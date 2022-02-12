It must be one that you pay for and not one of the free NHS ones
even though they are identical, it s a complete rip off.
Cheers, couldnt agree more.
Thats a joke- are the PCRs still free then?
You pay for the admin and certification around it from a private company. Govt. doesnt provide that service. There has never been free travel testing (PCR or lat flow). If there was - non-travellers would be paying for it. Just over a tenner for a lat flow doesnt feel extortionate if the country youre entering insists you have one.
So for example I can see some companies online offering click and collect kits - The one in looking at is the Randox one for £14.50 called Certifly. Is that good enough for these purposes?Sorry for all the questions but as I say I havent traveled since Covid and although I was aware of some of the stuff, it seems a lot more confusing when youre reading through it and trying to interpret what products of the hundreds offered are the right ones
Yes the Randox Certifly one is absolutely fine (you need to download the app as well) as thats the one that we used for our pre departure test to get home from Milan 2 months ago.
Ive had message off ryanair saying they require FFP2 mask to travel & for in Italy Airports does anyone know are they the blue ones ?
Just got on bus at a Malpensa. No checks at all and I mean none. Just took passport and stamped it. Also the masks update from Ryan Air is a piss take. We ended up buying a box of 10 FFP2 masks at the airport (£15) because of their email telling us we NEEDED these to board their flight. Load of bollocks, didnt need them and so far its seems ok with the masks we usually use which was the same when we came here in December.
Hi guys is there a bar or pub that we can go in Milano the night before?!! Do you know if there is spot for a few drinks with our fans?!
Anyone getting the flight back from Bergamo to Stansted on thursday at 6 ish? Will the bars be open into the early hours? Thinking of just staying in Milan well into the night and then getting a way back to Bergamo rather than booking accomodation
Canal bars should be open..you won't be back into central till after midnight..think you will need to get a taxi to Bergamo airport if your on the first flight out...
Should have been but decided to bin the trip off, i was also on the flight going out match day arriving 3.55pm Public transport will be difficult that time of morning, look at the options on google maps one of the reasons i was put off going (along with a variety of other factors) not sure theres much even going straight from the ground given we get held in till about 11.30 local time
Thanks, assume taxi is the only option added to the fact we wont be let out of the ground until close to midnight anyway?
They will let you out with enough time to get the last metro. Don't hang around the san siro though, in December we went for food and a drink at the stalls outside and missed the last one. Then had to get a bus back into the city.The shuttle buses from Central Station to Bergamo start about 3:30am - not sure exact time. Takes 1hr to airport, 10 each way.
Melia Milano Hotel - Via Masaccio 19, 20149, Milan.Between 10am and 7:30pm on wednesday for picking up tickets- just got sent the email and theres the location if anyone needed
cheers, annoying it's the same place, wish it was a bit more central
Ah right thanks so much. How fars the canal from Central if we wanted to go around there after the game?
20/25 minutes walk from Duomo..but walking south..and Duomo is already half an hour walk south from Milan Central station...if your going for canal beers your getting a taxi back to Milan Central...Metro will close like 00.30 to 1am
Makes sense to go a bit later in the day and then walk straight to the ground? Or best to get it out the way before it gets busy? Sorry about all the questions
A couple of us are on that flight.I've just booked a bus with terravision - Leaves Milan Central Station at 4:15am - Gets to Bergamo about 5am
Im on that flight been looking round online today the earliest coach I could find was one with Autostradale that leaves for the airport at 3:45am from Central station. Weve booked on that one and the one from the airport with them is at 4:30pm.Also downloaded the ATM Milano app which you can buy tickets on for the metro, think theyre 2 for a 90 minute ticket or 7 for a 24hr one. Will use that on the day.
Assume San Siro doesn't allow bags into the stadium - do they have a place to store them?
