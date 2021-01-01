I would like to think that Liverpool is one of the most highly vaccinated teams in the PL? I think Klopp said something like that anyway



Doubt any of the players have had boosters yet though, so it won't necessarily stop infections.You can do everything right protocol wise but you're relying on your opponents doing the same as well (and even then you can still catch it). The next couple of months you're going to get it spreading through dressing rooms and there isn't the space in the calendar to be postponing games every week.