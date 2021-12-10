Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Premier League fixture against Chelsea on Sunday January 2, 2022.Location: Stamford BridgeKick off: 16:30Allocation: 2,986Supporters wishing to purchase tickets for this fixture should be aware that Chelsea will be operating a safe standing stadium on a trial basis, where fans will have the choice to stand during games if they wish.All fans will be allocated a seat when purchasing their ticket as normal and will be able to remain seated during the game if that is their preference. However, supporters should be aware that surrounding fans may wish to stand and there is no dedicated area for those who do want to remain seated.We do advise that elderly fans and those attending with junior supporters, purchase tickets within area SL1 and the front two rows of the upper and lower tiers, subject to availability.Supporters attending this away fixture must be able to provide COVID-19 status. More information on COVID-19 protocols to follow.Bag policyNo bags larger than A4 will be permitted into the stadium. This equates to 30cm x 20cm x 10cm, about the size of a standard handbag. Bag deposit facilities will not be available.Disabled allocation30 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available. Visit the accessibility hub for full sale details.PricesAdult: £30Over 65 (65+): £25Juniors (under 20): £25Price notesSupporters in possession of concessionary tickets may be asked to provide proof of DOB at the turnstiles before entry is allowed.Tickets sales notesTickets will be available to season ticket Holders and official Members online based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during seasons 2018-19 or 2019-20.Please only buy tickets if you plan on attending the game - tickets are strictly non-transferable and tickets purchased for away games are not available to distribute to other supporters.First sale11 or more games: from 8.15am until 12.45pm, Tuesday December 14.First sale statusGuaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.Second sale10 or more games: from 1pm until 1.45pm, Tuesday December 14.Second sale statusNot guaranteed  first come, first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.Third sale9 or more games: from 2pm until 2.45pm, Tuesday December 14.Third sale statusNot guaranteed  first come, first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.Fourth sale8 or more games: from 3pm, Tuesday December 14.Fourth sale statusNot guaranteed  first come, first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.Hospitality MembersSir Kenny Dalglish box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should contact the hospitality department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.General notesSupporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.Ticket creditsAs previously stated, tickets purchased this season will not be used as credits in future seasons. This policy is still in place and will not be changed this season.Due to the ongoing pandemic, we do not want supporters to feel obliged to attend matches when they do not feel comfortable doing so.