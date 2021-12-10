« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)

scouseman

Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
I hope you are all well. Welcome to another round of Premier League fixtures to chat and comment over, This round of games will mark the return of Steven Garrard to Anfield. For purely footballing reasons lets hope that Villa get smashed by the prime-time mighty reds  ;D

Here are this weeks games chew the fat over

Friday 10 December 2021

20:00 Brentford v Watford (Sky Sports)

Saturday 11 December 2021

12:30 Man City v Wolves (BT Sport)
15:00 Arsenal v Southampton
15:00 Chelsea v Leeds
15:00 Liverpool v Aston Villa (USA Network)
17:30 Norwich v Man Utd (Sky Sports)

Sunday 12 December 2021
14:00 Brighton v Spurs (game off due to Covid cases in Spurs camp)
14:00 Burnley v West Ham
14:00 Leicester v Newcastle (Sky Sports)
16:30 Crystal Palace v Everton (Sky Sports)

cormorant

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:36:44 pm »
Thanks for putting the effort in and starting these threads, appreciate it. Hope you're doing well.
The fans here are the greatest in the land. They know the game and they know what they want to see. The people on the Kop make you feel great - yet humble. I'm just one of the people...

sinnermichael

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:45:26 pm »
Wolves have a decent record vs City recently don't they?
Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 03:46:29 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael
Wolves have a decent record vs City recently don't they?

Beat them home and away the season we won the league.

They also drew with them early on in the season before. Cant remember anything about last season!
Zee_26

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 03:54:28 pm »
Quote from: Tower of Power @ Xmas
Beat them home and away the season we won the league.

They also drew with them early on in the season before. Cant remember anything about last season!

Think there was one game where Traore was excellent and caused City all sorts of problems.
Darkness

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 04:07:38 pm »
Wolves don't have a prayer just too negative, the current manager makes Nuno seem adventurous  ::) should be a comfortable City 2 or 3 nil win. They just seem in the zone now where they will win 10-15 league games in a row ,we just have to stay close to them until they finally have a dip of form. The slip-ups they had early on were not really punished by us or Chelsea.
Wabaloolah@xmas

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:10:13 am »
When was the last time we played three Saturdays on the bounce at 3pm?
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

kavah

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:39:20 am »
Nice one Scouseman - times, TV, Covid updates, the lot  :wave :scarf :champ
oojason

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
« Reply #8 on: Today at 05:35:27 pm »
Premier League matches being shown live on UK TV : www.live-footballontv.com/live-premier-league-football-on-tv.html (& www.live-footballontv.com)

Premier League matches being shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/england/premier-league


60+ Stream sites & match highlights sites + more info for the 2021/22 season : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0

^ aka the pinned 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread in the 'General Football and Sport' section of RAWK.


For live scores, team line-ups, fixtures & results, tables, in-game comms, info, stats and more... : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/england/premier-league

Goal Videos (and other incidents, saves, skills, red cards etc) often appear here minutes after being scored : www.reddit.com/r/soccer/new & https://twitter.com


www.premierleague.com : https://twitter.com/premierleague : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021%E2%80%9322_Premier_League : www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football
Tesco tearaway∗@xmas

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:31:44 pm »
Brentford v Watford 2-1

Man City v Wolves 4-0
Arsenal v Southampton 2-2
Chelsea v Leeds 0-1
Liverpool v Aston Villa 2-0
Norwich v Man Utd 1-2

Burnley v West Ham 1-3
Leicester v Newcastle 2-0
Crystal Palace v Everton 2-0
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

RedForeverTT

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
« Reply #10 on: Today at 06:53:01 pm »
Hoping for a Watford win tonight just to pull away from Newcastle and Burnley. Hope those 2 get relegated.
Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
« Reply #11 on: Today at 07:07:53 pm »
Toney out with Covid and Canos suspended, plus their keeper and best defender out long term. Brentford might be in for a bit of a struggle.
Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
« Reply #12 on: Today at 07:35:20 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah@xmas
When was the last time we played three Saturdays on the bounce at 3pm?

1980s probably
Gerry Attrick

Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 16 (December 10th-12th 2021)
« Reply #13 on: Today at 07:52:22 pm »
At least Sky chose a good Championship game this Friday night. Normally we get QPR v Forest or something like that.
