Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)  (Read 9229 times)

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
« Reply #400 on: Yesterday at 11:31:49 pm »
So comfortable our players got bored second half

Handily placed going in to the enforced 3 month winter break
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
« Reply #401 on: Yesterday at 11:32:55 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 11:08:15 pm
Fuck me.....you've actually outdone JJ
:lmao
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
« Reply #402 on: Yesterday at 11:35:46 pm »
Quote from: Good Kekule Wenceslas on Yesterday at 10:13:00 pm
BT cutting the footage before Hayden holds his back/neck so they can claim he held his head immediately.

The footage also shows Hayden getting no blow to the head at any point.

Bang on. It was a fake. What a surprise.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
« Reply #403 on: Yesterday at 11:42:32 pm »
Atleast this man got an unexpected rest.  :D

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
« Reply #404 on: Yesterday at 11:43:31 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 10:52:11 pm
Rule number 1 of punditry.

The winning team fans dont give a shit that they didnt get a penalty or anything else. They wont phone in to radio programs moaning that they had 2 goals disallowed or a penalty disallowed etc. Hence theres no point talking about it.

However there will always be some instances where the losing fans think they were robbed. They will fume and rant about everything that the referee got wrong and they will rant for hours on end about it.

Thats why pundits focus on the decisions against the team that lost. Its pure claptrap to get the biggest reaction.

Touché.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
« Reply #405 on: Yesterday at 11:51:50 pm »
What a weird fractured game. Newcastle, first half, were the worst team I've seen at Anfield in years. But they were so bad we became a tad complacent (in my opinion). It was like a training game. Backs vs Forwards. Second half much of a muchness. Strange game. Lovely goal for number 3 and super defending from Joel and Ibou. Some patches of lovely ball sprinkled around during the game.
3 points, Chelsea drop 2. Happy days.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
« Reply #406 on: Yesterday at 11:54:08 pm »
Not great overall but a win is a win. Completely dropped off after scoring the second and the worry was there that thry could fluke something on the break or off a set piece. Thank god for Trent. Like keita performance when he came in too.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
« Reply #407 on: Today at 12:00:03 am »
Quote from: rushyman its only a few sleeps to Xmas on Yesterday at 10:53:55 pm
Personally I was surprised he didnt blow

But after seeing the incident I say well done

For people saying well he didnt know that he did. Watch again, he was looking straight at it

His only fault now is to not come out and say he saw it and knew they were play acting to stop an attack

Its unfortunately something that has crept into the game, if the opposing team is putting a ball into the box at head height just fall to the floor clutching your head, maybe a customary look at your hands for blood for good measure, and as soon as your team get the ball jump up on your feet.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
« Reply #408 on: Today at 12:04:50 am »
Quote from: JohnC Bells, JohnC Bells, JohnC all the way on Yesterday at 10:50:00 pm
Gifs if poss guys.

Hendo push a player and was booked, but a similar incident happened in their box when Sadio(?) was pushed and fuck all was given?
Anyone see this?

It's doing my swede in.
Did you mean the Oxlade shove John? That did my nut in too. Here you go.



    :missus
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
« Reply #409 on: Today at 12:06:24 am »
Take a win, not our best but still a decent watch.

Think Konate and Matip had good games, also Keita when he came on.
Some sloppy passes by Thiago (some good stuff as well) nothing went for Mane tonight.

« Reply #410 on: Today at 12:14:42 am »
Firstly, great win and another very professional performance by the boys.

Secondly, what has the game come to when managers are complaining that the game wasnt stopped because of a non-existent head injury to one of their players?  I remarked to a friend last weekend that in the good old days teams used to time waste when they were a goal up in the second half or maybe hanging on for a draw in the last 10 minutes, but now teams are doing it at nil-nil after 15 mins.  Added to that now are players faking injury to try and stop the game and stop attacks or kill time, and suddenly the PL has become all the things we hated about the foreign leagues and their dirty tactics.

Lastly, I mentioned the below in the pre-match thread:

Quote
Can't say that this comment from Klopp has filled me with confidence:

"The vaccination status of the team is quite good. Hopefully we can do it with the whole team."

Hopefully he is being a little bit negative with his language here and 'quite good' actually means 90%+ rather than 70%+ which is what I am imagining.

In his interview tonight Klopp said that all the players were double vaccinated, so looks like he was definitely talking about boosters.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
« Reply #411 on: Today at 12:31:09 am »
I thought it was a bit presumptuous expecting us to give Newcastle a hiding tonight. Howe is a decent coach and knows how to set teams up at Anfield.

The other thing is Newcastle have a squad of players desperate not to be replaced in January. It is basically a team who has seen subs warming up on the side lines and suddenly break their necks to stay on the pitch.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
« Reply #412 on: Today at 12:36:29 am »
Best thing about this game was Chelsea dropped 2 points.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
« Reply #413 on: Today at 12:37:31 am »
Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 12:04:50 am



    :missus

Thats a great future quiz question. Who gets the yellow card ?

And the players going down holding their heads pretending they are injured.
is fucking cheating of the highest order. Worse than fucking rolling back on the pitch like Jimenez against Wolves
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
« Reply #414 on: Today at 12:39:10 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:31:09 am
I thought it was a bit presumptuous expecting us to give Newcastle a hiding tonight. Howe is a decent coach and knows how to set teams up at Anfield.

The other thing is Newcastle have a squad of players desperate not to be replaced in January. It is basically a team who has seen subs warming up on the side lines and suddenly break their necks to stay on the pitch.

Al mate, evrey play bar Saint Maximin would be replaced in the squad in January if they could be.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
« Reply #415 on: Today at 12:40:51 am »
I have to say I am not sure about the shouts of the second half being shite from us. I thought we were generally in control, not as good as the first half but no real issue. And then by 75th minute there was really only one result barring a freak goal from Newcastle
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
« Reply #416 on: Today at 12:42:24 am »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Today at 12:14:42 am
In his interview tonight Klopp said that all the players were double vaccinated, so looks like he was definitely talking about boosters.

Yeah he said all were double vaccinated and 2-3 already had boosters
« Reply #417 on: Today at 12:46:54 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:40:51 am
I have to say I am not sure about the shouts of the second half being shite from us. I thought we were generally in control, not as good as the first half but no real issue. And then by 75th minute there was really only one result barring a freak goal from Newcastle

I agree,they were obviously playing within themselves with the Christmas fixtures (fingers crossed) in mind.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
« Reply #418 on: Today at 12:49:26 am »
I dont know why anyones arsed about the ref not stopping play for the fake head injury. Jota did the sporting thing and put the ball out of play to allow treatment on.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
« Reply #419 on: Today at 12:54:35 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:39:10 am
Al mate, evrey play bar Saint Maximin would be replaced in the squad in January if they could be.

I agree with you Samie.

The thing is there will be some absolutely herculean efforts from players who haven't give a shit for years. Forget new manager bounce and think of blood money bounce. There will be loads of Newcastle players desperate to jump on the Saudi gravy train.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
« Reply #420 on: Today at 12:55:48 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:54:35 am
I agree with you Samie.

The thing is there will be some absolutely herculean efforts from players who haven't give a shit for years. Forget new manager bounce and think of blood money bounce. There will be loads of Newcastle players desperate to jump on the Saudi gravy train.
Hopefully the train ends up in the Chumpinship
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
« Reply #421 on: Today at 02:25:26 am »
Quote from: Hazellnuts roasting on an open fire on Yesterday at 10:00:14 pm
Did Shelvey score against us for Swansea before giving a backpass straight for Sturridge to score for us in the same game in 2013?

Shelvey. He giveth and he take away. He had a wild game in his first game against us after he transferred.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
« Reply #422 on: Today at 02:30:08 am »
Quote from: rushyman its only a few sleeps to Xmas link=topic=B351077.msg18082539#msg18082539 date=1639695235
Personally I was surprised he didnt blow

But after seeing the incident I say well done

For people saying well he didnt know that he did. Watch again, he was looking straight at it

His only fault now is to not come out and say he saw it and knew they were play acting to stop an attack

I only got to see the highlights so it looked like Newcastle were hard done by, but its good to see that Dean saw it and played on. He also nicely screened TAAs shot, by scurrying across in front of him.

Seemed like a good win. Better that our friends across the way held Chelsea.

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
« Reply #423 on: Today at 04:02:57 am »
English is my second language. During the game (first half), the commentator live on my TV was saying, "Newcastle is doing an agriculture here..."

WTF was that mean? The commentator, I can't differentiate whether he is English, Scottish, Welsh or Irish... But definitely not an American.

As I know, agriculture is referring to farming / planting or something like that. Is it a thing in United Kingdom or Premier League?

It's around after our equaliser. I was like aa... WTF? I repeat, "Newcastle is doing an agriculture here..."

p/s: By the way Trent, take a bow, son... Take a bow.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
« Reply #424 on: Today at 04:45:40 am »
agriculture refers to a player/play/team being basic and rough around the edges (farmer like, if you will), ie an agriculture challenge usually refers to rough challenge taking someone out or just hoofing the ball

hope that answers your question

now to the post match stuff...  :lmao hewey and fucking dewey in the studio stealing a living talking utter shite, fuck me man, perfect last ditch tackle by trent, cleanly takes the ball that pings out at a right angle, couldn't have been easier to see in slo mo, they spend fucking ages trying to turn it into 'going through a man' - going through the fucking player???? are you fucking nuts? jeeeeeeeeeeez

and dont get me started on players going down in the fucking box trying to kill the second phase of play - im not saying the newcastle lads did that but they all jumped into each other and the newcastle lad (14 hayden) does grab the back of his head pretty quick (i've looked at it a number of times on a download to make sure cos at first i thought he didn't). a ref could blow up in that scenario, true, but two lads down, one gets up and seconds later the balls in the net, newcastle fans will bitch about it and i get why but it's not one of those very obvious (sickening, as they like to describe them on commentary) head clashes where pretty much every time you'll see a ref blow (it's the fact those head clashes are often audible gets the 'attention' and typically players on both sides remonstrate trainers needed) - this clearly wasn't that.

fine, if you want a play killed for every body of players who hit the deck, blow the play dead and pretty soon every fucking corner will end in a defender down holding their head till the ref blows up, then running around fine - and those dumb ass fuckers in the studio will be lamenting 'this has to stop' blah blah fucking blah and another fucking blah

i guarantee this season this will happen to newcastle - a play blown dead due to a player down and the newcastle fans will bitch like fuck that the ref stopped play, i'd bet my left nut on it (and that's my best one)
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
« Reply #425 on: Today at 04:57:42 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:31:09 am
I thought it was a bit presumptuous expecting us to give Newcastle a hiding tonight. Howe is a decent coach and knows how to set teams up at Anfield.

The other thing is Newcastle have a squad of players desperate not to be replaced in January. It is basically a team who has seen subs warming up on the side lines and suddenly break their necks to stay on the pitch.

I think he's a terrible coach. Dare i say he's worse than the good ol' merry-go-round coaches.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
« Reply #426 on: Today at 05:40:38 am »
Howe said in the post match interview that he thinks it was Isaac (Hayden) who went down holding head immediately and then says he was dazed for 4-5 minutes after the game. That doesn't add up.

Plus, why did Newcastle allow a player who supposedly had concussion to keep playing? Surely they have a duty of care to look after their players.

Also, Les Ferdinand had the audacity to say that if that happened down the other end of the pitch the match would have been stopped.

Then Chris Foy says that it doesn't matter if you get taken out or injured by your own player the ref should stop the match. Didn't happen when DDG got injured the other week against Arsenal.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:44:12 am by BarryCrocker »
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
« Reply #427 on: Today at 06:14:58 am »
I posted how I thought we weren't all that great and then you go look at the stats and we definitely did crush them.  Kind of funny how a score line will make you think of a game. 




Notice anything?
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
« Reply #428 on: Today at 06:41:53 am »
Anfield: Shoot!!
Trent: OK, watch this  8)
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
« Reply #429 on: Today at 06:44:49 am »
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 11:14:24 pm
Obsessed with hating tories lol. Nothing to with football. Nothing will change and all it does is make other supporters vote for them
I'm not British and even I understand the hate for the Tories. You're on a Liverpool forum...populated with Scousers and a lot of left leaning people maybe rethink posting about politics going forward.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
« Reply #430 on: Today at 06:50:03 am »


Eddie Howe outraged Ref didn't stop game for ' Head injury' then to emphasise says player played on dazed for 5 minutes....hold on you let your player play on when dazed?

' Hoisted by your own petard' Mr Howe .

What a great way to start the day using that idiom.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
« Reply #431 on: Today at 06:55:34 am »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 06:50:03 am

Eddie Howe outraged Ref didn't stop game for ' Head injury' then to emphasise says player played on dazed for 5 minutes....hold on you let your player play on when dazed?

' Hoisted by your own petard' Mr Howe .

What a great way to start the day using that idiom.

As I said above, he was dazed for 4-5 minutes after the game. That's even worse.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
« Reply #432 on: Today at 07:06:04 am »
Completely in control of that game and a comfortable win.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
« Reply #433 on: Today at 07:07:43 am »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 06:50:03 am

Eddie Howe outraged Ref didn't stop game for ' Head injury' then to emphasise says player played on dazed for 5 minutes....hold on you let your player play on when dazed?

' Hoisted by your own petard' Mr Howe .

What a great way to start the day using that idiom.

^ had to Wiki  - blimey FB, one could get an education on here!

Small bomb from the Latin
was in common use in English by the 17th century meaning a "gun shot of farting  ;D
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
« Reply #434 on: Today at 07:24:25 am »
Quote from: zero zero on Yesterday at 10:55:25 pm
Back to the important stuff: Sadio would have been offside if Hayden hadn't been feigning injury.

He was on. But Jota might've been offside if not for Hayden.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
« Reply #435 on: Today at 07:37:50 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:31:09 am
I thought it was a bit presumptuous expecting us to give Newcastle a hiding tonight. Howe is a decent coach and knows how to set teams up at Anfield.

The other thing is Newcastle have a squad of players desperate not to be replaced in January. It is basically a team who has seen subs warming up on the side lines and suddenly break their necks to stay on the pitch.
Eddie Howe's Premier League record;

P195 W57 D44 L94 F244 A340

He's a myth, he spent plenty of money at Bournemouth but made them gradually worse and worse.

Given his defensive record as a manager it was a shocking appointment by Newcastle.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
« Reply #436 on: Today at 07:49:46 am »
Reading thro the lines it looks like Virgil & Fab tested positive along with another unknown..hope they are asymptomatic symptoms & are well.
