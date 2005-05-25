« previous next »
Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm  (Read 10752 times)

Online Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
« Reply #120 on: Today at 02:31:08 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 12:50:14 pm
Those PL rules are toothless. Seen it too many times to trust anything would be done.

Would be a good game for Curtis to make his comeback. Newcastle's midfield do not have any pace and it wouldn't trouble Curtis even if he was at 80%.

Hes more likely to be eased in with minutes off the bench I reckon. And then maybe the League Cup game next midweek.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
« Reply #121 on: Today at 03:01:16 pm »
As few changes as possible. Ideally only Jota in for Oxlade Chamberlain. Could understand Konate coming in for Matip, but the centre halves had absolutely nothing to do last week, and you'd like to think it'd be more of the same tomorrow. Think the best case scenario is getting the game all tied up ASAP. Certainly wouldn't consider a handful of changes as shite as Newcastle are, because have another week between the Spurs and Leeds game, and Spurs shouldn't cause us too many problems if we're on our game.
Offline Circa1892

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
« Reply #122 on: Today at 03:23:56 pm »
Quote from: Penfold78 on Today at 12:55:46 pm
Man City look like theyve found their groove.

They squeaked past a 10 man Wolves side with a dodgy penalty a few days ago. Probably safer to say Leeds were shite.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
« Reply #123 on: Today at 03:35:15 pm »
win this one...doesn't have to be by a cricket sore just want everyone unscathed by the end of it
Offline JC the Messiah

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
« Reply #124 on: Today at 03:48:00 pm »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Today at 12:46:09 pm
Can't say that this comment from Klopp has filled me with confidence:

"The vaccination status of the team is quite good. Hopefully we can do it with the whole team."

Hopefully he is being a little bit negative with his language here and 'quite good' actually means 90%+ rather than 70%+ which is what I am imagining.

Yeah, he definitely implied that the whole squad are double-jabbed, and most have the booster except for a few who couldn't at the time - but they'll be getting it shortly.
Offline Mighty_Red

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
« Reply #125 on: Today at 03:55:08 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 03:48:00 pm
Yeah, he definitely implied that the whole squad are double-jabbed, and most have the booster except for a few who couldn't at the time - but they'll be getting it shortly.

We forget that the players are so young that they wouldn't have been eligible for a booster till this week!
Offline stevieG786

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
« Reply #126 on: Today at 03:58:58 pm »
do you need to be double vaccinated and have a negative pcr before attending games at Anfield?
Offline dasher, dancer, prancer, vixen, comet, cupid, duvva &blitzen

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
« Reply #127 on: Today at 04:11:30 pm »
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 03:58:58 pm
do you need to be double vaccinated and have a negative pcr before attending games at Anfield?
One or the other I think.

Edit: I think also a lateral flow test is ok rather than PCR. But the thread below is the one to follow

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349095.560#lastPost
« Last Edit: Today at 04:31:34 pm by dasher, dancer, prancer, vixen, comet, cupid, duvva &blitzen »
Offline stevieG786

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
« Reply #128 on: Today at 04:14:40 pm »
thanks :wave
Offline Roady

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
« Reply #129 on: Today at 04:15:41 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 10:11:14 pm
No entry to Anfield if no Double Jab and Booster, spot checks will be carried out too, if you do not have these dont bother turning up you aint getting in.

Booster only if you have it.notnrequored to enter the ground.
Offline Schmarn

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
« Reply #130 on: Today at 04:27:52 pm »
Johnson press conference at 5pm after 78,000 new cases today. Have a bad feeling about this.
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
« Reply #131 on: Today at 04:31:02 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 04:27:52 pm
Johnson press conference at 5pm after 78,000 new cases today. Have a bad feeling about this.

Not exactly the optimal thread for it but BBC said no new measures expected earlier.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
« Reply #132 on: Today at 05:27:35 pm »
You can now add your COVID passport to your Google/apple pay app alongside your ticket to save you the trouble of having to mess around with apps
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
« Reply #133 on: Today at 05:28:30 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 05:27:35 pm
You can now add your COVID passport to your Google/apple pay app alongside your ticket to save you the trouble of having to mess around with apps

That's been an option for ages. When I went to Ireland in October I had it in my Apple wallet.
Offline kiwiscouser

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
« Reply #134 on: Today at 06:33:14 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams deep fried Christmas on Today at 12:37:24 pm
That's the only way it can be judged.
Anyone involved with doing sponsorship deals will tell you how much the reach and profile of the club influences the value of sponsorship and you need the data to prove it.
Newcastle gaining new owners doesn't suddenly make them an attractive vehicle for sponsors. So the focus is on linked companies. Newcastle's value on the open market is known, therefore that's the limit for linked sponsorships.

If anything, their new owners would reduce their sponsorship options and value in the normal markets where they would hunt for sponsors.  Of course, they will not be looking anywhere else but Saudi Arabia for sponsorship now or in the foreseeable future.
Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
« Reply #135 on: Today at 09:56:18 pm »
Increasingly Afraid that this could be my last game of the season. Im going to get fucking hammered and sing the head off myself
Online rushyman its only a few sleeps to Xmas

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL v NEWCASTLE UNITED on Thursday 16 December 2021. KO 8pm
« Reply #136 on: Today at 11:35:58 pm »
Hope we stuff these like never before
