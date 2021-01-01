I never said Cole was shite, in fact I think he was excellent, just not as good as a lot of other striker's available. I'm probably a touch biased in that due to my age, my main memory of Cole is sitting on the bench in his final year at Utd and then being crap for Blackburn and Man City. He was behind Shearer, Sheringham, Owen, Ferdinand, Sheringham, Wright, Fowler, Heskey etc in the England pecking order (less caps than all of those players) and took 6 years to get 15 caps. I think he was good, but second tier was my comment and I stand by it.



I also don't think the midfield has balance. Silva is a phenomenal playmaker but not one who will put in a defensive shift, he is more of an additional attacker. Overmars too - a winger, not a true wide midfielder, which in effect makes the formation 4-2-2-2. Makelele a quality destroyer but there would just be so much space in front of him to cover, which increases Scholes' chance of a red card. Scholes was a great distributor, I'd just be interested to see how much control he'd maintain with Makelele alongside him who himself was an average passer and not gifted in possession (Kante actually a far more round player than Makelele ever was) when he's got Sanchez and Bellamy buzzing round him - two of the most awkward, persistent forwards to have graced the Premier League.



I just like Tubby's balance far more - Zola's movement behind a top predatory striker, with two non-stop wide players flanking him, Alonso and Kante being perhaps one of the greatest bases any side could hope to build off of. It's just nicely balanced.