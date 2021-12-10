« previous next »
Author Topic: Chelsea v Liverpool: Away ticket details  (Read 1541 times)

Offline Craig S

Chelsea v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« on: December 10, 2021, 04:37:37 pm »
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/chelsea-v-liverpool-away-ticket-details


Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Premier League fixture against Chelsea on Sunday January 2, 2022.

Location: Stamford Bridge
Kick off: 16:30
Allocation: 2,986
Supporters wishing to purchase tickets for this fixture should be aware that Chelsea will be operating a safe standing stadium on a trial basis, where fans will have the choice to stand during games if they wish. 

All fans will be allocated a seat when purchasing their ticket as normal and will be able to remain seated during the game if that is their preference. However, supporters should be aware that surrounding fans may wish to stand and there is no dedicated area for those who do want to remain seated.  

We do advise that elderly fans and those attending with junior supporters, purchase tickets within area SL1 and the front two rows of the upper and lower tiers, subject to availability. 

Supporters attending this away fixture must be able to provide COVID-19 status. More information on COVID-19 protocols to follow.

Bag policy

No bags larger than A4 will be permitted into the stadium. This equates to 30cm x 20cm x 10cm, about the size of a standard handbag. Bag deposit facilities will not be available.

Disabled allocation

30 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available. Visit the accessibility hub for full sale details.

Prices                     

Adult: £30
Over 65 (65+): £25
Juniors (under 20): £25
Price notes

Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets may be asked to provide proof of DOB at the turnstiles before entry is allowed.

Tickets sales notes

Tickets will be available to season ticket Holders and official Members online based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during seasons 2018-19 or 2019-20.

Please only buy tickets if you plan on attending the game - tickets are strictly non-transferable and tickets purchased for away games are not available to distribute to other supporters.

First sale
11 or more games: from 8.15am until 12.45pm, Tuesday December 14.

First sale status

Guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.

Second sale
10 or more games: from 1pm until 1.45pm, Tuesday December 14.

Second sale status

Not guaranteed  first come, first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Third sale
9 or more games: from 2pm until 2.45pm, Tuesday December 14.

Third sale status

Not guaranteed  first come, first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Fourth sale
8 or more games: from 3pm, Tuesday December 14.

Fourth sale status

Not guaranteed  first come, first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Hospitality Members

Sir Kenny Dalglish box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should contact the hospitality department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.

General notes

Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.

Ticket credits             

As previously stated, tickets purchased this season will not be used as credits in future seasons. This policy is still in place and will not be changed this season.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, we do not want supporters to feel obliged to attend matches when they do not feel comfortable doing so.

Offline Shanklygates

Re: Chelsea v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #1 on: December 13, 2021, 04:15:12 pm »
It's all go 2moro. Wonder 8f well actually be allowed to go with the impending tsunami
Offline RedPat

Re: Chelsea v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #2 on: December 21, 2021, 12:41:45 am »
When did they announce the 5 credit sale,I was diligently checking the selling notice which stated 8 credits sale ended,just looked now and they had a 5 credit sale yesterday Monday 20th which sold out Im fucking raging as Ive 7 credits.
Offline Craig S

Re: Chelsea v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #3 on: December 21, 2021, 08:38:51 am »
Quote from: RedPat on December 21, 2021, 12:41:45 am
When did they announce the 5 credit sale,I was diligently checking the selling notice which stated 8 credits sale ended,just looked now and they had a 5 credit sale yesterday Monday 20th which sold out Im fucking raging as Ive 7 credits.

I think they did it over the weekend, maybe even Sunday. I had been checking too, but didn't check Sunday cos I want at the match, then home late.
I only spotted it after 10 yesterday, and managed to get a single at 11.

They did the same for Leicester returns too and we missed getting one for that.
Offline RedPat

Re: Chelsea v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #4 on: December 21, 2021, 10:30:11 am »
Quote from: Craig S on December 21, 2021, 08:38:51 am
I think they did it over the weekend, maybe even Sunday. I had been checking too, but didn't check Sunday cos I want at the match, then home late.
I only spotted it after 10 yesterday, and managed to get a single at 11.

They did the same for Leicester returns too and we missed getting one for that.
Thanks Craig I definitely checked it on Saturday myself so they probably updated on Sunday or even yesterday morning lesson learned to be more eagle eyed in future 😀
Offline Craig S

Re: Chelsea v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #5 on: December 21, 2021, 11:07:26 am »
Quote from: RedPat on December 21, 2021, 10:30:11 am
Thanks Craig I definitely checked it on Saturday myself so they probably updated on Sunday or even yesterday morning lesson learned to be more eagle eyed in future 😀

The initial sale was removed when on 8 credits, and it hadnt sold out. Yesterday came back for 5+. When I got on about 11, there was only a few.

So I am not sure if these were the handful left over from the 8 sale, that hadnt sold out, or they were returns.
There still may be a returns sale.
Online redman1974

Re: Chelsea v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #6 on: December 21, 2021, 11:09:39 am »
Quote from: RedPat on December 21, 2021, 12:41:45 am
When did they announce the 5 credit sale,I was diligently checking the selling notice which stated 8 credits sale ended,just looked now and they had a 5 credit sale yesterday Monday 20th which sold out Im fucking raging as Ive 7 credits.

It said on there Friday night when i looked about the 5 plus sale yesterday.
Online serine97

Re: Chelsea v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #7 on: December 21, 2021, 02:19:58 pm »
Quote from: RedPat on December 21, 2021, 12:41:45 am
When did they announce the 5 credit sale,I was diligently checking the selling notice which stated 8 credits sale ended,just looked now and they had a 5 credit sale yesterday Monday 20th which sold out I’m fucking raging as I’ve 7 credits.

The 5 credit sale was announced friday afternoon. Straight from 8 to 5 credits.
Offline ant

Re: Chelsea v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #8 on: December 22, 2021, 09:17:12 am »
tickets arrived by the post yesterday from 5 credit sale, not bad LFC - YNWA
Offline Alf

Re: Chelsea v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #9 on: December 22, 2021, 05:01:11 pm »
Quote from: ant on December 22, 2021, 09:17:12 am
tickets arrived by the post yesterday from 5 credit sale, not bad LFC - YNWA

Thats impressive, not got mine from the first sale yet.
Offline PaulKS

Re: Chelsea v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #10 on: December 29, 2021, 01:30:34 pm »
Anyone else still not got theirs from the first sale...
Offline Alf

Re: Chelsea v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #11 on: December 29, 2021, 05:26:59 pm »
Quote from: PaulKS on December 29, 2021, 01:30:34 pm
Anyone else still not got theirs from the first sale...

Got mine on Christmas Eve. Saw loads queuing for duplicates at Leicester last night.
Offline PaulKS

Re: Chelsea v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #12 on: December 30, 2021, 09:56:07 am »
Quote from: Alf on December 29, 2021, 05:26:59 pm
Got mine on Christmas Eve. Saw loads queuing for duplicates at Leicester last night.


Thanks mate - will have to get on it then and sort a dupe
Online ldsn

Re: Chelsea v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:29:59 am »
Mate cant make this anymore so tried to post me his tickets by guaranteed 1pm next day. They were supposed to arrive yesterday but didnt and no post until Tuesday now.

Looks like the ticket office is shut until Tuesday too. Is there any way to get in contact to try and sort duplicates apart from the Supporters Liaison Line that opens 2 hours before KO on Sunday? If that would even be able to help.
Online redman1974

Re: Chelsea v Liverpool: Away ticket details
« Reply #14 on: Today at 10:32:20 am »
Quote from: ldsn on Today at 10:29:59 am
Mate cant make this anymore so tried to post me his tickets by guaranteed 1pm next day. They were supposed to arrive yesterday but didnt and no post until Tuesday now.

Looks like the ticket office is shut until Tuesday too. Is there any way to get in contact to try and sort duplicates apart from the Supporters Liaison Line that opens 2 hours before KO on Sunday? If that would even be able to help.

If your on Twitter message Lfc help  they normally get back to you pretty quick
