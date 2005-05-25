As few changes as possible. Ideally only Jota in for Oxlade Chamberlain. Could understand Konate coming in for Matip, but the centre halves had absolutely nothing to do last week, and you'd like to think it'd be more of the same tomorrow. Think the best case scenario is getting the game all tied up ASAP. Certainly wouldn't consider a handful of changes as shite as Newcastle are, because have another week between the Spurs and Leeds game, and Spurs shouldn't cause us too many problems if we're on our game.