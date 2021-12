This is slowly turning into 2018/19 where we have to win every week just to keep up with City who are top.



As I said last week there's only a handful of teams that might get something against City from this point on. Us, United, Chelsea and maybe Leicester/someone who just defends like Burnley.But then you'd imagine that's the same with us. We have to beat City at the Etihad I reckon.Long way to go and injuries will come into play more for us as City can have KDB, Foden and Walker on the bench today. In some ways shows how incredible it is that anyone is near them.