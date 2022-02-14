A Google search confirmed that there have been transport strikes in Milan going back a few months. I have just asked in my hostel. The lad on reception can speak reasonable English but communication was not the greatest and I had to describe what a strike is. Anyway, he confirmed that there was a strike tomorrow, Tuesday. He added that autobus would still run but only every hour from San Siro. He thinks a lot of trains will still run though
For those that bought the metro day pass on the atm Milano app, what two fare zones did u put in? Is it Mi1 and Mi3?
