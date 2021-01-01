Good win and good to see we can grind out a win when needed. It's great whacking teams by 4 or 5 but very few teams have won the league doing that every week. The key is to make sure you win when (a) you aren't playing well or (b) you have a bad spell in a game. A lot of that comes down to taking your chances when they come along and making sure you are defensively sound and keep a clean sheet even if as a team you aren't functioning effectively. No that we necessarily played poorly today but it was a tight game throughout.



We've seen a couple of times this season when we've slipped in this regard. Brentford away and Brighton at home seem the obvious examples. Games we should have won but where defensive frailties cost us. The promising thing about the last 2 games is the ability to grind out 1-0 wins against negative teams. The ability to win these type of games comes from the ability to be good on set pieces, to be concentrated, to make sure when you get the odd chance that you take it and it means you win. We did this loads in 2019/20. We've done it twice in a week and it's hugely encouraging. As encouraging as the whacking of teams.