PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Villa Mo 66

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Villa Mo 66
Reply #320 on: Today at 10:13:20 am
Maybe controversial. Thought we were too soft on Gerrard whats with singing his name before the game when at times we cant  be arsed singing past YNWA until we are leading. Sounded a bit wool all paddy power bantz view of football. No problem after the game hes a legend but managerially lets not kid anyone Hes still in nappies and nowhere near at the level needed  to be managing our club. Klopp is a manager who not only is undoubtably in the top three in the world but along with Guardiola has been responsible for effecting the whole way the world game is played. Great to see Steven progressing but hes just come on as a seventeen year old Scouse substitute playing his first game may have potential and be a local lad we wish well but long way to go to be a managerial Mo Salah or Maradonna. I hope we let him develop and see where he ends up.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Villa Mo 66
Reply #321 on: Today at 10:18:11 am
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 11:31:31 pm
Been trying to get him added to the worst pundit voting thread to no avail. Talks absolute wham about us

I was parked in the Stanley Park car park the night we played Chelsea in Klopps first season, car pulled up next to me and Beglin was in the passenger seat and I had a chat with him. He couldn't have been more complimentary about Klopp, he was really positive and seemed he was genuinely looking forward to seeing how things panned out and looked excited for the future.

Sometimes I wonder if the pundit and the person are two different entities?
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Villa Mo 66
Reply #322 on: Today at 10:28:53 am
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 08:58:00 am
Not seen Gerrard's comments, other than what's been said in here. Of course he will back his own team, complain, and deflect. I just smiled to myself because I know he'd have had very different opinions if he wasn't Villa manager.

Chances are, he would have been in the director's box doing a fist pump when Mo slotted home. ;D
Chances are that underneath it, Stevie was probably delighted with the result, Villa are never going to be Premier League champions so relatively speaking staying in the top flight is all they can hope for and being Liverpool through and through you just know Stevie wants whats best for us ;) 
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Villa Mo 66
Reply #323 on: Today at 10:31:27 am
From the man himself. Can we stop the digs and the vouching now please?
Just talk football.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vzkQJUQFhRI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vzkQJUQFhRI</a>

Not one of us have the power to appoint Gerrard, so anyone dreaming of him becoming manager means eff-all.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Villa Mo 66
Reply #324 on: Today at 10:35:54 am
Quote from: The 92A Christmas Elf on Today at 10:13:20 am
Maybe controversial. Thought we were too soft on Gerrard whats with singing his name before the game when at times we cant  be arsed singing past YNWA until we are leading. Sounded a bit wool all paddy power bantz view of football. No problem after the game hes a legend but managerially lets not kid anyone Hes still in nappies and nowhere near at the level needed  to be managing our club. Klopp is a manager who not only is undoubtably in the top three in the world but along with Guardiola has been responsible for effecting the whole way the world game is played. Great to see Steven progressing but hes just come on as a seventeen year old Scouse substitute playing his first game may have potential and be a local lad we wish well but long way to go to be a managerial Mo Salah or Maradonna. I hope we let him develop and see where he ends up.

If Klopp does take the break in 2024, then I want to see us promote from within and Pep Ljinders is the one I want to take over.

Just watched the highlights on MOTD,  Gerrard taking the piss moaning about the pen they didn't get, seeing as we only got one of the three we should have had.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Villa Mo 66
Reply #325 on: Today at 10:42:48 am
Lets' get back to talking about the football game itself ... talk about Liverpool football manager of the future is just pointless at this juncture especially in this thread
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Villa Mo 66
Reply #326 on: Today at 11:10:06 am
Thought Villa set up well but we were all over them. Should have put more away especially Jota!

Was good as it gets for Stevie really. Wasn't a thrashing.

But we should have done them properly. I mean tis nice to win with a pen - after a foul on Mo! -  that's rare  enough but this so nearly became a tale of woe around missed chances

Still, I'll take it.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Villa Mo 66
Reply #327 on: Today at 11:14:54 am
Fucking state of the Villa's time wasting. Embarassing carry on. Utterly pathetic.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Villa Mo 66
Reply #328 on: Today at 11:25:34 am
That ref yesterday was one of the worst we've had and we have had some bad ones  Then I saw the highlights of the other games and the ref/var was atrocious also. Good win for us though.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Villa Mo 66
Reply #329 on: Today at 11:26:50 am
Looks like weve reached that part of the season where teams set up for damage limitation pre-match. Thats probably why we have better, more open games against the teams that actually fancy taking us on. I only saw the first half, but it was a tough watch made worse by an incompetent ref who seemed to make the choice to be profoundly NOT a homer. Nothing too major, just every 50/50 call went to Villa. Infuriating. My stream went at the point where the ref blew up as Hendo was breaking away with the ball, which also annoyed the crowd. When the stream stopped buffering it seemed like hed actually given the foul to Villa, which I could not believe.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Villa Mo 66
Reply #330 on: Today at 11:32:08 am
Quote from: mobydick on Yesterday at 05:37:39 pm
Imho we Miss Roberto and games like this show it all to clearly. He holds the ball up, can play with his back to goal, he can be spontaneous and is a fucking good player.

We have some of the ladies team in the squad now?
 :o
