« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022  (Read 6770 times)

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,489
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 07:38:44 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,654
  • Justice for the 97
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 08:14:43 pm »
Quote from: kevlumley on Yesterday at 06:14:30 pm
OK, i get the 180 days bit and it being introduced from Feb 1st. But i didn't read anything about having it at least 14 days before. Where did you read that? I only saw this :-

From February 1, 2022, you must have had your final vaccine within 180 days (six months) or your booster to enter Italy and the stadium.

EDIT - ah i see it now

However, evidence of the COVID-19 vaccination must be produced at the border and 14 days must also have passed since the final dose.

Sugar, can't go, same boat as you.
Thanks mate
That's a bummer, Kev.......so, I take it by 'final dose' they mean booster ?
Logged

Offline rogni

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 2
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 08:45:30 pm »
Hi guys,  my son and I live in N Ireland and we rarely get to games these days.  I used to live in Chester and went regularly.  We have already booked travel and accommodation to Milan in the hope we could get tickets and its during the school holidays.   Would anyone be able to help please? Weve never been to a European away game before and you would make two boys so incredibly happy!
Logged

Online storkfoot

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 304
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 08:54:52 pm »
Quote from: rogni on Yesterday at 08:45:30 pm
Hi guys,  my son and I live in N Ireland and we rarely get to games these days.  I used to live in Chester and went regularly.  We have already booked travel and accommodation to Milan in the hope we could get tickets and its during the school holidays.   Would anyone be able to help please? Weve never been to a European away game before and you would make two boys so incredibly happy!

I am in the same position, as are 6 of my mates. Therell be lots of Reds in the same boat.

On the plus side, we did get cheap flights  ;D
Logged

Offline rogni

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 2
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 08:57:55 pm »
I had thought on this occasion there might not be so many travelling due to restrictions and the late announcement.  Perhaps it was wishful thinking.
Logged

Offline TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,436
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 09:38:05 pm »
Quote from: gravy red on Yesterday at 07:09:55 pm
Well.I had my booster yesterday (shows on my profile as yesterday too). I fly out with the misses the 14th.

Just said to her she might b going out on her own and I will stay at airport then fly out on 15th (thats if they stop me).

Last time they never even checked our documents so lets hope its as easy this time .
never checked going to the match?
Logged

Offline TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,436
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 09:38:46 pm »
Quote from: rogni on Yesterday at 08:57:55 pm
I had thought on this occasion there might not be so many travelling due to restrictions and the late announcement.  Perhaps it was wishful thinking.
plenty booked straight after the draw when it was still thought to be a bigger allocation
Logged

Offline stevienash

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,516
  • 'White liquid in a bottle has to be milk.'"
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 09:51:40 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 09:38:05 pm
never checked going to the match?

I didnt have any documents checked before going into ground in December
Logged

Offline TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,436
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 10:05:39 pm »
Quote from: stevienash on Yesterday at 09:51:40 pm
I didnt have any documents checked before going into ground in December
not sure how, there was about a million stewards checking covid passes and stuff, granted my ID was never checked against name on the ticket
Logged

Offline Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,742
  • Long live the King
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 10:45:21 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 08:14:43 pm
That's a bummer, Kev.......so, I take it by 'final dose' they mean booster ?

No - second dose within 180 days. Thats why it says final dose or booster. If you had your second dose within the last 180 days youre grand.
Logged
Long live the King

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,489
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 10:47:08 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 10:05:39 pm
not sure how, there was about a million stewards checking covid passes and stuff, granted my ID was never checked against name on the ticket
What time did you go in though? we only went in around 5-10 mins before ko
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,436
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 11:02:42 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 10:47:08 pm
What time did you go in though? we only went in around 5-10 mins before ko
about an hour but definitely checked by COVID but that's it
Logged

Offline gravy red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 525
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 11:09:46 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 09:38:05 pm
never checked going to the match?

I was actually on about airport checking documents (thats why I said I might have to fly out on 15th if they dont allow me out on 14th). as I say, never checked us at all (a quick glance and waved through) no way could they have seen anything important.

As for getting in to ground, was only checked at first barrier, where they did check ID and Covid status but after that pretty much sailed through.
Logged

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,489
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 11:10:56 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 11:02:42 pm
about an hour but definitely checked by COVID but that's it
Well we were rushed through but that was probably because we only got there 5-10 mins before ko. Its hit and miss though as loads, like yourself, were checked.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,436
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
« Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 11:11:55 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 11:10:56 pm
Well we were rushed through but that was probably because we only got there 5-10 mins before ko. Its hit and miss though as loads, like yourself, were checked.
yeah makes sense
Logged

Offline TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,436
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
« Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 11:13:01 pm »
Quote from: gravy red on Yesterday at 11:09:46 pm
I was actually on about airport checking documents (thats why I said I might have to fly out on 15th if they dont allow me out on 14th). as I say, never checked us at all (a quick glance and waved through) no way could they have seen anything important.

As for getting in to ground, was only checked at first barrier, where they did check ID and Covid status but after that pretty much sailed through.
I wasn't checked at airport either but It can literally just depend on the gate agent for example, you should be okay if they check your status for the match again
Logged

Offline TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,436
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
« Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 11:15:20 pm »
Quote from: rogni on Yesterday at 08:45:30 pm
Hi guys,  my son and I live in N Ireland and we rarely get to games these days.  I used to live in Chester and went regularly.  We have already booked travel and accommodation to Milan in the hope we could get tickets and its during the school holidays.   Would anyone be able to help please? Weve never been to a European away game before and you would make two boys so incredibly happy!
hope it drops to all member otherwise you will struggle unfortunately
Logged

Offline Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,654
  • Justice for the 97
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
« Reply #97 on: Today at 12:43:24 am »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Yesterday at 10:45:21 pm
No - second dose within 180 days. Thats why it says final dose or booster. If you had your second dose within the last 180 days youre grand.
Ah, ok - I've had the booster anyway like......btw, is there any time limit on that - I had mine back in early October ?
Logged

Online Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,342
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
« Reply #98 on: Today at 07:24:27 am »
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 11:10:56 pm
Well we were rushed through but that was probably because we only got there 5-10 mins before ko. Its hit and miss though as loads, like yourself, were checked.

Mine got checked and I was only on the one tube ahead of you.
Logged

Offline kevlumley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,057
  • Forza Liverpool
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
« Reply #99 on: Today at 09:24:30 am »
Paul, i don't think you necessarily have to have had your booster, as long as you had your second vaccine within 180 days. Wasn't clear to me if it was 180 days of the entry into Milan although thats how i read it. Or if you have had the booster within 180 days. Plus whichever you had, booster or second vaccine has to have been at least 14 days ago. I guess that is for it to be effective.

Yep equally disappointed.
Logged

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,489
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
« Reply #100 on: Today at 09:24:51 am »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 07:24:27 am
Mine got checked and I was only on the one tube ahead of you.
Yeah thats a good point. Shows how hit and miss it is generally as travelling out, we got all the way to the hotel before even being asked to show our Covid pass, no checks at all at Heathrow or Milan airports!
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline kevlumley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,057
  • Forza Liverpool
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
« Reply #101 on: Today at 09:25:34 am »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 12:43:24 am
Ah, ok - I've had the booster anyway like......btw, is there any time limit on that - I had mine back in early October ?

Mate, i think its as long as it was less than 180 days ago, so yeah you should be tickety boo.
Logged

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,489
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
« Reply #102 on: Today at 09:26:47 am »
Quote from: kevlumley on Today at 09:24:30 am
Paul, i don't think you necessarily have to have had your booster, as long as you had your second vaccine within 180 days. Wasn't clear to me if it was 180 days of the entry into Milan although thats how i read it. Or if you have had the booster within 180 days. Plus whichever you had, booster or second vaccine has to have been at least 14 days ago. I guess that is for it to be effective.

Yep equally disappointed.
Thats how I read it as well Kev, gutted that you cant make it now mate, will see you at Wembley though.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline kevlumley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,057
  • Forza Liverpool
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
« Reply #103 on: Today at 09:30:53 am »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 09:26:47 am
Thats how I read it as well Kev, gutted that you cant make it now mate, will see you at Wembley though.

Yes, its disappointing, i know. Got my head around going. Having covid before made me more comfortable. But i can now buy for Gav and he can get in, so he is made up.

Yeah, v happy to be going to Wembley, every cloud ...
Logged

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,489
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
« Reply #104 on: Today at 09:38:01 am »
Quote from: kevlumley on Today at 09:30:53 am
Yes, its disappointing, i know. Got my head around going. Having covid before made me more comfortable. But i can now buy for Gav and he can get in, so he is made up.

Yeah, v happy to be going to Wembley, every cloud ...
At least thats a positive under the circumstances.

I actually bought your ticket when I got Jameseys lot on Monday so Ill definitely see you there as youre only 4 rows behind us.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline kevlumley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,057
  • Forza Liverpool
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
« Reply #105 on: Today at 09:44:08 am »
^^ ha ha James let me give him all the credit, when it is you i owe a massive pitcher of ale to. Kudos!
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,381
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
« Reply #106 on: Today at 10:36:02 am »
Not going to get involved in the vaccine debate...

But there's a few fans who have been caught out by this 180 day requirement

Some have now decided to have the booster who weren't going to, and some have said they aren't going to go because of it....
But I'd imagine these people will just face the same issue in the next round if its not a UK game unless they get a fortunate draw..

Anyway, is it definitely a 14 day requirement? It doesn't mention that on the Gov website, but for example it does explicitly state that it is for Spain
If it is 14 days, what classes as 14 days? Is it 14 full days after, or does the day you receive it count as a day?

Some had it yesterday, if the day you get it is day 0 like with the Covid testing then their pass wouldn't be active until the 17th at 12am?

Someone I know had their booster on the 2nd Feb, fly into Milan on the 16th - hence the question above

Logged

Offline Danthemanaussiered

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 78
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
« Reply #107 on: Today at 10:47:03 am »
Lots of confusion around this whole COVID malarkey. I have seen it on an unofficial site saying the 2 weeks is only after the first dose, the day after dose 2 and 3 they count in the EU.
For entry into italy its looks like COVID recovery doesn't count, but for the super green pass within Italy it does.
An option is to fly into a neighboring country if your last dose was 6-9 months ago, the drive into Milan and use recent covid recovery to enter bars and the stadium (or take the risk they won't check if you dont have recovery).

Its all a load of bullshit and people with stuff booked already being shafted.
Logged

Online DOG-LFC8

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 733
  • We've conquered Europe and we're never gonna stop
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
« Reply #108 on: Today at 11:15:37 am »
From the Italian Government website for entry for EU citizens (I believe it may differ slightly for UK people)

ENTRY PROCEDURES FROM FEBRUARY 1 UP TO MARCH 15 2022
If you are entering Italy from February 1 onwards (until March 15, 2022) from a List C Country with no stay or transit in any other Countries of different Lists, you may enter Italy provided that you present the following documents to the carrier or any other person entitled to check them:

1. Duly filled out Passenger Locator Form (or dPLF), either digital or in paper format;
2. EU Digital Covid Certificate/Green Pass attesting that you have completed a vaccination cycle with an EMA authorised vaccine (or equivalent certificate); or
3. EU Digital Covid Certificate/Green Pass showing proof attesting that you have fully recovered from COVID-19 and you are no longer subject to self-isolation (or equivalent certificate); or
4. EU Digital Covid Certificate/Green Pass or equivalent certificate attesting the negative result of a molecular or antigenic test carried out by means of a swab in the 72 hours (molecular) or 48 hours (antigen test) prior to entering Italy.

You will need a vaccination cert or recovery cert for entry into the stadium but not to actually get into the country. A negative test now suffices to get into the country, that is my understanding and also confirmed by the Department of Foreign Affairs here in Ireland.


Hearing varying reports from people who were at the AC game on how stringent they were at the San Siro regarding vaccine cert checks. Some not checked, some scanned, some looked at. Were they matching up names on tickets with passport and vaccine cert? Or was there a check for ticket then a separate check just for vaccine cert?
Logged

Online tbonejones

  • Dr. Doolittle
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,616
  • We'll be coming down the road...
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
« Reply #109 on: Today at 11:22:10 am »
I'm struggling to have the NHS (Scotland) Covid app on my phone for some reason.

Is it likely to be ok if I have my vaccination status PDF on my phone which contains the QR code thing? Is that what they'd be scanning in Italy? I didn't go to the AC game and a bit apprehensive about travelling, but very keen to go.
Logged
Journo: ''So, let me get this right, train, coach, train, plane.''
Rafa: ''No, coach first because we will not be walking to the train station.''

Don't Buy The Sun - www.dontbuythesun.co.uk

Quote from: rushyman on September 15, 2011, 12:40:44 am
It was poodle. She was rocking a fucking poodle to sleep.

Online tasmichkata

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 13
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
« Reply #110 on: Today at 11:25:38 am »
Quote from: tbonejones on Today at 11:22:10 am
I'm struggling to have the NHS (Scotland) Covid app on my phone for some reason.

Is it likely to be ok if I have my vaccination status PDF on my phone which contains the QR code thing? Is that what they'd be scanning in Italy? I didn't go to the AC game and a bit apprehensive about travelling, but very keen to go.

Is okay or print it.
Logged

Online Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,342
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
« Reply #111 on: Today at 11:30:36 am »
Quote from: tbonejones on Today at 11:22:10 am
I'm struggling to have the NHS (Scotland) Covid app on my phone for some reason.

Is it likely to be ok if I have my vaccination status PDF on my phone which contains the QR code thing? Is that what they'd be scanning in Italy? I didn't go to the AC game and a bit apprehensive about travelling, but very keen to go.

Yes, just print it as well. I did in case my battery ran out.
PDF should be fine too
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,381
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
« Reply #112 on: Today at 11:32:59 am »
Quote from: DOG-LFC8 on Today at 11:15:37 am
Hearing varying reports from people who were at the AC game on how stringent they were at the San Siro regarding vaccine cert checks. Some not checked, some scanned, some looked at. Were they matching up names on tickets with passport and vaccine cert? Or was there a check for ticket then a separate check just for vaccine cert?

I was in the 2nd batch of fans into the ground

They checked everything except the names - so they scanned the covid pass but didn't check names on ID against the ticket or covid pass

Several pat downs and dog searches, taken from pen to pen checkpoint to checkpoint like cattle but fortunately was down early so wasn't rammed
Logged

Online tbonejones

  • Dr. Doolittle
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,616
  • We'll be coming down the road...
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
« Reply #113 on: Today at 11:37:17 am »
Quote from: tasmichkata on Today at 11:25:38 am
Is okay or print it.

Quote from: Craig S on Today at 11:30:36 am
Yes, just print it as well. I did in case my battery ran out.
PDF should be fine too

Thanks guys, much appreciated.
Logged
Journo: ''So, let me get this right, train, coach, train, plane.''
Rafa: ''No, coach first because we will not be walking to the train station.''

Don't Buy The Sun - www.dontbuythesun.co.uk

Quote from: rushyman on September 15, 2011, 12:40:44 am
It was poodle. She was rocking a fucking poodle to sleep.

Online DOG-LFC8

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 733
  • We've conquered Europe and we're never gonna stop
Re: Inter Milan Round of 16 2022
« Reply #114 on: Today at 11:43:52 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 11:32:59 am
I was in the 2nd batch of fans into the ground

They checked everything except the names - so they scanned the covid pass but didn't check names on ID against the ticket or covid pass

Several pat downs and dog searches, taken from pen to pen checkpoint to checkpoint like cattle but fortunately was down early so wasn't rammed

Thanks mate
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 