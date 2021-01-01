Loved the way Klopp said he didnt see it then just throws in the comment about players going down to stop the attack



That seems to be what Jenas and Cole seem to want. Players going up for a ball for a corner... no obvious head collision or elbow or boot, but you can be brushed by someones back while jumping up into the air for a corner and you can go down and hold your head and wait for the whistle.You see it so many times... away side gets a goal, and then start with the play acting ASAP. Pair of bells.