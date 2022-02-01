From the Italian Government website for entry for EU citizens (I believe it may differ slightly for UK people)



ENTRY PROCEDURES FROM FEBRUARY 1 UP TO MARCH 15 2022

If you are entering Italy from February 1 onwards (until March 15, 2022) from a List C Country with no stay or transit in any other Countries of different Lists, you may enter Italy provided that you present the following documents to the carrier or any other person entitled to check them:



1. Duly filled out Passenger Locator Form (or dPLF), either digital or in paper format;

2. EU Digital Covid Certificate/Green Pass attesting that you have completed a vaccination cycle with an EMA authorised vaccine (or equivalent certificate); or

3. EU Digital Covid Certificate/Green Pass showing proof attesting that you have fully recovered from COVID-19 and you are no longer subject to self-isolation (or equivalent certificate); or

4. EU Digital Covid Certificate/Green Pass or equivalent certificate attesting the negative result of a molecular or antigenic test carried out by means of a swab in the 72 hours (molecular) or 48 hours (antigen test) prior to entering Italy.



You will need a vaccination cert or recovery cert for entry into the stadium but not to actually get into the country. A negative test now suffices to get into the country, that is my understanding and also confirmed by the Department of Foreign Affairs here in Ireland.





Hearing varying reports from people who were at the AC game on how stringent they were at the San Siro regarding vaccine cert checks. Some not checked, some scanned, some looked at. Were they matching up names on tickets with passport and vaccine cert? Or was there a check for ticket then a separate check just for vaccine cert?