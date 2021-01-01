« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm  (Read 10791 times)

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,830
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #200 on: Today at 05:07:45 pm »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 05:02:27 pm
Thiago and Fabinho in "thou shall not pass" mode. Fucking, hell.

Best players = our midfield.

It's a genuine top class midfield with them fit.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,294
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #201 on: Today at 05:07:54 pm »
Is Stevie a Hodgson or a Houllier? Ton of graft and running around but little quality or ambition.
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Online a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,710
  • YNWA
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #202 on: Today at 05:08:03 pm »
Are we not getting an official FT thread?

Anyway, the least enjoyable Liverpool game I've watched in a long time and maybe the least enjoyable to watch that we've won, ever. From the referee to the absolute shit house tactics from them it was just horrible.

Thought we were incredibly wasteful again which is a shame, Jota needs to score there in the end, Mane had an opportunity to square it in the second half in the box but slams it against Mings instead. Mane's decision making overall is terrible lately and added to his losing his pace is very, very worrying going forward. Would love to get another option in there in January but I think we all know how the spending habits are these days.

Anyway, 3 points is all I asked for before the game and all I got.

One other thing, watched it with my parents and when the Gerrard song was song at about 10 minutes they got heated with me insisting the home fans sung the "slip" version, I certainly heard "big and fucking hard" but it legitimately got heated here in our house. I'm right, correct? No way in hell did our support sing that shit at Gerrard, did they?
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,075
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #203 on: Today at 05:08:46 pm »
On another day, we'd capitalize on those breaks and win comfortably.
Logged

Online Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,933
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #204 on: Today at 05:08:46 pm »
Reckon the ref must have been read the riot act by the 4th official at half time, saying either your anti-LFC bias or your shitness is so clearly showing you need to rein it in. That's the only way we got that pen from Twatwell


(yeah I know it's childish but it felt good :) )
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Dim Glas@xmas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,905
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #205 on: Today at 05:09:17 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 05:06:35 pm
They played better when they went behind and stopped diving, play acting & timewasting.

A lesson for Gerrard there.

yeah they can play some good stuff, as they should, they have some good players.

Cant blame them for going all out, but with the likes of Watkins, Cash, McGinn, a very good goalie in Martinez, Konza, Luiz and able to bring Ings and Buendia on, they have some talent.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,287
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #206 on: Today at 05:09:18 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 05:08:03 pm
Are we not getting an official FT thread?

Anyway, the least enjoyable Liverpool game I've watched in a long time and maybe the least enjoyable to watch that we've won, ever. From the referee to the absolute shit house tactics from them it was just horrible.

Thought we were incredibly wasteful again which is a shame, Jota needs to score there in the end, Mane had an opportunity to square it in the second half in the box but slams it against Mings instead. Mane's decision making overall is terrible lately and added to his losing his pace is very, very worrying going forward. Would love to get another option in there in January but I think we all know how the spending habits are these days.

Anyway, 3 points is all I asked for before the game and all I got.

One other thing, watched it with my parents and when the Gerrard song was song at about 10 minutes they got heated with me insisting the home fans sung the "slip" version, I certainly heard "big and fucking hard" but it legitimately got heated here in our house. I'm right, correct? No way in hell did our support sing that shit at Gerrard, did they?

Not everyone can transfer the thread over, it will do eventually.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,956
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #207 on: Today at 05:09:23 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 05:03:25 pm
Total domination from the best side on the planet. Horrendous officiating, I'm stunned we even got that penalty.

Be annoying to see all the snide digs at Gerrard on here tonight, a really weird hatred of a club legend from so many. Truly bizarre.

So we should be disappointed that we beat Villa?

Logged
Sorry everyone. Likely to be off on a rant at the drop of an annoyed otter.

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,487
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #208 on: Today at 05:09:48 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 05:03:25 pm
Total domination from the best side on the planet. Horrendous officiating, I'm stunned we even got that penalty.

Be annoying to see all the snide digs at Gerrard on here tonight, a really weird hatred of a club legend from so many. Truly bizarre.

Did you watch the game?
He doesn't deserve 'snide digs' he deserves direct criticism for that - embarrassing stuff, honestly painful to watch.
He doesn't stop being a club legend if you criticise him you know.. he's not the Virgin Mary
Logged

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse "Ridiculously cool" -Atko-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,415
  • Justice for Neda
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #209 on: Today at 05:10:01 pm »
Cow's. Arse. Banjo.
Logged
Yul never wore cologne.

Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,073
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #210 on: Today at 05:10:36 pm »
Just keep picking up those points, Reds. Think that was always going to be a hard game given how they are tightening up under Gerrard.

I think this period is just about managing games as best we can and focusing on picking up the points. On another day we could have scored 3/4 but all that matters is they got the job done.

Think Thiago going off invited a bit more pressure from them - there was no midfielder to come deep to collect, so Matip and especially VVD were short on options and they seemed to then set upon VVD quite quickly, felt like they squeezed up a bit and started to get more job in the middle. He is a brilliant player, Thiago - feels like he is now an important cog in the machine.
Logged
JFT96.

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,769
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #211 on: Today at 05:10:43 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 05:09:48 pm
Did you watch the game?
He doesn't deserve 'snide digs' he deserves direct criticism for that - embarrassing stuff, honestly painful to watch.
He doesn't stop being a club legend if you criticise him you know.. he's not the Virgin Mary

Not even talking about style. And let's not pretend like you even watched it, you judge every thing football related off a stats sheet.
Logged

Offline mobydick

  • Comes in any flavour
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,424
  • Thatcherite refugee
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #212 on: Today at 05:11:28 pm »
Quote from: Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you! on Today at 05:09:23 pm
So we should be disappointed that we beat Villa?



No never but there are standards you know? Stevie came to win a game of football, he tried to do it how he thought best
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,830
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #213 on: Today at 05:11:38 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 05:08:03 pm
Are we not getting an official FT thread?

Anyway, the least enjoyable Liverpool game I've watched in a long time and maybe the least enjoyable to watch that we've won, ever. From the referee to the absolute shit house tactics from them it was just horrible.

Thought we were incredibly wasteful again which is a shame, Jota needs to score there in the end, Mane had an opportunity to square it in the second half in the box but slams it against Mings instead. Mane's decision making overall is terrible lately and added to his losing his pace is very, very worrying going forward. Would love to get another option in there in January but I think we all know how the spending habits are these days.

Just one of those games like last week. We had loads of them we ground out the wins in the title winning season.

Important when the goals dried up a bit we're keeping clean sheets. When we do that the goal usually comes.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Goalposts for Jumpers

  • Mon Ranager's Alter-Ego.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,533
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #214 on: Today at 05:12:10 pm »
i see they're asking Virg about the possible Ings penalty. Wonder if they'll ask Stevie about the 2 we should have had in the first half. Thought not.

Narrative established.  :butt
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,642
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #215 on: Today at 05:12:20 pm »
Three points, clean sheet and on to the next one.

Half way through Dreaded December and things are going well.
Logged

Online Dim Glas@xmas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,905
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #216 on: Today at 05:12:32 pm »
Quote from: mobydick on Today at 05:11:28 pm
No never but there are standards you know? Stevie came to win a game of football, he tried to do it how he thought best

Gerrard came in to draw a game of football, and there is nothing wrong with that. 
Thankfully he and his timewasting shithouses failed in the quest, a victory for football is what you call that  8)
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,710
  • YNWA
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #217 on: Today at 05:12:47 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 05:06:35 pm
They played better when they went behind and stopped diving, play acting & timewasting.

A lesson for Gerrard there.

Meant to add that to my post as well, actually. They are a good football team when they actually play it and have some nice players. Shame they're a shower of cheats at a shitheap of a club.

Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:09:18 pm
Not everyone can transfer the thread over, it will do eventually.

Cheers, Jill.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,830
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #218 on: Today at 05:13:42 pm »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Today at 05:07:54 pm
Is Stevie a Hodgson or a Houllier? Ton of graft and running around but little quality or ambition.

The gameplan today was just to stop us playing (like a Houllier team might have done away in Europe).

They made it tough to break down but were relying a lot on their keeper. Had they gone behind early, I don't know what plan B was.

To be fair, he was smart enough to know they couldn't just go toe to toe with us.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,017
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #219 on: Today at 05:14:21 pm »
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Today at 05:12:10 pm
i see they're asking Virg about the possible Ings penalty. Wonder if they'll ask Stevie about the 2 we should have had in the first half. Thought not.

Narrative established.  :butt

Did they mention the clear shove in Matip's back as Alisson was clearing?

Alisson may have made contact with Ings and not the ball, but if that's the threshold for a foul then Matip was fouled first, so no pen.
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,056
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #220 on: Today at 05:14:55 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 05:06:35 pm
They played better when they went behind and stopped diving, play acting & timewasting.

A lesson for Gerrard there.

Was literally from kick off after the goal, they immediately looked a different side.

It was incredibly stressful watching that last 10 minutes or so but its good to see us see a 1-0 out like that, reminds me of what we saw a lot of in 19/20.
Logged

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,456
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #221 on: Today at 05:15:03 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 05:06:10 pm
Good win. Terrible refereeing. Is Attwell always that bad?

Yes.  It feels like we say it every time he referees, but in his first season in the championship he gave a goal when the ball was 3 yards wide. No-one was even celebrating.

Now everyone can make a terrible, terrible error early on in their chosen field and go on to do very well, but not him. It wasnt an aberration, hes just not any good, and I dont know why anyone in a position of power would be telling him he is.
Logged

Online a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,710
  • YNWA
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #222 on: Today at 05:15:10 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Today at 05:14:21 pm
Did they mention the clear shove in Matip's back as Alisson was clearing?

Alisson may have made contact with Ings and not the ball, but if that's the threshold for a foul then Matip was fouled first, so no pen.

Also the 3 clear penalties we should've had in the first half alone. Doesn't fit a little TV narrative though.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,075
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #223 on: Today at 05:15:21 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 05:12:20 pm
Three points, clean sheet and on to the next one.

Half way through Dreaded December and things are going well.
RT
Logged

Offline mobydick

  • Comes in any flavour
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,424
  • Thatcherite refugee
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #224 on: Today at 05:15:37 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas@xmas on Today at 05:12:32 pm
Gerrard came in to draw a game of football, and there is nothing wrong with that. 
Thankfully he and his timewasting shithouses failed in the quest, a victory for football is what you call that  8)
Swings and roundabouts. If the ref had added the time on that was due wed still be playing now. Even the Ref was a time waster.
Logged

Online Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,933
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #225 on: Today at 05:16:20 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 05:06:10 pm
Good win. Terrible refereeing. Is Attwell always that bad?
He's always struck me as an angry ref. As if he takes it personally that we're a better team and thinks it's his job to take us down a peg or two. No ideas if he's the same for other top sides.


Either that or he's got piles
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,487
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #226 on: Today at 05:17:09 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 05:10:43 pm
Not even talking about style. And let's not pretend like you even watched it, you judge every thing football related off a stats sheet.

Good comeback. That definitely means Gerrard didnt instigate 90 minutes of embarrassing anti-football nonsense today
Logged

Online Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,650
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #227 on: Today at 05:17:10 pm »
Three points and move on. Two weeks in a row we could have allowed ourselves to moan about what ifs but credit to our boys, they got the job done.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,830
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #228 on: Today at 05:17:28 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 05:14:55 pm
Was literally from kick off after the goal, they immediately looked a different side.

It was incredibly stressful watching that last 10 minutes or so but its good to see us see a 1-0 out like that, reminds me of what we saw a lot of in 19/20.

Yeah, they were the games we were winning a lot. Last season we'd always concede unless we got the 2nd goal.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Goalposts for Jumpers

  • Mon Ranager's Alter-Ego.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,533
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #229 on: Today at 05:18:11 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 05:09:48 pm
Did you watch the game?
He doesn't deserve 'snide digs' he deserves direct criticism for that - embarrassing stuff, honestly painful to watch.
He doesn't stop being a club legend if you criticise him you know.. he's not the Virgin Mary

Not sure what he's meant to do. Play really expansive away at the best team in the world and lose 5-2?

I'm also pretty sure he's not needed to instruct Young to be a C*nt, or to instruct an Argentine GK to time waste.

If he does manage us in future, my first hope is that he never has to face a team that superior to us. If he does, my second hope is that he doesn't stupidly play into their hands.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 