie Adams deep fried Christmas

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
Today at 08:09:14 am
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 11:14:24 pm
Obsessed with hating tories lol. Nothing to with football. Nothing will change and all it does is make other supporters vote for them
To be honest, Im not a fan of political banners at the match, but fuck me, if other supporters are influenced to vote Tory because of a banner, then it says far more about them than it does about those with a banner.

On the basis that you dont really know how it affects other supporters voting intentions, are you really saying that it makes you want to vote Tory?

Ive heard some shite justifications for voting for this shower,  hes a good laugh,  Im not bothered about the lies, they all do it, Starmer is dull etc.

But a banner. Have a word with yourself.

The game, take the points and get ready for the next one. Weve played better, but please, can this be the end of people talking about cricket scores in pre match threads. How many times?
Fromola

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
Today at 08:17:47 am
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Today at 12:14:42 am
Firstly, great win and another very professional performance by the boys.

Secondly, what has the game come to when managers are complaining that the game wasnt stopped because of a non-existent head injury to one of their players?  I remarked to a friend last weekend that in the good old days teams used to time waste when they were a goal up in the second half or maybe hanging on for a draw in the last 10 minutes, but now teams are doing it at nil-nil after 15 mins.  Added to that now are players faking injury to try and stop the game and stop attacks or kill time, and suddenly the PL has become all the things we hated about the foreign leagues and their dirty tactics.

It's become a league of cheats and it's the English players that are the worst now. The word shithousery gets banded about in England now like a badge of honour which is part of it. It used to be called cheating.
12C

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
Today at 08:21:53 am
Quote from: Filler. on Yesterday at 10:42:24 pm

That seems to be what Jenas and Cole seem to want. Players going up for a ball for a corner... no obvious head collision or elbow or boot, but you can be brushed by someones back while jumping up into the air for a corner and you can go down and hold your head and wait for the whistle.

You see it so many times... away side gets a goal, and then start with the play acting ASAP. Pair of bells.

Harry Kane last year was caught on camera looking around and realising we had won back the ball and so clutched his head and fell down.
It undermines Suttons campaign but I suppose he is too involved to see it.
12C

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
Today at 08:26:45 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 10:51:22 pm
Cole has hated us for ages. He wanted his pay day from us and then not long after we shifted him off for being unfit and shit, he bemoaned that he didn't get a fair chance with us, and that he never felt any connection with us (I think he may have said he wished he went to Spurs or Arsenal instead)

Cole was a fraud of a player himself. Loads of talent which he wasted showboating or screaming and rolling around feigning injury and worse.
Never wanted him, never liked him.
12C

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
Today at 08:31:52 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 11:04:59 pm
If Howe is so worried about the health and fitness of his players, he might wanna take a look at how long he took to sort a replacement for Saint Maximin who was pretty much pleading to come off.

He was gesturing for at least 10 minutes.
Did Steady Eddie think he was feigning injury?
Howe was chatting shite because he thinks he is playing with the big boys.
The Saudis will bin him in the Summer


Just looked at this again
Eddie Bin Howe
royhendo

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
Today at 08:37:36 am
They're quite a horrible squad this Newcastle lot aren't they? I really do want them to go down.
PoetryInMotion

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
Today at 08:50:33 am
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 08:02:03 am
Do Howe's teams even play decent football? I watched Bournemouth play several times and it wasn't really possession based or progressive football. His reputation is bigger than anything he's actually achieved in the game.

I would say though, I do think Potter is a decent manager.

Howe was called out for getting Bournemouth to play good football when he managed them in the PL.

Potter is a good manager for his level, but he has his limitations as well. Else, Brighton would be finishing higher than 15th, 16th and are now currently without a win in 11 games. The praise for him from some sections here has been ridiculous.
Brain Potter

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
Today at 08:55:36 am
Listening to the Newcastle fans inside and going to their coaches after the game I really hope the bastards go down .
JohnC Bells, JohnC Bells, JohnC all the way

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
Today at 08:58:18 am
Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 12:04:50 am
Did you mean the Oxlade shove John? That did my nut in too. Here you go.

You absolute star mate. Thank you.
That illustrates perfect how pathetic reffing is and how inaccurate VAR can be. The ref has to be told that's a fucking foul and a pen.

Cheers Red Raw, it did my swede in.

Quote from: kavah on Today at 12:37:31 am
Thats a great future quiz question. Who gets the yellow card ?

This
Red Raw

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
Today at 08:59:03 am
Quote from: Filler. on Yesterday at 10:42:24 pm

That seems to be what Jenas and Cole seem to want. Players going up for a ball for a corner... no obvious head collision or elbow or boot, but you can be brushed by someones back while jumping up into the air for a corner and you can go down and hold your head and wait for the whistle.

You see it so many times... away side gets a goal, and then start with the play acting ASAP. Pair of bells.
Indeed, even McManaman said there didn't seem to be any clash of heads.

Red Raw

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
Today at 08:59:23 am
...Hayden has a little look round before going down, Schar thinks about it but decides he's better off getting up and doing some defending.

rushyman its only a few sleeps to Xmas

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
Today at 09:05:25 am
Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 08:59:23 am
...Hayden has a little look round before going down, Schar thinks about it but decides he's better off getting up and doing some defending.



It really is unbelievable no one called this. Not one pundit

There was nothing wrong with him amd he tried to stop an attack by acting. Its time that stopped
Gaz123456

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
Today at 09:06:30 am
40 points on the board - should be safe from relegation now
red_Mark1980

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
Today at 09:08:01 am
Imagine my surprise when someone reminded me that Turbo Tory Wool is a Bluenose.

The "head injury" is mad. There's no obvious clash of heads. Haydan looks like he's sandwiched between the players but he categorically has a little look.

I'm convinced there's nothing actually wrong with him. Fair play to everyone's favourite wool Mike Dean. He made the call and stuck by it.

We can't be in a situation where a player can simply lie down and hold his head and the games stopped. I understand about a players safety, but with the "gamesmanship" we've seen over the years, this is creeping in now when teams come up against us and City.

The lad getting sent for wolves against city. I wish we'd just blast the ball when some cretin is stood over the ball stopping a quick free kick.

The moaning and crying about Newcastle's penalty is laughable. MOTD went on and on, they showed Hendersons "foul" on their lad which was the same as the foul in the box on Ox.

I like my Newcastle friends. But I sincerely hope they get relegated
PoetryInMotion

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
Today at 09:14:09 am
Quote from: rushyman its only a few sleeps to Xmas on Today at 09:05:25 am
It really is unbelievable no one called this. Not one pundit

There was nothing wrong with him amd he tried to stop an attack by acting. Its time that stopped

Wow, it is because of cheats like him that genuine cases may be ignored. What a prick!
smutchin

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
Today at 09:16:14 am
CBA to read back through the thread to see if anyone else has already made the same observation, I'm sure I can't be the first, but remember the last time we went behind to Newcastle at Anfield in the 7th minute and the game ended 3-1 (having been 2-1 at half-time) - and remember how that season ended? IT'S AN OMEN!!!
keyop

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
Today at 09:16:29 am
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 07:37:50 am
Eddie Howe's Premier League record;

P195 W57 D44 L94 F244 A340

He's a myth, he spent plenty of money at Bournemouth but made them gradually worse and worse.

Given his defensive record as a manager it was a shocking appointment by Newcastle.
He got Bournemouth promoted 3 times in 6 seasons - from the brink of administration, a 10-point deduction, and imminent relegation from the football league. He got them to the Premier league and kept them there for 5 seasons.

He's not as good as some hype him up to be, but to say he's a myth is a stretch. There are lots of managers who can't find success in the Premier League - many who have spent a fortune, and have been around at this level for far longer or have managed in Europe at an elite level.
Elzar

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
Today at 09:17:01 am
Mike Dean's no look bookings were a delight.
