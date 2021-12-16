« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)  (Read 4084 times)

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,753
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #160 on: Today at 09:39:37 pm »
Leeds literally haven't put a tackle in.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 524
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #161 on: Today at 09:39:39 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 09:26:01 pm
this could be double digits.  City now only 4 GD behind us.
I should learn to keep my gob shut.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,950
  • Truthiness
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #162 on: Today at 09:39:44 pm »
What a shamefully embarrassing 'performance' by Leeds. Without Phillips for a couple of months, they'll sink into the relegation zone soon enough.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,628
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #163 on: Today at 09:40:02 pm »
Bielsa should have played more like Wolves and less like fucking Leeds
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,508
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #164 on: Today at 09:40:53 pm »
Not even watching the City game. Just looked at the BBC feed. Fucking Nathan Ake?!?! 

Have a fucking word with yourselves Leeds.
Logged

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,958
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #165 on: Today at 09:40:58 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 09:39:22 pm

That is impossible to know. Both ways. But we all have eyes. Some sides do not turn up vs City. The same can be said for us, but it seems to happen more often for them.

It's impossible to know, but you know?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Upanishad

  • Change is good
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 512
  • hi
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #166 on: Today at 09:42:01 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:39:35 pm
So much outcry for billy Gilmore to start for Norwich. Hes hopeless.


Totally at fault for Villa's second no? Giving the ball away then out of position
Logged
Voyager-1 is on course to approach a star called AC +793888, but it will only get to within two light-years of it and it will be tens of thousands of years before it does so.

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,340
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #167 on: Today at 09:42:07 pm »
The lack of defending by Leeds wont be highlight as much as the glorification of Peps changers.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,396
  • Sound
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #168 on: Today at 09:42:31 pm »
Bielsa's tactical nous.. :duh
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Online a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,732
  • YNWA
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #169 on: Today at 09:42:36 pm »
Just saw the City and Leeds score....fuck sake. Shameful.
Logged

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,474
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #170 on: Today at 09:45:15 pm »
Was bielsa a student of young ralfie too?
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,572
  • SPQR
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #171 on: Today at 09:45:41 pm »
This is why we shouldn't have taken our foot off the gas at United. We could have win that 8-0 if we wanted to.
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,753
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #172 on: Today at 09:46:03 pm »
Whys he started saying 'de Browna'?
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,688
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #173 on: Today at 09:46:20 pm »
Leeds are awful, beyond awful even.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Online Mister men

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,422
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #174 on: Today at 09:46:28 pm »
Absolutely pathetic from Leeds. Shameful stuff.
Logged

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,967
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #175 on: Today at 09:46:42 pm »
I look forward to playing a Leeds side who have just appointed Tony Pulis as their manager.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Online OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,785
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #176 on: Today at 09:47:34 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 09:40:58 pm
It's impossible to know, but you know?

Sorry. I forgot hardly anyone on the forum can read between the lines and wants to be an ass at every opportunity. It LOOKS like sides do not turn up.
Logged

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,761
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #177 on: Today at 09:47:46 pm »
Fernandinho diving for a free kick at this point in the game. Embarrassing.
Logged

Online Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,822
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #178 on: Today at 09:48:13 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 09:33:47 pm
I like him, each time he gets knocked down, he gets back up again.

Got a bit of a drinking problem apparently.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,911
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #179 on: Today at 09:49:36 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:39:44 pm
What a shamefully embarrassing 'performance' by Leeds. Without Phillips for a couple of months, they'll sink into the relegation zone soon enough.

They were the same against us and United. United twatted them on the opening day and we hammered them until the Elliot assault took the wind out of our sails. Of course none of that against City.

Bielsa is a short term template manager who can only play one way.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online dasher, dancer, prancer, vixen, comet, cupid, duvva &blitzen

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,974
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #180 on: Today at 09:49:47 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:38:56 pm
7-0 now. GD getting wiped out.
To be fair, if were on the ball Thursday we should be able to do something similar
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,688
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #181 on: Today at 09:50:21 pm »
Chris Sutton hates Gerrard. He's trying his best to find negatives.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,508
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #182 on: Today at 09:50:38 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 09:46:42 pm
I look forward to playing a Leeds side who have just appointed Tony Pulis as their manager.

Were going to be facing a newly installed Fat Sam on Boxing Day again, arent we!
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,911
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 17 (14th to 16th December 2021)
« Reply #183 on: Today at 09:51:03 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 09:45:41 pm
This is why we shouldn't have taken our foot off the gas at United. We could have win that 8-0 if we wanted to.

We could have beat Leeds and the Mancs by 7 or 8 but they started kicking us to bits so we eased off to avoid more injuries. Leeds haven't got near City.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 