Are we not getting an official FT thread?



Anyway, the least enjoyable Liverpool game I've watched in a long time and maybe the least enjoyable to watch that we've won, ever. From the referee to the absolute shit house tactics from them it was just horrible.



Thought we were incredibly wasteful again which is a shame, Jota needs to score there in the end, Mane had an opportunity to square it in the second half in the box but slams it against Mings instead. Mane's decision making overall is terrible lately and added to his losing his pace is very, very worrying going forward. Would love to get another option in there in January but I think we all know how the spending habits are these days.



Anyway, 3 points is all I asked for before the game and all I got.



One other thing, watched it with my parents and when the Gerrard song was song at about 10 minutes they got heated with me insisting the home fans sung the "slip" version, I certainly heard "big and fucking hard" but it legitimately got heated here in our house. I'm right, correct? No way in hell did our support sing that shit at Gerrard, did they?