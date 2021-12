Nerves were shredded during this game, we played a lot better than we did against Wolves but it's unfortunate that the half chances dropped to the wrong players. I'm surprised Ali got away with that challenge on Ings with our record with refs and VAR but for once they saw that he got the ball.



2nd half was brilliant, we should've been winning this by 3 but I'll take a 1 nil as an off day.



Hope Stevie beats the rest of the prem from now on.