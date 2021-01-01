I honestly think we will struggle without Mo and Mane.



What would be our line up without Mo, Mane and Kieta? Essentially we have lost our speedsters to AFCON.



Hendo, Thiago, Fab



Diogo, Bob, Divock



OR



Hendo, Bob, Ox, Fab



Diogo, Divock









Anyone would struggle with 9 men on the pitch mate!Anyway, think we all know we'll struggle, including Jurgen. It's just a fact.First, we need to make sure we win all our games before then and secondly, that we can at least get Origi and Minamino up to speed, which I think Jurgen's been doing lately. They won't be pulling up many trees, but they're better than nothing. Thirdly, with Thiago/Hendo/Fab behind them, we stand a chance.4th- hopefully Firmino can also play a part. 5th- Jota's just Jota so he's okay. 6th- we need to make good use of Tsimikas since he's deliveries will boost our attacks. "Every little helps". 7- our defense has clicked at the right time so we'll at least be able to lock the gate and throw away the key.We've got groundwork to lay, but it's things we can do.We're going to have to work smart for our meal, but that's what makes it interesting and exciting. The only thing that will spoil it all will be all the moaning over all of Liverpool-dom. I can't stand it!Looking forward to January! I've missed the unpredictable. I can't wait to see how we going to handle this and what this team's going to be without M&M. This current team's never been without them, so I'm licking my lips at the prospect of seeing how we respond.One thing's for sure- it's gunna be "hairy"!