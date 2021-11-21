agriculture refers to a player/play/team being basic and rough around the edges (farmer like, if you will), ie an agriculture challenge usually refers to rough challenge taking someone out or just hoofing the ballhope that answers your questionnow to the post match stuff...hewey and fucking dewey in the studio stealing a living talking utter shite, fuck me man, perfect last ditch tackle by trent, cleanly takes the ball that pings out at a right angle, couldn't have been easier to see in slo mo, they spend fucking ages trying to turn it into 'going through a man' - going through the fucking player?are you fucking nuts? jeeeeeeeeeeezand dont get me started on players going down in the fucking box trying to kill the second phase of play - im not saying the newcastle lads did that but they all jumped into each other and the newcastle lad (14 hayden) does grab the back of his head pretty quick (i've looked at it a number of times on a download to make sure cos at first i thought he didn't). a ref could blow up in that scenario, true, but two lads down, one gets up and seconds later the balls in the net, newcastle fans will bitch about it and i get why but it's not one of those very obvious (sickening, as they like to describe them on commentary) head clashes where pretty much every time you'll see a ref blow (it's the fact those head clashes are often audible gets the 'attention' and typically players on both sides remonstrate trainers needed) - this clearly wasn't that.fine, if you want a play killed for every body of players who hit the deck, blow the play dead and pretty soon every fucking corner will end in a defender down holding their head till the ref blows up, then running around fine - and those dumb ass fuckers in the studio will be lamenting 'this has to stop' blah blah fucking blah and another fucking blahi guarantee this season this will happen to newcastle - a play blown dead due to a player down and the newcastle fans will bitch like fuck that the ref stopped play, i'd bet my left nut on it (and that's my best one)