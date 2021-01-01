Garth Crooks is an absolute fucking bell end.



'The Crooks of the Matter

Liverpool sailed into the last 16 of the Champions League last week in record style having won all their games - but it was not without controversy.



Jurgen Klopp unintentionally stepped on a football landmine when he suggested the Africa Cup of Nations was a "little tournament".



The comment came when the Liverpool manager was asked about the disruption the tournament might cause. The words got back to Senegal manager Aliou Cisse, who was furious with Klopp.



The former international captain raged: "I manage Senegal and my players play for Klopp at Liverpool. I respect Liverpool but not Klopp who undermines African football events.



"He is where he is today because of African footballers. Klopp owes his success to African players, having lost 'every final' until Salah, Sadio Mane and defender Joel Matip came along."



Cisse does have a point. Klopp was struggling until Salah and Mane showed up at Anfield.



However, it wasn't until I heard Klopp's explanation in his pre-match interview prior to the AC Milan fixture, when challenged by a journalist, that I understood the comments were shrouded in irony.



Klopp was being sarcastic and suggesting the tournament was quite the opposite. Far from being a little tournament, the Liverpool manager was insisting the tournament was far more demanding than people realise.



The problem with sarcasm is that it doesn't always travel well and what might appear funny in a dressing room doesn't always translate well or is very clear in other parts of the world.



It will also teach Klopp not to be reckless in future with language from the dressing room. I might not be his biggest fan, but I've seen enough of his teams to know that he not only respects African football but also their footballers. Otherwise why would he buy them?'