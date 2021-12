People will note rotation which is obviously big this time of year but I'm not sure we really need to make many (if any) changes at all going into this one. We have an extra day's rest on these and with rotation in Europe already I don't think any one is in need of a rest or even showing signs of it. Same team for me with Jota in for Oxlade Chamberlain. These are really shit so hopefully we have the game sewn up and can take three off in fair time. Tottenham being just three days later definitely adds to talk of rotation, but again, I don't think there needs to be many changes when he'll probably rest most first teamers against Leicester in the cup, so the time between the Tottenham and Leeds games is a full week, which is kind for this time of year.