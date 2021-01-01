Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Song Archive
»
Topic:
Arlarse Chant
« previous
next »
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Arlarse Chant (Read 52 times)
Redsnappa
Pining for No.20
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 6,384
Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Arlarse Chant
«
on:
Yesterday
at 12:08:12 pm »
You'd need to be 55+ to remember this ... shouted home and away in reply to early/mid 70's stupid aggressive chants from the opposition.
https://twitter.com/i/status/1470347242720608257
Logged
0.50 in ...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vUUK-NN83to
kavah
the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 17,507
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arlarse Chant
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 01:42:02 am »
Ha ha - right! Good in school as well when some scraggy arsed 12 year old classmate was telling us all how he took the Stretford End at the weekend
Logged
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Song Archive
»
Topic:
Arlarse Chant
Page created in 0.049 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.46]
SMF 2.0.18
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2