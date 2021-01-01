The only thing thats soft is Jermaine Jenas skull, the slug-IQ gimp. More than any of the shite pundits Jenas gets to me because he has managed to convince people hes intelligent. I think its the lack of a strong working class/regional accent. Hes got a middle class Midlands voice and looks vaguely like Gareth Gates with a bee sting allergy, post hiveside stroll.
So in that little section from BT weve had (paraphrasing)Mike Dean was in the way of Trents shot, I dont know the rule but
Its obviously a head injury despite the footage showing, several times, Hayden not so much as getting a hair out of placeand theres been some penalties awarded incorrectly this week, so that one should also have been incorrectly awardedIts like Everton TV.
Jermaine Jenas and Joe Cole is scraping the barrel isnt it? Glad Im not paying for a subscription anymore.Jenas gets way too much airtime for a person with zero personality, insight, charm, anything.
And the Push on OX wasnt a pen too?
Fucking hell BT totally losing the plot now, Jenas actually thinks it's a penalty by Trent, he's talking absolute shite and naturally Cole agrees with him!Dickheads the pair of themNaturally they haven't shown our penalty that wasn't given
Cole and Jenas have completely embarrassed themselves tonight
Disgustingly. Im generally open minded but they were falling over themselves to deny any positive in our favour whilst diminishing the opposite
Absolutely incredible. My spurs mate also watching it here with me saying theyre babbling shite, mind you he doesnt know his arse from his elbow half the time
I dont think Ive seen Peter Walton like that before. He clearly thought Jenas was talking shite too.
Loved the way Klopp said he didnt see it then just throws in the comment about players going down to stop the attack
