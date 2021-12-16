According to Neil Jones we didnt ask for the game to be called off and the rest of the players were negative after their tests.
We're too nice. Be dickheads like the rest sometimes.
We're too nice. Be dickheads like the rest sometimes.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
there's no way the AfCon can go ahead, would imagine the clubs refuse to release anyway and ignore FIFAs "ban" if the FAs try to enforce it
Thats the worry, I wouldnt be surprised if Jurgen said to play on Sunday even if we had a load out. Time will tellI guess
We're in great form. We have a great squad. We don't want to lose contact with Man City. We don't want to be playing catch-up with Salah and Mane aren't available. Keep playing.
"Mancs got a game called off, it's a disgrace, they should be forced to play!!!!!""We're playing our game, it's a disgrace, we should be allowed to cancel!!!!"RAWK logic really is on another level sometimes.
We've a massive amount of games coming up this season and I'm guessing that's one of the reasons we are playing tonight.
We're in great form. We have a great squad. We don't want to lose contact with Man City. We don't want to be playing catch-up when Salah and Mane aren't available. Keep playing.
Theyre probably confident we can beat these Saudis, and dont want any unnecessary fixture pile up. Time will tell if thats the right decision.
people like big dick nick.
The second joke in a night someones stolen before me.
I think till now Konate needs a talker next to him, and that isn't Joel.I'm sure he'll be ok though.
We are better off playing otherwise we will have a fixture pile-up.
Definitely agree we should be playing tonight. However, if we lost, say, another four of this starting eleven by Sunday, even tho I agree we dont want a fixture pile up, that would make us severely weakened. All hypothetical I know, but I dont think we can keep playing whatever. Need to find the right balance
Id rather play tonight, this side is good enough to beat Newcastle and its one less fixture later. Wouldnt mind a pause after this though Spurs, Boxing Day and Chelsea coming up
it probably depends on who else, if any, are missing. It's also a great time to play Spurs who will be almost in pre-season mode but I don't think Spurs will want to play that game even though there will potentially be 4 games needing to be rearranged for them
We dominated these last time at Anfield but ended with our dropping points. Need to score and score often.
Yeah, time will tell. If we get no more, then definitely play it. If we lose Salah, Mane, Matip and Henderson for example, we may not want too. Lets hope its a decision we dont have to make and no one else gets it
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.46]