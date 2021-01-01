« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
Reply #680 on: Today at 05:11:27 pm
Really poor from Gray to give the ball away and just stand there watching, nice finish again by Gallagher
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
Reply #681 on: Today at 05:11:54 pm
"Ohhhhh we don't care wha......1-0 fucking hell"
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
Reply #682 on: Today at 05:11:57 pm
Boooooooooooooooooo
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
Reply #683 on: Today at 05:12:13 pm
Their defence is shocking
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
Reply #684 on: Today at 05:12:16 pm
wait what! The best player ever gave the ball away again?
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
Reply #685 on: Today at 05:12:31 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:56:43 pm
Are you getting picked up in a van?

I nearly made that comment myself. :D
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
Reply #686 on: Today at 05:12:46 pm
Quote from: Crimson on Today at 05:10:02 pm
He's not scored in over 40 games..
Fair enough, I get grumpy too when Im not scoring
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
Reply #687 on: Today at 05:13:12 pm

Crystal Palace [1] - 0 Everton; Gallagher on 41' - https://mixture.gg/v/61b62cfd80c11
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
Reply #688 on: Today at 05:13:17 pm
Gallagher is like a bit Chiesa, how much would he cost this summer?
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
Reply #689 on: Today at 05:13:38 pm
Holgate is such a prick. Tries to make up for a lack of ability at this level with extra aggression.
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
Reply #690 on: Today at 05:13:58 pm
Holgate really seems to think he's a hard man. Shouldn't even be on the pitch after stamping on the Arsenal lads face like.
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
Reply #691 on: Today at 05:15:34 pm
Holgate is absolutely vile

Perfect fit being there
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
Reply #692 on: Today at 05:16:00 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 05:13:17 pm
Gallagher is like a bit Chiesa, how much would he cost this summer?

Hes a Chelsea player still I think.

He is nothing like Chiesa tho.
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
Reply #693 on: Today at 05:17:09 pm
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Today at 05:13:58 pm
Holgate really seems to think he's a hard man. Shouldn't even be on the pitch after stamping on the Arsenal lads face like.
Wasnt that Godfrey?
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
Reply #694 on: Today at 05:18:33 pm
In that exclusive group of Premiership players whos shithousery is epitomised by the old adage, if you cant take it, dont dish it out, Mason Holgate is right up there with Jorginho and Fernandes. Nasty piece of work.
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
Reply #695 on: Today at 05:19:05 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:16:00 pm
Hes a Chelsea player still I think.

He is nothing like Chiesa tho.
Palace doesn't have a buy option?
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
Reply #696 on: Today at 05:23:24 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 05:19:05 pm
Palace doesn't have a buy option?

I dont think so
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
Reply #697 on: Today at 05:23:35 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 04:47:12 pm
So it doesnt have anything to do with the fact that Digna hasnt really been very good for the last two years?

Dingy was wanting away prior to Carlo Fantastico, but stayed because he thought Carlo would make him into a superstar
Or some shit like that.
I think Dingy is manufacturing a move. Rafa will sell at Christmas and reinvest unless Bilko Kenwright reinvests it alongside the Arteta money
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
Reply #698 on: Today at 05:25:06 pm
Lee Dixon calling Everton shocking is good way to spruce up a Sunday.
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
Reply #699 on: Today at 05:25:40 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 05:03:08 pm
Ayew must be the grumpiest looking footballer Ive ever seen.
But Zaha is the most put upon. His puppy dog look at referees is getting annoying.
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
Reply #700 on: Today at 05:27:24 pm
On NBSN at HTjust now they said that Villa had cancelled group training because of a Covid 19 outbreak. Very worry since we just played them on Saturday afternoon
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
Reply #701 on: Today at 05:28:39 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 05:18:33 pm
In that exclusive group of Premiership players whos shithousery is epitomised by the old adage, if you cant take it, dont dish it out, Mason Holgate is right up there with Jorginho and Fernandes. Nasty piece of work.

He shit his kecks when he pushed Bobby into the stand and Bobby got back up.  Cried the race card and got away with the red, and then got away with the false allegation of racism. Bobby Madley was stood there the whole time and he never once indicated there was a racist comment.
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
Reply #702 on: Today at 05:28:44 pm
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Today at 05:13:58 pm
Holgate really seems to think he's a hard man. Shouldn't even be on the pitch after stamping on the Arsenal lads face like.

That was Godfrey.
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
Reply #703 on: Today at 05:28:52 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 05:15:34 pm
Holgate is absolutely vile

Perfect fit being there

It's in the DNA of that club to just produce such horrible scrotes. If you put Bobby Firmino at that club he'd be turned into a snide, cheating arsehole with a perma scowl.
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
Reply #704 on: Today at 05:29:10 pm
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 05:27:24 pm
On NBSN at HTjust now they said that Villa had cancelled group training because of a Covid 19 outbreak. Very worry since we just played them on Saturday afternoon

Depends on a lot of factors.

Arent the Spurs ones cause no one is vaccinated ?
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
Reply #705 on: Today at 05:29:50 pm
You really have to be utterly hopeless to go down dont you? Everton, as bad as they are, are still comfortably safe from the fight down there.
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
Reply #706 on: Today at 05:30:05 pm
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 05:27:24 pm
On NBSN at HTjust now they said that Villa had cancelled group training because of a Covid 19 outbreak. Very worry since we just played them on Saturday afternoon

Here we go...
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
Reply #707 on: Today at 05:30:26 pm
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 05:28:44 pm
That was Godfrey.

Who also went over the ball on an Arsenal player later in the game.
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
Reply #708 on: Today at 05:32:18 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:29:10 pm
Depends on a lot of factors.

Arent the Spurs ones cause no one is vaccinated ?

I would like to think that Liverpool is one of the most highly vaccinated teams in the PL? I think Klopp said something like that anyway
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
Reply #709 on: Today at 05:33:46 pm
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 05:32:18 pm
I would like to think that Liverpool is one of the most highly vaccinated teams in the PL? I think Klopp said something like that anyway

they are. And have the likes of Kloppo and Salah and Alis missus being public in support of vaccines, which is always a good thing.
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
Reply #710 on: Today at 05:33:47 pm
Rafa is dreadful. Hopefully he stays there for a long time
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
Reply #711 on: Today at 05:33:59 pm
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 05:32:18 pm
I would like to think that Liverpool is one of the most highly vaccinated teams in the PL? I think Klopp said something like that anyway

Doubt any of the players have had boosters yet though, so it won't necessarily stop infections.

You can do everything right protocol wise but you're relying on your opponents doing the same as well (and even then you can still catch it). The next couple of months you're going to get it spreading through dressing rooms and there isn't the space in the calendar to be postponing games every week.
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
Reply #712 on: Today at 05:34:39 pm
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 05:30:05 pm
Here we go...


Our lads are tested 3x a week so we'll know if anyone has caught it by now.
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
Reply #713 on: Today at 05:39:33 pm
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 05:28:44 pm
That was Godfrey.

Yeah my bad. Mixed one gobshite up with another.
