PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Villa Mo 66

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Villa Mo 66
Today at 07:16:46 pm
We played some fantastic stuff at times, didn't have our shooting boots on. That being said, if the game had been reffed properly we'd have been out of sight by the end of the 1st half. One of the commentators was going on about how competitive Villa were. They didn't have a sniff of goal all game; that's not competitive.
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Villa Mo 66
Today at 07:20:53 pm
Quote from: Judge Red on Today at 06:20:57 pm
Did my head in. Everything they did got praise. Our lads got accused of all sorts by him. Making out that we make a meal of things. My youngest actually asked if he really did play for us once. Gives Whelan and Mcmanaman a run for their money when it comes to sticking the boot in.

I have bumped into Jim Beglin a few times through my job and can categorically say that he loves Liverpool and is happy to chat about us all day. He also admitted to having to be careful about being too complimentary about us as fans of other teams throw their teddies out big time.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Villa Mo 66
Today at 07:21:37 pm
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 07:16:46 pm
We played some fantastic stuff at times, didn't have our shooting boots on. That being said, if the game had been reffed properly we'd have been out of sight by the end of the 1st half. One of the commentators was going on about how competitive Villa were. They didn't have a sniff of goal all game; that's not competitive.

I guess not being four nil down is competitive against us these days.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Villa Mo 66
Today at 07:44:56 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 05:52:02 pm
Another really big 1-0 win. Weve progressed a long way since those painful draws where teams cut through us far too often. Could have scored more but you have days like this. Well thump someone soon enough, hopefully Saudi FC.

Not bothered by Chelsea getting bailed out as weve seen that theyre not championship material yet. City on the other hand was very annoying. Still, at this stage, all we can do is win our games.

Good Saturday summary.  Not everything came off but thought Mane was excellent
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Villa Mo 66
Today at 07:46:51 pm
We have 3 penos today if a European referee is doing the game and Villa 1. The standard in the league is appalling to be honest. I think a lot of it is referees over thinking everything and trying to look cleverer than everyone else. Then again VAR is as bad so it's hard to know what to think.

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Villa Mo 66
Today at 07:54:15 pm
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 07:16:46 pm
We played some fantastic stuff at times, didn't have our shooting boots on. That being said, if the game had been reffed properly we'd have been out of sight by the end of the 1st half. One of the commentators was going on about how competitive Villa were. They didn't have a sniff of goal all game; that's not competitive.

I think that partly down to playing Ox, we looked to have 4 in the midfield with lots of possession but only 2 up front.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Villa Mo 66
Today at 08:07:08 pm
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 07:54:15 pm
I think that partly down to playing Ox, we looked to have 4 in the midfield with lots of possession but only 2 up front.

This is probably a touch controversial but I dont think Ox had a bad game, I just do t think he suited to that position at all. I genuinely think if Jota started wed have had a goal or two by half time, Ox was just a yard or two behind the play which gave Villa the chance to clear their lines.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Villa Mo 66
Today at 08:10:36 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 08:07:08 pm
This is probably a touch controversial but I dont think Ox had a bad game, I just do t think he suited to that position at all. I genuinely think if Jota started wed have had a goal or two by half time, Ox was just a yard or two behind the play which gave Villa the chance to clear their lines.


I have a feeling that the Boss is picking sides with AFCON in mind,he would've loved to have kept Diogo on the bench.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Villa Mo 66
Today at 08:11:18 pm
Quote from: dudek05 on Today at 07:20:53 pm
I have bumped into Jim Beglin a few times through my job and can categorically say that he loves Liverpool and is happy to chat about us all day. He also admitted to having to be careful about being too complimentary about us as fans of other teams throw their teddies out big time.

I think he goes too far the other way then to appeal to the masses of bells following other sides. Just my opinion like
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Villa Mo 66
Today at 08:14:18 pm
Quote from: dudek05 on Today at 07:20:53 pm
I have bumped into Jim Beglin a few times through my job and can categorically say that he loves Liverpool and is happy to chat about us all day. He also admitted to having to be careful about being too complimentary about us as fans of other teams throw their teddies out big time.

Which does him no favours to the fans who are supposed to love him the most. By going full 180 the other way as to not seem that you like us.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Villa Mo 66
Today at 08:28:00 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:10:36 pm

I have a feeling that the Boss is picking sides with AFCON in mind,he would've loved to have kept Diogo on the bench.

Probably yeah, I think he thought we had enough to get through it without Jota, which we probably did.

I wasnt criticising the selection, its lite just the criticism of Ox who I thought had a decent game considering he was out of position.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Villa Mo 66
Today at 08:37:38 pm
Good win and good to see we can grind out a win when needed. It's great whacking teams by 4 or 5 but very few teams have won the league doing that every week. The key is to make sure you win when (a) you aren't playing well or (b) you have a bad spell in a game. A lot of that comes down to taking your chances when they come along and making sure you are defensively sound and keep a clean sheet even if as a team you aren't functioning effectively. No that we necessarily played poorly today but it was a tight game throughout.

We've seen a couple of times this season when we've slipped in this regard. Brentford away and Brighton at home seem the obvious examples. Games we should have won but where defensive frailties cost us. The promising thing about the last 2 games is the ability to grind out 1-0 wins against negative teams. The ability to win these type of games comes from the ability to be good on set pieces, to be concentrated, to make sure when you get the odd chance that you take it and it means you win. We did this loads in 2019/20. We've done it twice in a week and it's hugely encouraging. As encouraging as the whacking of teams.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Villa Mo 66
Today at 08:40:24 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 08:37:38 pm
Good win and good to see we can grind out a win when needed. It's great whacking teams by 4 or 5 but very few teams have won the league doing that every week. The key is to make sure you win when (a) you aren't playing well or (b) you have a bad spell in a game. A lot of that comes down to taking your chances when they come along and making sure you are defensively sound and keep a clean sheet even if as a team you aren't functioning effectively. No that we necessarily played poorly today but it was a tight game throughout.

We've seen a couple of times this season when we've slipped in this regard. Brentford away and Brighton at home seem the obvious examples. Games we should have won but where defensive frailties cost us. The promising thing about the last 2 games is the ability to grind out 1-0 wins against negative teams. The ability to win these type of games comes from the ability to be good on set pieces, to be concentrated, to make sure when you get the odd chance that you take it and it means you win. We did this loads in 2019/20. We've done it twice in a week and it's hugely encouraging. As encouraging as the whacking of teams.

Agree. Good post.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Villa Mo 66
Today at 08:58:27 pm
Two tough matches coming up this week too as we play after City both times so can add pressure.

Think we might see some rotation against Newcastle then play strongest side against Spurs on Sunday.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Villa Mo 66
Today at 09:08:33 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 08:28:00 pm
Probably yeah, I think he thought we had enough to get through it without Jota, which we probably did.

I wasnt criticising the selection, its lite just the criticism of Ox who I thought had a decent game considering he was out of position.

What is Ox's position though.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Villa Mo 66
Today at 09:20:02 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:08:33 pm
What is Ox's position though.

Not a CF.

He is a midfielder.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Villa Mo 66
Today at 09:20:49 pm
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Villa Mo 66
Today at 09:23:46 pm
Quote from: dudek05 on Today at 07:20:53 pm
I have bumped into Jim Beglin a few times through my job and can categorically say that he loves Liverpool and is happy to chat about us all day. He also admitted to having to be careful about being too complimentary about us as fans of other teams throw their teddies out big time.

I don't hear him much commentating much as I don't live in the UK - it could be that he overcompensates for any Liverpool bias. But what I can say with 100% certainty, having worked with him at RTE a good bit years back and having been out with him socially a bit, is that he's both a stand-up good fella, and loves the Reds. Sat beside him and his son for the 2006 FA Cup final too and he was loving it every bit as much as me.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Villa Mo 66
Today at 09:30:00 pm
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Villa Mo 66
Today at 09:38:18 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:08:33 pm
What is Ox's position though.

For me its central mid driving through but he isnt getting a game there unless were rotating.

My opinion is, if hes happy to be, hes a great option as a utility player, hes someone we can play across the midfield and, at a push, in the false 9. I dont think he can ever really be a number 9.

If he gets enough matches hell probably get us 5-7 goals this season, its that kind of input on top of people like Salah, Mane etc that wins you titles.  Its what whiskey nose did brilliantly with the Mancs, keep loads of decent but not brilliant players and get them to cumulatively be the little 1% that wins you titles, O Shea at Anfield springs to mind.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Villa Mo 66
Today at 09:40:58 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:14:18 pm
Which does him no favours to the fans who are supposed to love him the most. By going full 180 the other way as to not seem that you like us.
He's got mouths to feed though Samie. He couldn't care less about endearing himself to us, compared to that. He'd prolly be less employable if he were to care about what people on RAWK, the sidelines or the website are saying.
I'd prolly also spout shite about us from time to time if I were a pundit, but you can't please everyone- best is to just be objective and be hated by everybody and continue to live. Every life has facets.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Villa Mo 66
Today at 09:41:33 pm
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Villa Mo 66
Today at 09:44:36 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:38:18 pm
For me its central mid driving through but he isnt getting a game there unless were rotating.

My opinion is, if hes happy to be, hes a great option as a utility player, hes someone we can play across the midfield and, at a push, in the false 9. I dont think he can ever really be a number 9.

If he gets enough matches hell probably get us 5-7 goals this season, its that kind of input on top of people like Salah, Mane etc that wins you titles.  Its what whiskey nose did brilliantly with the Mancs, keep loads of decent but not brilliant players and get them to cumulatively be the little 1% that wins you titles, O Shea at Anfield springs to mind.

Don't mention Macheda. I did once but I think I got away with it.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Villa Mo 66
Today at 09:46:29 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:10:36 pm

I have a feeling that the Boss is picking sides with AFCON in mind,he would've loved to have kept Diogo on the bench.
Yeah he definitely is. No surprise Origi and Minamino has gotten more gametime recently. They need to get well-oiled.
