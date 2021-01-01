« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)  (Read 5366 times)

Online lukeb1981

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,377
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
« Reply #320 on: Today at 10:32:14 pm »
Loved the way Klopp said he didnt see it then just throws in the comment about players going down to stop the attack
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,358
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
« Reply #321 on: Today at 10:32:24 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:18:50 pm
The only thing thats soft is Jermaine Jenas skull, the slug-IQ gimp.

More than any of the shite pundits Jenas gets to me because he has managed to convince people hes intelligent. I think its the lack of a strong working class/regional accent. Hes got a middle class Midlands voice and looks vaguely like Gareth Gates with a bee sting allergy, post hiveside stroll.

He literally lost a debate to Peter Walton. Peter Walton! Says all you need to know about his intelligence.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online gemofabird

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 905
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
« Reply #322 on: Today at 10:33:20 pm »
Quote from: Good Kekule Wenceslas on Today at 10:22:32 pm
So in that little section from BT weve had (paraphrasing)

Mike Dean was in the way of Trents shot, I dont know the rule but

Its obviously a head injury despite the footage showing, several times, Hayden not so much as getting a hair out of place

and theres been some penalties awarded incorrectly this week, so that one should also have been incorrectly awarded

Its like Everton TV.
Haha, nauseating isn't it.
Logged
The media's the most powerful entity on earth. They have the power to make the innocent guilty and to make the guilty innocent, and that's power. Because they control the minds of the masses.

Online KevLFC

  • Doesn't know the offside laws
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,747
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
« Reply #323 on: Today at 10:33:25 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:27:41 pm
Jermaine Jenas and Joe Cole is scraping the barrel isnt it? Glad Im not paying for a subscription anymore.

Jenas gets way too much airtime for a person with zero personality, insight, charm, anything.

The BBC must love him. Only every show, same with Alex Scott
Logged

Online rushyman its only a few sleeps to Xmas

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,124
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
« Reply #324 on: Today at 10:33:55 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 10:28:15 pm
And the Push on OX wasnt a pen too?

Not even discussed

If it has been they wouldve all dismissed it out of hand
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,938
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
« Reply #325 on: Today at 10:34:59 pm »
Quote from: Good Kekule Wenceslas on Today at 10:22:32 pm
So in that little section from BT weve had (paraphrasing)

Mike Dean was in the way of Trents shot, I dont know the rule but

Its obviously a head injury despite the footage showing, several times, Hayden not so much as getting a hair out of place

and theres been some penalties awarded incorrectly this week, so that one should also have been incorrectly awarded

Its like Everton TV.

BT still got it in for us after Klopp called them out (and the Des Kelly row) for putting us on the early Saturday game after Wednesday night CL games.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online rushyman its only a few sleeps to Xmas

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,124
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
« Reply #326 on: Today at 10:35:44 pm »
Cole and Jenas have completely embarrassed themselves tonight

Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,695
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
« Reply #327 on: Today at 10:37:39 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah@xmas on Today at 10:19:02 pm
Fucking hell BT totally losing the plot now, Jenas actually thinks it's a penalty by Trent, he's talking absolute shite and naturally Cole agrees with him!

Dickheads the pair of them

Naturally they haven't shown our penalty that wasn't given

I dont think Ive seen Peter Walton like that before. He clearly thought Jenas was talking shite too.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Online Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,859
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
« Reply #328 on: Today at 10:37:56 pm »
Quote from: rushyman its only a few sleeps to Xmas on Today at 10:35:44 pm
Cole and Jenas have completely embarrassed themselves tonight

Disgustingly. Im generally open minded but they were falling over themselves to deny any positive in our favour whilst diminishing the opposite
Logged
Believer

Online LiverBirdKop

  • A moron. Twice. No flies on their nullshit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,956
  • 51,077 Deleted
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
« Reply #329 on: Today at 10:39:01 pm »
What a goal from Trent.

Great three points.
Logged

Online KevLFC

  • Doesn't know the offside laws
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,747
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7’ Jota 21’ Salah 25’ TAA 87’ (win 2000)
« Reply #330 on: Today at 10:39:19 pm »
Just seen a banner never trust a Tory. Ok I don't like them. In fact I don't like politicians, Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, Kier Stammer all liars etc to me. What is that got to do with football?
Logged

Online Gray Hamster

  • Not bong eyed but quite fond of little furry things.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,337
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
« Reply #331 on: Today at 10:39:36 pm »
Quote from: rushyman its only a few sleeps to Xmas on Today at 10:35:44 pm
Cole and Jenas have completely embarrassed themselves tonight


Absolutely incredible.  My spurs mate also watching it here with me saying theyre babbling shite, mind you he doesnt know his arse from his elbow half the time
Logged

Online rushyman its only a few sleeps to Xmas

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,124
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
« Reply #332 on: Today at 10:40:21 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 10:37:56 pm
Disgustingly. Im generally open minded but they were falling over themselves to deny any positive in our favour whilst diminishing the opposite

Jenas is honestly sat there raging

Theyre away from the topic now but he looks like a bloke who was called a thick twat about 10 mins previously and its eating him alive
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Judge Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 218
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
« Reply #333 on: Today at 10:40:34 pm »
Quote from: Gray Hamster on Today at 10:39:36 pm
Absolutely incredible.  My spurs mate also watching it here with me saying theyre babbling shite, mind you he doesnt know his arse from his elbow half the time

That would still make him more intelligent than Jenas to be fair.
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,695
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
« Reply #334 on: Today at 10:41:24 pm »
Jake Humphreys now RTing comments about obstruction from the ref by Toon fans now. Comical.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Online Gray Hamster

  • Not bong eyed but quite fond of little furry things.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,337
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
« Reply #335 on: Today at 10:41:50 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 10:37:39 pm
I dont think Ive seen Peter Walton like that before. He clearly thought Jenas was talking shite too.
Yep, I think he was flabbergasted at the Trent penalty comments coming from the twin clowns.  These two absolutely adore Eddie Howe, so showing there bias
Logged

Online Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,431
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Newcastle Shelvey 7 Jota 21 Salah 25 TAA 87 (win 2000)
« Reply #336 on: Today at 10:42:24 pm »
Quote from: lukeb1981 on Today at 10:32:14 pm
Loved the way Klopp said he didnt see it then just throws in the comment about players going down to stop the attack


That seems to be what Jenas and Cole seem to want. Players going up for a ball for a corner... no obvious head collision or elbow or boot, but you can be brushed by someones back while jumping up into the air for a corner and you can go down and hold your head and wait for the whistle.

You see it so many times... away side gets a goal, and then start with the play acting ASAP. Pair of bells.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Up
« previous next »
 