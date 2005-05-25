Love the O.P Yorky.



Like you and others, Ive had to rethink my opinion of the Toon. When I think of Bobby Robson, KK, Terry Mac, Peter Beardsley, Alan Kennedy et al, there are historically, reasons for having a soft spot for a club such as them. Its a depressing but maybe predictable sign of the times that the supporters should, having suffered a dozen years of Ashley, ditch their principles so readily. Frying pans and fires.



Manquillo, should he play, might have a night to forget; lets hope so.



Thanks Yorky.It is a bullseye of an opening post. It's sickening frankly to have these killers as owners of any club anywhere let alone Newcastle. I would be horrified if it was us. I really do feel for their equivalent to our longterm support base, at least those who have a heart and a brain and many do. It's Ashley's legacy to them. Anything they ever achieve will be greeted with as much general goodwill as Abu Dhabi (as in none) and probably a whole lot worse.As for their fawning, self-entitled, self pitying, sky league supporters well there are just 2 words that will never go away.Jamal Khasoggi.....Check him out you bunch of turds ...As for the game, business as usual. Score first, second and third please ....