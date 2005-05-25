« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
Yesterday at 02:31:08 pm
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 12:50:14 pm
Those PL rules are toothless. Seen it too many times to trust anything would be done.

Would be a good game for Curtis to make his comeback. Newcastle's midfield do not have any pace and it wouldn't trouble Curtis even if he was at 80%.

Hes more likely to be eased in with minutes off the bench I reckon. And then maybe the League Cup game next midweek.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
Yesterday at 03:01:16 pm
As few changes as possible. Ideally only Jota in for Oxlade Chamberlain. Could understand Konate coming in for Matip, but the centre halves had absolutely nothing to do last week, and you'd like to think it'd be more of the same tomorrow. Think the best case scenario is getting the game all tied up ASAP. Certainly wouldn't consider a handful of changes as shite as Newcastle are, because have another week between the Spurs and Leeds game, and Spurs shouldn't cause us too many problems if we're on our game.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
Yesterday at 03:23:56 pm
Quote from: Penfold78 on Yesterday at 12:55:46 pm
Man City look like theyve found their groove.

They squeaked past a 10 man Wolves side with a dodgy penalty a few days ago. Probably safer to say Leeds were shite.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
Yesterday at 03:35:15 pm
win this one...doesn't have to be by a cricket sore just want everyone unscathed by the end of it
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
Yesterday at 03:48:00 pm
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Yesterday at 12:46:09 pm
Can't say that this comment from Klopp has filled me with confidence:

"The vaccination status of the team is quite good. Hopefully we can do it with the whole team."

Hopefully he is being a little bit negative with his language here and 'quite good' actually means 90%+ rather than 70%+ which is what I am imagining.

Yeah, he definitely implied that the whole squad are double-jabbed, and most have the booster except for a few who couldn't at the time - but they'll be getting it shortly.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
Yesterday at 03:55:08 pm
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 03:48:00 pm
Yeah, he definitely implied that the whole squad are double-jabbed, and most have the booster except for a few who couldn't at the time - but they'll be getting it shortly.

We forget that the players are so young that they wouldn't have been eligible for a booster till this week!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
Yesterday at 03:58:58 pm
do you need to be double vaccinated and have a negative pcr before attending games at Anfield?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
Yesterday at 04:11:30 pm
Quote from: stevieG786 on Yesterday at 03:58:58 pm
do you need to be double vaccinated and have a negative pcr before attending games at Anfield?
One or the other I think.

Edit: I think also a lateral flow test is ok rather than PCR. But the thread below is the one to follow

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349095.560#lastPost
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349095.560#lastPost
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
Yesterday at 04:14:40 pm
thanks :wave
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
Yesterday at 04:15:41 pm
Quote from: Sarge on December 14, 2021, 10:11:14 pm
No entry to Anfield if no Double Jab and Booster, spot checks will be carried out too, if you do not have these dont bother turning up you aint getting in.

Booster only if you have it.notnrequored to enter the ground.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
Yesterday at 04:27:52 pm
Johnson press conference at 5pm after 78,000 new cases today. Have a bad feeling about this.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
Yesterday at 04:31:02 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 04:27:52 pm
Johnson press conference at 5pm after 78,000 new cases today. Have a bad feeling about this.

Not exactly the optimal thread for it but BBC said no new measures expected earlier.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
Yesterday at 05:27:35 pm
You can now add your COVID passport to your Google/apple pay app alongside your ticket to save you the trouble of having to mess around with apps
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
Yesterday at 05:28:30 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 05:27:35 pm
You can now add your COVID passport to your Google/apple pay app alongside your ticket to save you the trouble of having to mess around with apps

That's been an option for ages. When I went to Ireland in October I had it in my Apple wallet.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
Yesterday at 06:33:14 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams deep fried Christmas on Yesterday at 12:37:24 pm
That's the only way it can be judged.
Anyone involved with doing sponsorship deals will tell you how much the reach and profile of the club influences the value of sponsorship and you need the data to prove it.
Newcastle gaining new owners doesn't suddenly make them an attractive vehicle for sponsors. So the focus is on linked companies. Newcastle's value on the open market is known, therefore that's the limit for linked sponsorships.

If anything, their new owners would reduce their sponsorship options and value in the normal markets where they would hunt for sponsors.  Of course, they will not be looking anywhere else but Saudi Arabia for sponsorship now or in the foreseeable future.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
Yesterday at 09:56:18 pm
Increasingly Afraid that this could be my last game of the season. Im going to get fucking hammered and sing the head off myself
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
Yesterday at 11:35:58 pm
Hope we stuff these like never before
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
Today at 07:30:28 am
Could be the last football until next year so enjoy it to those lucky enough to attend and let's hammer these journalist killing bastards.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
Today at 07:57:05 am
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 07:30:28 am
Could be the last football until next year so enjoy it to those lucky enough to attend and let's hammer these journalist killing bastards.

All the travelling Red's should wear cut-out Khashoggi face masks.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
Today at 08:13:40 am
Smash them.

I'd like a 6-0 win and no easing up, I want their confidence obliterated into smithereens on the pitch that it effects them for the rest of the season.

Horrendous club and fans.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
Today at 08:25:22 am
I'm expecting us to give them a generous christmas stuffing and the dangerous looking Mané to up his season tally by at least 2.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
Today at 09:07:06 am
Seems like this is going to be the last game played for a while isnt it well lets go out with a bang; 15 - 0 and jobs a good un
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
Today at 09:10:08 am
The build-up to the derby was weird as everyone was saying it would be easy...and it was.

This is similar...
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
Today at 09:22:17 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 07:57:05 am
All the travelling Red's should wear cut-out Khashoggi face masks.

Its a home game mate.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
Today at 09:22:39 am
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 09:10:08 am
The build-up to the derby was weird as everyone was saying it would be easy...and it was.

This is similar...

It should be. We know Callum Wilson can be a threat against us. And Saint-Maximin is one of the toughest dribblers to stop.

But. If we start well and get on too early its hard to see us not getting repeated joy against them. And their mood is hardly buoyant. Dont give them a sniff and kill it off early would be my hope.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
Today at 10:02:28 am
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Today at 09:22:39 am
It should be. We know Callum Wilson can be a threat against us. And Saint-Maximin is one of the toughest dribblers to stop.

But. If we start well and get on too early its hard to see us not getting repeated joy against them. And their mood is hardly buoyant. Dont give them a sniff and kill it off early would be my hope.
They have a bit of quality but over 90mins they are surely out of their depth. SURELY?!?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
Today at 10:09:05 am
Thanks for kind comments friends. Nice to see you on RAWK again Derek!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
Today at 10:09:19 am
Prepared for a frustrating night of Wilson barging into our players than falling over. Even if we smash them he will annoy me.

I think Jota will come in for this one and we start quick to try kill any confidence they have left.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
Today at 10:23:21 am
Its a dream fixture . Arguably the worst or second worst side in the league having to play midweek which theyre not used to, with a manager whose committed to playing football

Hope Keita is fit to start

As a side note jealous of those there tonight - enjoy it theres almost certainly a handful of games left before its behind closed doors again youd suspect
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
Today at 10:31:41 am
My first game at Anfield since Bournemouth. That was the last league game before lockdown and no fans in the ground.

Sorry...  :-[

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
Today at 10:43:38 am
Lovely op as always, and here's to a good old fashioned drubbing.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
Today at 10:51:49 am
I really hope we thrash them (probably the wrong choice of phrase considering their owners!). Let's break the PL record and put 10 or 11 past them. Really humiliate them.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
Today at 10:52:00 am
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 10:31:41 am
My first game at Anfield since Bournemouth. That was the last league game before lockdown and no fans in the ground.

Sorry...  :-[

hahah - fuck me mate, I'm sorry to say you're barred!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
Today at 11:26:04 am
We're gonna win the League behind closed doors again.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
Today at 11:33:41 am
Quote from: Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder on Today at 11:26:04 am
We're gonna win the League behind closed doors again.

If it's behind closed doors you'd have to make City strong favourites. They practically play without home support regardless.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
Today at 11:43:26 am
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 10:09:19 am
Prepared for a frustrating night of Wilson barging into our players than falling over. Even if we smash them he will annoy me.

I think Jota will come in for this one and we start quick to try kill any confidence they have left.

happens every week and the refs will blow for any contact

yet salah gets called all sorts of names

lets smash these murdering bastards. the past 2 games have been a bit tight. Maybe we are saving the goals for this one.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
Today at 11:59:26 am
Quote from: Robinred on December 14, 2021, 05:00:22 pm
Love the O.P Yorky.

Like you and others, Ive had to rethink my opinion of the Toon. When I think of Bobby Robson, KK, Terry Mac, Peter Beardsley, Alan Kennedy et al, there are historically, reasons for having a soft spot for a club such as them. Its a depressing but maybe predictable sign of the times that the supporters should, having suffered a dozen years of Ashley, ditch their principles so readily. Frying pans and fires.

Manquillo, should he play, might have a night to forget; lets hope so.

Thanks Yorky.

It is a bullseye of an opening post. It's sickening frankly to have these killers as owners of any club anywhere let alone Newcastle. I would be horrified if it was us. I really do feel for their equivalent to our longterm support base, at least those who have a heart and a brain and many do. It's Ashley's legacy to them. Anything they ever achieve will be greeted with as much general goodwill as Abu Dhabi (as in none) and probably a whole lot worse.

As for their fawning, self-entitled, self pitying, sky league supporters well there are just 2 words that will never go away.

Jamal Khasoggi.....

Check him out you bunch of turds ...



As for the game, business as usual. Score first, second and third please ....

