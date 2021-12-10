I hope you are all well. Welcome to another round of Premier League fixtures to chat and comment over, This round of games will mark the return of Steven Garrard to Anfield. For purely footballing reasons lets hope that Villa get smashed by the prime-time mighty reds
Here are this weeks games chew the fat overFriday 10 December 2021
20:00 Brentford v Watford (Sky Sports)Saturday 11 December 2021
12:30 Man City v Wolves (BT Sport)
15:00 Arsenal v Southampton
15:00 Chelsea v Leeds
15:00 Liverpool v Aston Villa (USA Network)
17:30 Norwich v Man Utd (Sky Sports)Sunday 12 December 2021
14:00 Brighton v Spurs (game off due to Covid cases in Spurs camp)
14:00 Burnley v West Ham
14:00 Leicester v Newcastle (Sky Sports)
16:30 Crystal Palace v Everton (Sky Sports)