Regarding my thoughts on all the talks and perspectives around Gerrard and some people's responses to those perspectives, frankly this was not an interview/audition for the Liverpool job and it was never the case in a million years. People have to manage their expectations. It is not Gerrard's mistake if people start this thing by themselves and then hype the game and then finally start deciding they want him or don't want him or want Ljinders, at this point of time, all of this makes no sense to me.



From Gerrard's perspective, and I don't think anyone mentioned this amidst all the cry-arsing about him talking about the penalty, but in between the post-match interviews, he mentioned that he will always be a Liverpool fan. And he was also complimentary of us saying we we so good that we pushed them deeper and deeper and are levels above. Yes, he called the penalty soft, but you have to remember that he's an Aston Villa manager looking to cater to their fans, I think it's time for us to curb our expectations on him, to be expecting him to still be gushing about us or to play a style of play to suit us etc. etc., just because he MAY or MAY NOT become Liverpool manager number of years in the future. We should know more than everyone about his professionalism and commitment, of course he will be committed to Aston Villa now. He will do what he thinks is best for Aston Villa as long as he is their manager, whether that is in terms of how they play, or during the interviews and press conferences.



He held massive expectations from us during his playing career for a vast majority of 17 years, and even delivered them and more, and why should we want to place undue expectations on him even now, when he is trying to grow from various levels, from Youth Setup to Scottish League to Premier League mid-table at the moment?



Let us enjoy Klopp for the remaining his years we have, and whoever is good enough AT THAT TIME, is likely to replace him. If that is Stevie, then great. If that's not Stevie, then still fine. Klopp said he won't be making that decision, but I'm sure he will leave us in a good place when the time comes for the board to take their decision. I don't see why there is a concern and people are too eager to say I want him or I don't want him, I want to promote from inside etc. I mean Pep (Ljinders) may be a great coach, but he did not have a successful stint in Netherlands, did he? It may not have been a failure, but it is not a success? Also, some of you are apprehensive about someone who has managed in the Top flight for 3 years now, won a League Title and will manage for a few more years in the PL, before we have to make that decision, but are quick in being happy to promote Pep after Jurgen Klopp, who has had a 6 month management experience in all? Do you realize that coaching and management require different skills and are possibly different ball games entirely?



This entire thing of placing unduly expectations on Stevie (again) and/or Pep is actually doing a world of disservice to both of them. Get off them and enjoy the ride with Klopp till we have him. The board will make a decision when we need to.



