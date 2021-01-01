I'm a knob
Are you getting picked up in a van?
people like big dick nick.
He's not scored in over 40 games..
Gallagher is like a bit Chiesa, how much would he cost this summer?
Holgate really seems to think he's a hard man. Shouldn't even be on the pitch after stamping on the Arsenal lads face like.
Hes a Chelsea player still I think. He is nothing like Chiesa tho.
Palace doesn't have a buy option?
So it doesnt have anything to do with the fact that Digna hasnt really been very good for the last two years?
Ayew must be the grumpiest looking footballer Ive ever seen.
In that exclusive group of Premiership players whos shithousery is epitomised by the old adage, if you cant take it, dont dish it out, Mason Holgate is right up there with Jorginho and Fernandes. Nasty piece of work.
Holgate is absolutely vile Perfect fit being there
On NBSN at HTjust now they said that Villa had cancelled group training because of a Covid 19 outbreak. Very worry since we just played them on Saturday afternoon
That was Godfrey.
Depends on a lot of factors. Arent the Spurs ones cause no one is vaccinated ?
I would like to think that Liverpool is one of the most highly vaccinated teams in the PL? I think Klopp said something like that anyway
Here we go...
