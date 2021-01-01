Looks like weve reached that part of the season where teams set up for damage limitation pre-match. Thats probably why we have better, more open games against the teams that actually fancy taking us on. I only saw the first half, but it was a tough watch made worse by an incompetent ref who seemed to make the choice to be profoundly NOT a homer. Nothing too major, just every 50/50 call went to Villa. Infuriating. My stream went at the point where the ref blew up as Hendo was breaking away with the ball, which also annoyed the crowd. When the stream stopped buffering it seemed like hed actually given the foul to Villa, which I could not believe.