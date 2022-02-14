« previous next »
Inter Milan Round of 16 2022

Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
February 14, 2022, 11:50:28 pm
Quote from: storkfoot on February 14, 2022, 11:15:36 pm
A Google search confirmed that there have been transport strikes in Milan going back a few months.

I have just asked in my hostel. The lad on reception can speak reasonable English but communication was not the greatest and I had to describe what a strike is.

Anyway, he confirmed that there was a strike tomorrow, Tuesday. He added that autobus would still run but only every hour from San Siro. He thinks a lot of trains will still run though 
ATM Milano Twitter has been replying to everyone asking about Tuesdays strike saying their services wont be affected. As far as I can find it seems the strike action is for Tuesday hopefully
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
Yesterday at 11:23:37 am
What's the best app to use to pre-book a taxi for straight after the game to Bergamo airport?
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
Yesterday at 10:36:36 pm
For those that bought the metro day pass on the atm Milano app, what two fare zones did u put in? Is it Mi1 and Mi3?
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
Today at 12:36:59 am
Quote from: russmills10 on Yesterday at 10:36:36 pm
For those that bought the metro day pass on the atm Milano app, what two fare zones did u put in? Is it Mi1 and Mi3?

I think its Mi1 - Mi3. That looks right on the map. You can also  just use contactless if youve got a Revolut card or similar  https://www.atm.it/en/ViaggiaConNoi/Pages/contactless_cards_metro.aspx
