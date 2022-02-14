ATM Milano Twitter has been replying to everyone asking about Tuesdays strike saying their services wont be affected. As far as I can find it seems the strike action is for Tuesday hopefully

 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier