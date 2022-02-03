In the Italian list D entry requirements, can anyone confirm that the vaccine below in bold is AstraZeneca or not ? I know AZ has been approved by the EMA but just wanted clarification -



Vaccination certificates



The certificate may be shown in paper or digital format and must be in one of the following languages: Italian, English, French or Spanish.



Certificates are valid only if they meet the following conditions:



it must be issued by the national health authority of the country the person is travelling from

the vaccine used for vaccination must be approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA):



Comirnaty by Pfizer-BioNtech

Moderna

Vaxzevria

Jansen (Johnson & Johnson)

Nuvaxovid (Novavax)