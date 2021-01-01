Maybe controversial. Thought we were too soft on Gerrard whats with singing his name before the game when at times we cant be arsed singing past YNWA until we are leading. Sounded a bit wool all paddy power bantz view of football. No problem after the game hes a legend but managerially lets not kid anyone Hes still in nappies and nowhere near at the level needed to be managing our club. Klopp is a manager who not only is undoubtably in the top three in the world but along with Guardiola has been responsible for effecting the whole way the world game is played. Great to see Steven progressing but hes just come on as a seventeen year old Scouse substitute playing his first game may have potential and be a local lad we wish well but long way to go to be a managerial Mo Salah or Maradonna. I hope we let him develop and see where he ends up.