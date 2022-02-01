Not going to get involved in the vaccine debate...
But there's a few fans who have been caught out by this 180 day requirement
Some have now decided to have the booster who weren't going to, and some have said they aren't going to go because of it....
But I'd imagine these people will just face the same issue in the next round if its not a UK game unless they get a fortunate draw..
Anyway, is it definitely a 14 day requirement? It doesn't mention that on the Gov website, but for example it does explicitly state that it is for Spain
If it is 14 days, what classes as 14 days? Is it 14 full days after, or does the day you receive it count as a day?
Some had it yesterday, if the day you get it is day 0 like with the Covid testing then their pass wouldn't be active until the 17th at 12am?
Someone I know had their booster on the 2nd Feb, fly into Milan on the 16th - hence the question above