You pay for the admin and certification around it from a private company. Govt. doesnt provide that service. There has never been free travel testing (PCR or lat flow). If there was - non-travellers would be paying for it. Just over a tenner for a lat flow doesnt feel extortionate if the country youre entering insists you have one.



No its not extortionate but thats because the price has come down a lot. The actual tests and the packaging of the free tests compared to the travel ones are completely identical as well...made by the same company, so its understandable why people think that to have to pay for something that is free to the vast majority of the population is a complete rip off.Anyway, it is what it is and in the great scheme of things, its a small price to pay to be able to go on another euro away.