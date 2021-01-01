What is Ox's position though.
For me its central mid driving through but he isnt getting a game there unless were rotating.
My opinion is, if hes happy to be, hes a great option as a utility player, hes someone we can play across the midfield and, at a push, in the false 9. I dont think he can ever really be a number 9.
If he gets enough matches hell probably get us 5-7 goals this season, its that kind of input on top of people like Salah, Mane etc that wins you titles. Its what whiskey nose did brilliantly with the Mancs, keep loads of decent but not brilliant players and get them to cumulatively be the little 1% that wins you titles, O Shea at Anfield springs to mind.