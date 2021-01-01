« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Villa Mo 66

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Villa Mo 66
Reply #320 on: Today at 10:13:20 am
Maybe controversial. Thought we were too soft on Gerrard whats with singing his name before the game when at times we cant  be arsed singing past YNWA until we are leading. Sounded a bit wool all paddy power bantz view of football. No problem after the game hes a legend but managerially lets not kid anyone Hes still in nappies and nowhere near at the level needed  to be managing our club. Klopp is a manager who not only is undoubtably in the top three in the world but along with Guardiola has been responsible for effecting the whole way the world game is played. Great to see Steven progressing but hes just come on as a seventeen year old Scouse substitute playing his first game may have potential and be a local lad we wish well but long way to go to be a managerial Mo Salah or Maradonna. I hope we let him develop and see where he ends up.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Villa Mo 66
Reply #321 on: Today at 10:18:11 am
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 11:31:31 pm
Been trying to get him added to the worst pundit voting thread to no avail. Talks absolute wham about us

I was parked in the Stanley Park car park the night we played Chelsea in Klopps first season, car pulled up next to me and Beglin was in the passenger seat and I had a chat with him. He couldn't have been more complimentary about Klopp, he was really positive and seemed he was genuinely looking forward to seeing how things panned out and looked excited for the future.

Sometimes I wonder if the pundit and the person are two different entities?
  Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Villa Mo 66
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Villa Mo 66
Reply #322 on: Today at 10:28:53 am
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 08:58:00 am
Not seen Gerrard's comments, other than what's been said in here. Of course he will back his own team, complain, and deflect. I just smiled to myself because I know he'd have had very different opinions if he wasn't Villa manager.

Chances are, he would have been in the director's box doing a fist pump when Mo slotted home. ;D
Chances are that underneath it, Stevie was probably delighted with the result, Villa are never going to be Premier League champions so relatively speaking staying in the top flight is all they can hope for and being Liverpool through and through you just know Stevie wants whats best for us ;) 
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Villa Mo 66
Reply #323 on: Today at 10:31:27 am
From the man himself. Can we stop the digs and the vouching now please?
Just talk football.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vzkQJUQFhRI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vzkQJUQFhRI</a>

Not one of us have the power to appoint Gerrard, so anyone dreaming of him becoming manager means eff-all.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Villa Mo 66
Reply #324 on: Today at 10:35:54 am
Quote from: The 92A Christmas Elf on Today at 10:13:20 am
Maybe controversial. Thought we were too soft on Gerrard whats with singing his name before the game when at times we cant  be arsed singing past YNWA until we are leading. Sounded a bit wool all paddy power bantz view of football. No problem after the game hes a legend but managerially lets not kid anyone Hes still in nappies and nowhere near at the level needed  to be managing our club. Klopp is a manager who not only is undoubtably in the top three in the world but along with Guardiola has been responsible for effecting the whole way the world game is played. Great to see Steven progressing but hes just come on as a seventeen year old Scouse substitute playing his first game may have potential and be a local lad we wish well but long way to go to be a managerial Mo Salah or Maradonna. I hope we let him develop and see where he ends up.

If Klopp does take the break in 2024, then I want to see us promote from within and Pep Ljinders is the one I want to take over.

Just watched the highlights on MOTD,  Gerrard taking the piss moaning about the pen they didn't get, seeing as we only got one of the three we should have had.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Villa Mo 66
Reply #325 on: Today at 10:42:48 am
Lets' get back to talking about the football game itself ... talk about Liverpool football manager of the future is just pointless at this juncture especially in this thread
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Villa Mo 66
Reply #326 on: Today at 11:10:06 am
Thought Villa set up well but we were all over them. Should have put more away especially Jota!

Was good as it gets for Stevie really. Wasn't a thrashing.

But we should have done them properly. I mean tis nice to win with a pen - after a foul on Mo! -  that's rare  enough but this so nearly became a tale of woe around missed chances

Still, I'll take it.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Villa Mo 66
Reply #327 on: Today at 11:14:54 am
Fucking state of the Villa's time wasting. Embarassing carry on. Utterly pathetic.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Villa Mo 66
Reply #328 on: Today at 11:25:34 am
That ref yesterday was one of the worst we've had and we have had some bad ones  Then I saw the highlights of the other games and the ref/var was atrocious also. Good win for us though.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Villa Mo 66
Reply #329 on: Today at 11:26:50 am
Looks like weve reached that part of the season where teams set up for damage limitation pre-match. Thats probably why we have better, more open games against the teams that actually fancy taking us on. I only saw the first half, but it was a tough watch made worse by an incompetent ref who seemed to make the choice to be profoundly NOT a homer. Nothing too major, just every 50/50 call went to Villa. Infuriating. My stream went at the point where the ref blew up as Hendo was breaking away with the ball, which also annoyed the crowd. When the stream stopped buffering it seemed like hed actually given the foul to Villa, which I could not believe.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Villa Mo 66
Reply #330 on: Today at 11:32:08 am
Quote from: mobydick on Yesterday at 05:37:39 pm
Imho we Miss Roberto and games like this show it all to clearly. He holds the ball up, can play with his back to goal, he can be spontaneous and is a fucking good player.

We have some of the ladies team in the squad now?
 :o
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Villa Mo 66
Reply #331 on: Today at 12:04:25 pm
This is by far my best season ever. I'm a youngish fan in my mid-twenties and have finally seen us win it all. That has eliminated any potential "what if" feeling.

I have no expectations and I'm just enjoying this boss team play boss football. We have a world class GK, world class fullbacks that are pseudo playmakers and the best defender in the world.

We also have a world class playmaker taking the ball off them and spraying gorgeous passes. He's backed up by a world class defensive midfielder that is like a ball magnet and a brave English lion that epitomises what we are about.

In our attack, we have the best player in the world and two world class players. We also have exciting young players coming through and lest I forget, a world class manager.

What a time to be a red!

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Villa Mo 66
Reply #332 on: Today at 12:14:06 pm
I'm actually stunned at how bad the referee was yesterday, the time wasting by their keeper when he goes up to him warning him wasting another minute was ridiculous.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Villa Mo 66
Reply #333 on: Today at 12:24:36 pm
Quote from: Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder on Today at 10:18:11 am
I was parked in the Stanley Park car park the night we played Chelsea in Klopps first season, car pulled up next to me and Beglin was in the passenger seat and I had a chat with him. He couldn't have been more complimentary about Klopp, he was really positive and seemed he was genuinely looking forward to seeing how things panned out and looked excited for the future.

Sometimes I wonder if the pundit and the person are two different entities?

Pundits are paid to do a job and to develop a persona. I know the brother of one pundit who was told that he was not controversial enough and he had to stop being so sensible.

I dont know if it applies to them all but the media channel can mould what the pundit says.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Villa Mo 66
Reply #334 on: Today at 12:31:32 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 11:26:50 am
Looks like weve reached that part of the season where teams set up for damage limitation pre-match. Thats probably why we have better, more open games against the teams that actually fancy taking us on. I only saw the first half, but it was a tough watch made worse by an incompetent ref who seemed to make the choice to be profoundly NOT a homer. Nothing too major, just every 50/50 call went to Villa. Infuriating. My stream went at the point where the ref blew up as Hendo was breaking away with the ball, which also annoyed the crowd. When the stream stopped buffering it seemed like hed actually given the foul to Villa, which I could not believe.

Mane was coming back from an offside position that's why the whistle went.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Villa Mo 66
Reply #335 on: Today at 12:39:06 pm
Regarding my thoughts on all the talks and perspectives around Gerrard and some people's responses to those perspectives, frankly this was not an interview/audition for the Liverpool job and it was never the case in a million years. People have to manage their expectations. It is not Gerrard's mistake if people start this thing by themselves and then hype the game and then finally start deciding they want him or don't want him or want Ljinders, at this point of time, all of this makes no sense to me.

From Gerrard's perspective, and I don't think anyone mentioned this amidst all the cry-arsing about him talking about the penalty, but in between the post-match interviews, he mentioned that he will always be a Liverpool fan. And he was also complimentary of us saying we we so good that we pushed them deeper and deeper and are levels above. Yes, he called the penalty soft, but you have to remember that he's an Aston Villa manager looking to cater to their fans, I think it's time for us to curb our expectations on him, to be expecting him to still be gushing about us or to play a style of play to suit us etc. etc., just because he MAY or MAY NOT become Liverpool manager number of years in the future. We should know more than everyone about his professionalism and commitment, of course he will be committed to Aston Villa now. He will do what he thinks is best for Aston Villa as long as he is their manager, whether that is in terms of how they play, or during the interviews and press conferences.

He held massive expectations from us during his playing career for a vast majority of 17 years, and even delivered them and more, and why should we want to place undue expectations on him even now, when he is trying to grow from various levels, from Youth Setup to Scottish League to Premier League mid-table at the moment?

Let us enjoy Klopp for the remaining his years we have, and whoever is good enough AT THAT TIME, is likely to replace him. If that is Stevie, then great. If that's not Stevie, then still fine. Klopp said he won't be making that decision, but I'm sure he will leave us in a good place when the time comes for the board to take their decision. I don't see why there is a concern and people are too eager to say I want him or I don't want him, I want to promote from inside etc. I mean Pep (Ljinders) may be a great coach, but he did not have a successful stint in Netherlands, did he? It may not have been a failure, but it is not a success? Also, some of you are apprehensive about someone who has managed in the Top flight for 3 years now, won a League Title and will manage for a few more years in the PL, before we have to make that decision, but are quick in being happy to promote Pep after Jurgen Klopp, who has had a 6 month management experience in all? Do you realize that coaching and management require different skills and are possibly different ball games entirely?

This entire thing of placing unduly expectations on Stevie (again) and/or Pep is actually doing a world of disservice to both of them. Get off them and enjoy the ride with Klopp till we have him. The board will make a decision when we need to.

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Villa Mo 66
Reply #336 on: Today at 12:42:15 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 12:24:36 pm
Pundits are paid to do a job and to develop a persona. I know the brother of one pundit who was told that he was not controversial enough and he had to stop being so sensible.

I dont know if it applies to them all but the media channel can mould what the pundit says.
I find that really sad. I know TV is all smoke, mirrors and illusion but, for me, nothing beats listening to genuine people with genuine thoughts on the game. Without authenticity there isn't really any credibility. It's a sad indictment on modern life when authenticity is frowned upon in favour of the creation of pantomime character pundits. I switched them off a good while ago now, and I just watch the 90 minutes or so with the sound down.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Villa Mo 66
Reply #337 on: Today at 12:44:50 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 11:14:54 am
Fucking state of the Villa's time wasting. Embarassing carry on. Utterly pathetic.

Martinez especially was dreadful, the ref had his chance to book Martinez and he bottled it. I agree, the ref was quite bad.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Villa Mo 66
Reply #338 on: Today at 12:49:48 pm
I'm also surprised by the reactions to Gerrard's tactics and his comments.

Gerrard didn't have this amazing career without a very, very strong determination to win at all cost. He was a bloody force of nature as a player, willing to go through fire for a win. When Rafa asked him to play defensively, he did, and it wasn't always beautiful. It was the combination of skill and desire to win that made him special.

Why would that not translate into his management style?

Also, Villa are simply too shit with the ball to threaten us, and I'm not sure what he's supposed to do about that short term.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Villa Mo 66
Reply #339 on: Today at 12:52:40 pm
Quote from: keyop on Today at 08:27:25 am
Saying that the other side 'parked the bus' just because we sometimes struggled to break them down and only scored 1 is lazy analysis.

There were long periods where Villa just couldn't get out as we wouldn't let them - that's not parking the bus, that's being hemmed in by a brilliant team. When they tried to play it out, we pressed them and won it back. When they tried to go long, Virgil, Matip or Fabinho were there to win the ball and start another attack. When they tried vertical passes, Thiago or Fabinho had already cut off the passing lanes. The ball always seemed to drop to a red shirt whether it was a first or second ball, a desperate clearance, or an attempt to bypass our press.

People who think that game is a sign of Gerrards tactics or how most teams setup up against us are doing a huge disservice to just how good we are at suffocating the opposition. It's like when pundits say the other team played badly, without realising how much we contributed to their performance by forcing mistakes and never giving them a moments rest.

Lower teams have to cut their cloth accordingly, and those that try to play more expansive football don't last long in the league - Bournemouth were a great example of a side who played good, honest football but were ultimately relegated. Norwich are another.

I think the true 'bus parkers' are teams like Mourinho's (and Simeone's at times), that have the resources and talent but actively choose to stifle and disrupt via a battle of attrition, rather than win the game through simply being the better team.

Agreed, spot on. We were pretty good. There was a spell, where they tried to get a hold of the ball, but within one or two touches, we claimed it back and went again.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Villa Mo 66
Reply #340 on: Today at 12:53:05 pm
Genuinely unbelievable commentary about the penalty. I've literally rarely seen stoner-waller penalties than that. Get beyond the defender, and he clatters his legs three fucking times. Is it a race thing? Or a foreigner thing? Or a Liverpool thing?

Replay Ronaldo's penalty 100 times and Mo Salah gets that decision 0 times out of 100. The television replays clearly show the ball not hitting anyone part of Joao Moutinho's arm, regardless of position, closeness, etc. Quite clear there's a specific bias against Liverpool in some part of the the media commentary.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Villa Mo 66
Reply #341 on: Today at 12:55:46 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 11:26:50 am
Looks like weve reached that part of the season where teams set up for damage limitation pre-match. Thats probably why we have better, more open games against the teams that actually fancy taking us on. I only saw the first half, but it was a tough watch made worse by an incompetent ref who seemed to make the choice to be profoundly NOT a homer. Nothing too major, just every 50/50 call went to Villa. Infuriating. My stream went at the point where the ref blew up as Hendo was breaking away with the ball, which also annoyed the crowd. When the stream stopped buffering it seemed like hed actually given the foul to Villa, which I could not believe.
Gerrard said post-match that they didn't plan to play that way. We're just very good atm.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Villa Mo 66
Reply #342 on: Today at 12:56:36 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 11:14:54 am
Fucking state of the Villa's time wasting. Embarassing carry on. Utterly pathetic.

True, but as per keyops post, it was the only way their players were ever going to get a breather - we absolutely suffocated them. So its understandable, to some extent. But yeah, the ref really should have booked the keeper - radio comms seemed very surprised when he didnt get his card out. Would have been well deserved.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Villa Mo 66
Reply #343 on: Today at 12:56:42 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 12:49:48 pm
I'm also surprised by the reactions to Gerrard's tactics and his comments.

Gerrard didn't have this amazing career without a very, very strong determination to win at all cost. He was a bloody force of nature as a player, willing to go through fire for a win. When Rafa asked him to play defensively, he did, and it wasn't always beautiful. It was the combination of skill and desire to win that made him special.

Why would that not translate into his management style?

Also, Villa are simply too shit with the ball to threaten us, and I'm not sure what he's supposed to do about that short term.

Gerrard set up his team to get the best possible result, he started at rangers by building from a strong defence and will probably play that way this whole season before he considers being more adventurous, it might seem a bit old school but I think its pragmatic and sensible, Rome wasnt built in a day

His approach at Villa or Rangers does not necessarily correlate to what he would do at Liverpool but I would suggest we delay any plans for a royal coronation
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Villa Mo 66
Reply #344 on: Today at 01:06:29 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas@xmas on Today at 09:49:05 am
Not that what you replied to was untrue (but yes, no need to mention Warnock!), 1) I reckon its partly done because of the annoyance at the fans who now seemingly are cheering Villa, a team who all Liverpool fans usually pretty much despise, because of who their manager is.

2) Thats the only weird thing here, how all of a sudden so many of us are sticking up for sodding Aston Villa  ;D  Not quite as odd as the ones who suddenly became Rangers fans mind, but almost!

It seems some of us find it hard to seperate a club from a player, its fine to respect the hell out of Gerrard and hold him in high regard legend wise, but its odd to now go to such lengths to protect him and then by default - his team. 3) You can bet your life that Gerrard had no nice thoughts towareds Liverpool yesterday and was likely raging at how poorly he and his team did on his big return.  Hence the poor post-match comments.

1) I don't like Villa that much myself, but that gives no reason to take that on Gerrard.
2) I don't think any Liverpool fan actually cares about those clubs like you are making it out to be. It's not wrong to want one of your greatest players, who dragged us out of difficult times on the pitch, to have a successful management career. Ask any fan if they are bothered about Rangers now that he has left them, most, if not all, will say no. The same will happen to Villa, when he leaves them too. If Gerrard is successful with Villa, then makes the next step, whatever that is and then Villa get relegated next season, no Liverpool fan will bat an eye-lid. Some may even like it.
3) I bet Kenny wanted to defeat Liverpool when he managed Blackburn, but post that, we know he is still the same person he was as when he was a player. He is still Liverpool through and through. The same applies to Gerrard, of course he wanted his team to win, what is wrong in that? He is professional enough to want that, and to separate his job from emotions. It is us fans, who have to manage our expectations.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Villa Mo 66
Reply #345 on: Today at 01:11:07 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas@xmas on Today at 09:49:05 am
Not that what you replied to was untrue (but yes, no need to mention Warnock!), I reckon its partly done because of the a team who all Liverpool fans usually pretty much despise, because of who their manager is.

Thats the only weird thing here, how all of a sudden so many of us are sticking up for sodding Aston Villa  ;D  Not quite as odd as the ones who suddenly became Rangers fans mind, but almost!

It seems some of us find it hard to seperate a club from a player, its fine to respect the hell out of Gerrard and hold him in high regard legend wise, but its odd to now go to such lengths to protect him and then by default - his team. You can bet your life that Gerrard had no nice thoughts towareds Liverpool yesterday and was likely raging at how poorly he and his team did on his big return.  Hence the poor post-match comments.

I find your stance very strange. I used t live in Glasgow and took an interest in the old firm, I would pick either Rangers or Celtic depending on various situatons, Gerrard going there as Manager was a very legitimate reason to pick Rangers , now hes gone dont care


There are loads of games one doesnt give a fuck about either side and if its a game you are watching on tv, its natural to find a team to pick.   Villa are now a team Id pick because Gerrard is there. Dont get how thats can be seen as annoying

