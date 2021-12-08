« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« on: December 8, 2021, 08:19:01 pm »


The return of the Prodigal Son. Sooner than we probably anticipated Steven Gerrard is back in the dug out at Anfield this weekend as he brings Aston Villa to town.

While Im sure hell get a great reception both before and after the match itself, hopefully our players will avoid all the hoopla that surrounds his return, and send him back to the Midlands with very little to celebrate.

Theyve managed a three wins out of four games since Gerrards arrival with the only defeat being to our main rivals Man City, so Villa have certainly received a boost from the change of manager. Itll be interesting where it goes from here, but they are in a better place than they were.

Having said that, this is the biggest test they have faced so far, and despite Gerrards knowledge of Anfield our current squad is more than capable of dampening their spirits and then some.

Outside of long term injuries to Elliott, Firmino and Curtis Jones, we should have the rest of our first team squad available for selection and with the majority having rested since Wolves Im anticipating a full strength line up.

Last weeks win was one of those that potential Champions gain through sheer will and never giving up until the final whistle. Id like to think back at Anfield well be closer to one of our less tense free scoring victories, but I think Gerrard knows his tactics and can make life difficult for us, so it could ultimately be somewhere in between the two.

We know how important this month is and weve made a great start and with two home games next we need to keep up our winning ways and ensure there no let up in the pressure at the top of the table.

On a final note - Its also our first home game since the passing of another of our great midfielders. Having died after a long and brave fight with Parkinsons disease there will be a tribute before the start to the mighty Ray Kennedy. You can certainly make a case that there arent many better to have played in our midfield than Ray, with Stevie being one of the few in the argument, yes he really was that good.
RIP Ray, Im sure youll get a fine and fitting send off from our crowd.

COME ON RED MEN!
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #1 on: December 8, 2021, 08:20:11 pm »
Will be a really tough game, they are not easy to play against at all. We are motoring now though so we should win.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #2 on: December 8, 2021, 09:06:29 pm »
Aston Villa are a mid table club that finished better than they should have last season because everything went through Grealish who was in great form.

They've struggled a little bit without him and overall have probably a decent first 11 but not much strength beyond that. I think Luiz and Buendia are the key players creatively for them, and we might see a return for Danny Ings who will get a warm reception for sure. Overall, I think we are much too strong and if we maintain our high standards, I think we'll be much too good for them. Not sure itll necessarily be high scoring, but I don't think the result will ever be in danger.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #3 on: December 8, 2021, 09:20:23 pm »
Referee: Stuart Attwell.
Assistants: Harry Lennard, Simon Long.
Fourth official: Graham Scott.
VAR: Lee Mason.
Assistant VAR: Simon Beck.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #4 on: December 8, 2021, 10:08:13 pm »
Its gonna be so so weird seeing Gerrard in the Away dugout.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #5 on: December 8, 2021, 11:50:38 pm »
Nice one Duvva.
Yes it's a big test for them, Stevie has got the bounce you'd expect from a good solid team, the midfield; Marvelous, Douglas Luiz and McGinn have a decent coach now  ;D

And good to know there is a tribute to the Great Ray Kennedy, a key part of Paisley's unbeatable team - well almost unbeatable, we once finished 2nd  ;D
With Ray we were English and or European Champions in 1976, 77, 78, 79, 80, 81 and 82. And he was a Goal of the season winner too, a legend  :champ
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 03:26:57 am »
Odds on Stevie jumping up and celebrating a Liverpool goal...before sheepishly realising and pretending he just meant to shout some instructions to his team?
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 03:27:53 am »
There's always some bad news ain't there?
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:02:05 am »
Come on Redmen!!
Thanks for the op deers 😂. Made up to have tickets for this one. I remember Ray from the previous set of halcyon days. We used to leave Anfield grumbling after a 2-0 win. Think it will be a similar score on Saturday. I have watched a bit of Villa since Stevie took over. They look solid but a bit blunt up front and so we should be able to see them off with some comfort. It will likely be the same starting line up as the Derby with a strong bench. Looking forward to a good contest and a Reds win.
Come On You Mighty Scouse Reds!!

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 07:03:14 am »
How is this a 3 pm kick off?  Cannot believe this isnt a televised game. 

Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 07:25:34 am »
This is our third Saturday 15:00 kick off on the bounce. Has to be a while since that happened. (Obviously not counting the Derby as it was a midweek round of games)
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:21:53 am »
Its brilliant, love a 3pm kick off game.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:21:46 am »
This will be tough. Gerrard really looks like a great manager- and they managed to hold City to a 1-0.
His standards are incredibly high, he doesn't accept losing- as we all know, and he'll be bloody minded and up for this. This is the place he would want to win at- above all! Any player not giving the best effort of their career thusfar will have to run the half-time dressing room gauntlet, I'm sure. There will be blood!

Hoping for a 6-love walloping with Stevie being sent to the stands! ;D
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:36:20 am »
He doesn't 'really look like a great manager'  ;D

We should have more than enough to win comfortably but it could be a tricky one if we don't play near our best and Villa do. They've got a few injuries and we're getting players back.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:43:57 am »
I wouldn't be surprised if Stevie plays the kids.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 09:58:53 am »
Tricky game for sure- Stevie wont be happy unless he gets something and hell be coming for all 3 points

This may be their downfall, if they play an expansive game we should win

Imagine Stevie G celebrating a goal against Liverpool - You couldnt have got odds on that 10 years ago
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 10:26:29 am »
He's not really that type of manager and his teams don't really play that way, do they? Expansive football against us nearly guarantees a loss.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 11:13:59 am »
Excellent introduction.
Cant wait for Saturday. I love watching this Liverpool team.
Im sure Villa will be fired up and provide a tough game, but if we play anything like we should win comfortably.
Id play the team thats started the last 2 league games.
3-0 Liverpool
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 11:35:30 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 03:26:57 am
Odds on Stevie jumping up and celebrating a Liverpool goal...before sheepishly realising and pretending he just meant to shout some instructions to his team?
I was half expecting Rafa to get his shirt off when we scored the other week!.
With Stevie though, I wouldn't mind if he won every other game except those against us. We would benefit from his beating our rivals and they have enough losses in the bank to not affect us.
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 11:53:56 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:43:57 am
I wouldn't be surprised if Stevie plays the kids.
A back 4 of Lexie, Lilly-Ella, Lio and Lourdes?
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 11:57:16 am »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 10:26:29 am
He's not really that type of manager and his teams don't really play that way, do they? Expansive football against us nearly guarantees a loss.
He does play expansive, attacking football(with a common-sense balance of course.) Gerrard cites his biggest influence as Rodgers, but also Kloppo, some from Ged and some of Rafa. Just not at Villa yet, since it's early days for him. They're compact and narrow, including the front, so unfortunately they won't be going gung-ho. They do press with an intensity though, which is what Gerrard wants especially. Says that the best teams he's played in, were pressing monsters, with a high tempo so that's the sort of game he's looking for.
He's come in and organized them well, started sorting out the passing and flow- and according to the Villa fans, they're midfield operates better than it had in the last year. When they do get the ball, they're quick with their passing.

From one of their forums that I sometimes look at- just cause it's Stevie. They know what a new manager bounce looks like and according to some- this isn't it. They didn't take to him at first of course, but...:
Quote
He's said the opposite in interviews. He wants us to be a possession based team, probably like Brighton are. However the first job is to make us solid at the back, then he can work on midfield.
--
the full backs under Gerrard are one of the keys to how he likes to play, they need to have a strong engine to get up and down, doing both defensive and offensive duties.
--
The first thing he did when he came through the door is recognise we were too open in the middle of the pitch and stopped teams walking through our midfield.
--
This all over - even if our midfield played well in the past, we rarely dominated the middle of the park.  It always seemed to be an area of weakness, but that's been massively improved since Gerrard came in - and obviously Nakamba has thrived with his run in the team.
--
I'm loving the new formation and tactics. For years under Smith, regardless of form or results, we were always too easy to play through. I think we've changed that now. Teams aren't just walking through the middle of the park and having the chance to shoot on goal. It was the number 1 thing that needed addressing in my book.
--
One of the greatest thing about this appointment is that the whole can't play without Grealish thing has completely vanished.
His big challenge now is getting us playing well for 90 mins rather than 45 mins, which he alluded to in the post match interview yesterday. As a side, we can play very poorly in one half and be world beaters in the other
--
I think this is it. Personality wise he reminds me most of Alex Ferguson. Definitely someone to be feared/respected, but knows when to turn it on. He's not that Roy Keane psychopath type at all.
--
He's got a performance shift out of the current crop of players. The football looks controlled and measured. I don't see it falling apart over the next few weeks either
--
.but its his drive, is what defines him, it forges, who he is....I think a lot of big clubs would like Gerrard.
He simply won't tolerate losing or drawing.....thats what he is, and who he is.
Its been inbred since the Shankly days, at Liverpool and its carried on in different guises....but with SG its intrinsic too.
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 12:28:50 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 11:53:56 am
A back 4 of Lexie, Lilly-Ella, Lio and Lourdes?

You could actually print those names on the back of four football shirts belonging to a newly promoted team to the Premier League and no one would bat an eyelid. So much has English football changed over the last 20 years.

I love it.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 01:25:14 pm »
Midweek was pretty much perfect for us in that we now have around 20 viable first team options all chomping at the bit.  We'll probably revert to the side that beat Wolves but with some confident lads waiting on the bench!

I was hoping Leicester would beat them last week.  On the back of the Man City defeat it would have eroded the positivity that a new manager brings.  That said, if we keep playing like we have been then we'll be too good for them.

I've always had a slightly disproportionate and irrational dislike of Villa.  Stevie going there as manager hasn't changed that.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 02:17:35 pm »
I'm not actually sure what type of manager Stevie is...not watched much of his teams over the years but will be great to see him in Anfield again

During the 90 minutes however, it's business as usual and we'll have to make sure we put them to the sword. Our players are confident and not tired from midweek.

I am hoping for us to show control of the game and get the 3 points in the bag without incident
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 02:23:39 pm »
Will be strange having Gerrard as our opponent but business is business and we have a game to win.

Hopefully a couple of early goals to take the sting out of the occasion and a routine home win.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 02:41:39 pm »
Hammer them. Dont care who the manager is.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 02:48:52 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:03:14 am
How is this a 3 pm kick off?  Cannot believe this isnt a televised game. 



Brilliant news, in my opinion!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 03:05:13 pm »
In relatively recent years we dont have a great record v Villa at Anfield. Since 2007/2008 its won 5, drawn 3 and lost 3. There wont be many teams with a better league record at Anfield during this period.

Weve won against Villa at home the last 2 seasons - 2-0 and 2-1 (last minute TAA winner).

Personally I think itll be a tough game. Probably low scoring.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 03:15:33 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:03:14 am
How is this a 3 pm kick off?  Cannot believe this isnt a televised game. 



It's live here.   ;D

Of course we get every PL match live.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 03:44:22 pm »
Thanks for the OP Duvva

"On a final note - Its also our first home game since the passing of another of our great midfielders. Having died after a long and brave fight with Parkinsons disease there will be a tribute before the start to the mighty Ray Kennedy. You can certainly make a case that there arent many better to have played in our midfield than Ray, with Stevie being one of the few in the argument, yes he really was that good.
RIP Ray, Im sure youll get a fine and fitting send off from our crowd."

So true this. Ray was an amazing player. He'd fit right into a Klopp team. Unselfish to the core. A team player. Hardrunning, hardworking, technically proficient with a great eye for goal.

As for the match obviously 3 points please. I hope Ox gets some game time and it would be great to see him on the score sheet. He's thriving on playing time these days.

Finally a thumbs up for Stevie. He's left the treasure trove that Scotland would have been to roll the dice at Villa. He'd not have gotten the Liverpool job coming from Scotland (I think) and it is courageous to make the move. I hope he does really well there and makes it possible for him to land his dream job at some stage. Not Saturday though !!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 03:54:47 pm »
Yeah that not great from our side. They had an annoying knack of bursting out bubble a bit when in the early years of the Premier League it felt we always turned them over.

I can remember them winning in August 09/10, one of the first signs that season was going to go a bit wrong when we had been optimistic. They also won at Anfield around this time of year in Rodgers first season, just after wed started to turn things around. I think Benteke ripped us apart. Think the third defeat was another early season one in 14/15 and again signified an upcoming horror show of a season.

Even the draws were annoying. There was a 2-2 in 07/08, maybe a debut for Skrtel? A Monday night game where there were protests against Hicks and Gillette. Also a 2-2 in 13/14 in January just before we got on our great run. Think we may have come from 2 down? Cant think of the other draw, think it must have been in the frustrating 11/12 season?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #31 on: Today at 11:15:00 am »
This is going to feel strange. Our favourite son from our generation going up against our greatest manager of our generation.

Never played against Liverpool, now taking us on as a manager.

I guess this will feel similar to those who grew up with Kenny when he brought Blackburn to Anfield?

A heros welcome before kick off, professional 3 points and a heros send off at full time please
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool FC v Aston Villa, Anfield Sat 11th Dec 3pm
« Reply #32 on: Today at 12:08:30 pm »
The ghosts of Shanks and Paisely could be managing Villa for all I care. I want a cricket score against them.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
