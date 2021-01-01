« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arlarse Chant  (Read 52 times)

Offline Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,384
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Arlarse Chant
« on: Yesterday at 12:08:12 pm »
You'd need to be 55+ to remember this ... shouted home and away in reply to early/mid 70's stupid aggressive chants from the opposition. ;D

https://twitter.com/i/status/1470347242720608257

Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,507
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arlarse Chant
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:42:02 am »
Ha ha - right! Good in school as well when some scraggy arsed 12 year old classmate was telling us all how he took the Stretford End at the weekend  ;D


Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 