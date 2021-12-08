« previous next »
CL: AC Milan 1 v 2 Liverpool Tomori 27 Mo 36 Origi 55

Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v 2 Liverpool Tomori 27 Mo 36 Origi 55
December 8, 2021, 11:58:23 am
Quote from: wemmick on December  8, 2021, 02:09:07 am
A new red joined the family tonight. Mom, big sister, and baby boy are all fast asleep now, and I get to relax and watch the reds beat Milan at the San Siro. Damn fine day.
Congratulations!
Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v 2 Liverpool Tomori 27 Mo 36 Origi 55
December 8, 2021, 12:22:02 pm
Quote from: redk84 on December  8, 2021, 11:52:45 am
I admit I was not that bothered about finishing the group with 6 out of 6 wins...more concerned with our players being rested and readied for the upcoming league fixtures - and whoever played to get the best out of the experience.

Well fuck me, did they

I know this isn't the Milan team of old...but they are top of Serie A and this is the San Siro...with 8 players shuffled and a lot of players thrown together they handled the situation so well.

Retained the ball with confidence, nice interplay and build up from the back which you would think is where we would suffer.
Ox had a good game and I am liking the look of him recently. Both the Div and Salah's goals were very smart finishes and not as easy as they looked.
We went a goal down and still won, the mentality throughout this squad cannot be questioned at the moment. We look well placed to challenge for the two big trophies at this point in time.

Another record for an English team in Europe...and of course it is from the European giants that are Liverpool FC ;D
Nat bloody Phillips- taking out 2 experienced forwards in one elegant turn - IN OUR OWN box, landing one on his arse was both hilarious and inspiring to see!
The future is bright, the future is red!
Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v 2 Liverpool Tomori 27 Mo 36 Origi 55
December 8, 2021, 01:25:24 pm
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on December  8, 2021, 09:36:58 am
I'm still surprised by the ease with which Morton has taken to playing with the first team. Guess that is down to club culture and the head on his shoulders.
It is - but, I think bringing some of the young lads in to train with the first team at Kirkby on a daily basis and working with the players and coaches is another key point. I mean even taking 3 or 4 other youngsters on this Milan trip for the experience is massive.....and then 2 of them getting on at the end, albeit for a few minutes - it's priceless !
Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v 2 Liverpool Tomori 27 Mo 36 Origi 55
December 8, 2021, 01:46:49 pm
With all the age groups leading up to the first team under one roof now at Kirkby this will be hugely beneficial for decades to come.
Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v 2 Liverpool Tomori 27 Mo 36 Origi 55
December 8, 2021, 03:43:44 pm
Still coming to terms with 6-0 in the group stage.

Magic. Good money also.
Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v 2 Liverpool Tomori 27 Mo 36 Origi 55
December 8, 2021, 03:53:47 pm
Quote from: wemmick on December  8, 2021, 02:09:07 am
A new red joined the family tonight. Mom, big sister, and baby boy are all fast asleep now, and I get to relax and watch the reds beat Milan at the San Siro. Damn fine day.
Im pretty sure I saw him get subbed on in stoppage time.
Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v 2 Liverpool Tomori 27 Mo 36 Origi 55
December 8, 2021, 04:15:00 pm
Quote from: Tower of Power @ Xmas on December  7, 2021, 10:34:07 pm
Scored once for United against us at Old Trafford in a game we played well in and Tyler spaffed his kecks and called him the Tower of Power. :lmao

But yeah, in Europe hes always been a pussy cat against us. Was it him who missed a bit of a sitter in the away leg at Juve?

'Wasn't easy' according to Andy Gray.  ;D

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y1bdMs4-_qs
Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v 2 Liverpool Tomori 27 Mo 36 Origi 55
December 8, 2021, 04:48:57 pm
Quote from: afc turkish Reindeer Botherer @ xmas on December  8, 2021, 02:58:01 am
How is young Divock sleeping?
Quote from: FlashGordon on December  8, 2021, 10:40:41 am
Congrats. Surely he has to be named Divock after the great man?
Quote from: redgriffin73 on December  8, 2021, 10:34:30 am
Congrats to you all and welcome to baby Divock Mohamed Jurgen.
Quote from: smutchin on December  8, 2021, 10:28:22 am
Congratulations. You are calling him Divock, right?
Quote from: The Last Known Survivor on December  8, 2021, 06:28:22 am
Congrats, hope baby Divock is doing well!
Quote from: rob1966 on December  8, 2021, 10:38:43 am
Congratulations. Far enough from Crimbo too where his birthday won't be swallowed up by it.

Cheers. Ha! I wish. But I think I will nickname him "Divock" and his sister "Origi." She is also a mini red and would be tickled by it. It would fit in well with my general shouting at the tv when Origi plays: "Oh my god, what's Origi done there?" "Divock is dribbling all over the place!" etc. Good times.   
Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v 2 Liverpool Tomori 27 Mo 36 Origi 55
December 8, 2021, 05:43:08 pm
Milan and Porto are poor aint they, Madrid are a bunch of yard dogs too.
Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v 2 Liverpool Tomori 27 Mo 36 Origi 55
December 8, 2021, 06:34:38 pm
I remember when I used to watch football a lot teams were flat out afraid to play against that club at the San Siro. They used to spank the likes of Barcelona 4-0 whenever they felt like it. 

And Serie A was easily the best league in the world.

Now Milan are top of Serie A and we send out our second string at the San Siro and beat them easily??

Man, times have changed. I must be getting old.  8)
Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v 2 Liverpool Tomori 27 Mo 36 Origi 55
December 8, 2021, 06:49:09 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on December  7, 2021, 10:16:18 pm

It was nice listening to Liam Brady on RTE being effusive in his praise. Ex Liverpool players like these moaning wanker Ronnie Whelan take note.

Yeah fair play to Brady as he's not really a one for compliments unless it's Arsenal he's talking about. I was happily surprised to hear him say nice things about us.
Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v 2 Liverpool Tomori 27 Mo 36 Origi 55
December 8, 2021, 07:42:44 pm
I hate Atl.Madrid and wanted them to not go through, but when i think about it, it's better them than Porto or Milan. Milan are our rivals in the CL, we want to get that 7 CL and equal our record with them. Porto in the next round wouldn't cause any trouble to nobody. At least Atl.Madrid will try to take down one of big guns.
Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v 2 Liverpool Tomori 27 Mo 36 Origi 55
December 8, 2021, 07:47:21 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on December  8, 2021, 07:42:44 pm
I hate Atl.Madrid and wanted them to not go through, but when i think about it, it's better them than Porto or Milan. Milan are our rivals in the CL, we want to get that 7 CL and equal our record with them. Porto in the next round wouldn't cause any trouble to nobody. At least Atl.Madrid will try to take down one of big guns.

Milan going through wouldn't have been a problem. Not like they're getting near an 8th CL anytime soon.
Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v 2 Liverpool Tomori 27 Mo 36 Origi 55
December 8, 2021, 07:57:27 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on December  8, 2021, 08:45:31 am
Yep, that's the great thing about our whole setup these days- from Academy to First Team. Roles are the same, intensity is at the max for the individual, pressing intensity and triggers are the same, formation is the same, tactics are the same, player profile seems to be the same, drills are the same, five-a-sides.... everything.
We're an "open secret". Everyone knows how we play, but they just cannot best us!

It's a straight swap between a 16-year old and a first teamer, with only age and physique separating them. Like "NPCs'" with names from a random name generator! ;D
Pep and Klopp's really re-laid the foundations set in place by Shanks.
And older head on here once said that Shanks(and Paisley's) sides were the best cause they were the fittest and they "worked the hardest". Another mentioned how everything was the same across the board.
That is exactly what Klopp's brought back! "Intensity" (working hard- requires us to be the fittest), "Pressing" ("closing down") and consistency across all levels at the club.
Intensity, Pressing and Gegenpressing are the new "working hard", "running through a brick wall", "closing-down" and "man marking"- something Liverpool sides of old excelled at and which set them apart from the lot!

I keep being reminded every few years of just what a powerful personality and vision Shanks had. He had a vision of Liverpool and here it still reaches across the decades and into the 1st quarter of the new century. It's become almost concrete. Such a powerful mind!
Unfortunately, I don't think I'll live to see a team from Mars taking us on... but it will happen, because it's etched in our minds! ;D

Shanks was brought up in a teamwork society. Miners have to rely implicitly on their team members or they may never come up again. The community looked out for each other.  Similar with the football in the village. Everyone played a part in the team. Pass and move was about getting a kick of the ball, not some philosophy invented by a theorist.
Pressing was about stopping the other side passing and moving.
Under Shanks and then Bob, we were the best team in the league at crushing teams with a high line and flooding the other teams half. Hunting in packs was another feature. Think Case Neal and others hounding a player back towards their own corner flag.
Dont get me wrong, I absolutely love how we play, but it is a more intense and sustained version of something that I grew up watching.
Chris Lawler and then Phil Neal were regular scorers, redefining the role of full back. Barney Rubble was another. Hughes and Thompson were ball playing centre backs who the media failed to regognise as the future, the English clinging to the idea of a big lump of a stopper at centre half even today. They played a high line and played out from the back like the midfielders they were.

Tommy Lawrence was the prototype sweeper keeper enabling the high line, and when Clem broke through we saw it perfected. Not only a fabulous shot stopper, he commanded his box in the air against some of the hardest players around (Jordan for one) and his tackling outside the box was ruthless -better than most defenders in the league. Keepers today can only dream of distribution like his.

Klopp has taken us to another level, but I wonder how much his decision to come here was influenced by the fact that we innately understood what he was trying to do.

My bro in law, who is a blue, stunned me the other day by saying he hates all this shit about pressing. I dont know if it is just a reaction to their plight or our ascendancy, or whether he genuinely grew up watching a different style of play.

To me growing up I absolutely loved seeing us hound teams for possession, because everyone on the Kop around me knew the other team was shitting it and were bound to make a mistake, and we were about to pounce.
Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v 2 Liverpool Tomori 27 Mo 36 Origi 55
December 8, 2021, 08:12:28 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on December  8, 2021, 07:42:44 pm
I hate Atl.Madrid and wanted them to not go through, but when i think about it, it's better them than Porto or Milan. Milan are our rivals in the CL, we want to get that 7 CL and equal our record with them. Porto in the next round wouldn't cause any trouble to nobody. At least Atl.Madrid will try to take down one of big guns.

I see your point....Liverpool V Athelico Madrid would make a very entertaining final.
 :-X
Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v 2 Liverpool Tomori 27 Mo 36 Origi 55
December 8, 2021, 08:53:58 pm
Quote from: 12C on December  8, 2021, 07:57:27 pm
Shanks was brought up in a teamwork society. Miners have to rely implicitly on their team members or they may never come up again. The community looked out for each other.  Similar with the football in the village. Everyone played a part in the team. Pass and move was about getting a kick of the ball, not some philosophy invented by a theorist.
Pressing was about stopping the other side passing and moving.
Under Shanks and then Bob, we were the best team in the league at crushing teams with a high line and flooding the other teams half. Hunting in packs was another feature. Think Case Neal and others hounding a player back towards their own corner flag.
Dont get me wrong, I absolutely love how we play, but it is a more intense and sustained version of something that I grew up watching.
Chris Lawler and then Phil Neal were regular scorers, redefining the role of full back. Barney Rubble was another. Hughes and Thompson were ball playing centre backs who the media failed to regognise as the future, the English clinging to the idea of a big lump of a stopper at centre half even today. They played a high line and played out from the back like the midfielders they were.

Tommy Lawrence was the prototype sweeper keeper enabling the high line, and when Clem broke through we saw it perfected. Not only a fabulous shot stopper, he commanded his box in the air against some of the hardest players around (Jordan for one) and his tackling outside the box was ruthless -better than most defenders in the league. Keepers today can only dream of distribution like his.

Klopp has taken us to another level, but I wonder how much his decision to come here was influenced by the fact that we innately understood what he was trying to do.

My bro in law, who is a blue, stunned me the other day by saying he hates all this shit about pressing. I dont know if it is just a reaction to their plight or our ascendancy, or whether he genuinely grew up watching a different style of play.

To me growing up I absolutely loved seeing us hound teams for possession, because everyone on the Kop around me knew the other team was shitting it and were bound to make a mistake, and we were about to pounce.

Thanks for this post man, it's a real history lesson. I don't  remember seeing these legends play even though I followed Liverpool as a kid. I remember the names though. It was 1984/85 when I really got into supporting Liverpool. These greats had just gone by then only to be followed by even more greats. It's brilliant to know that Klopps style was ours all along. I really should dive into Liverpool's history for real. And I'm sure I'll find it here on RAWK.
Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v 2 Liverpool Tomori 27 Mo 36 Origi 55
December 8, 2021, 09:06:54 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on December  8, 2021, 07:47:21 pm
Milan going through wouldn't have been a problem. Not like they're getting near an 8th CL anytime soon.

That's what everyone thought of us in 2005  ;)
Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v 2 Liverpool Tomori 27 Mo 36 Origi 55
December 8, 2021, 10:45:29 pm
Congratulations on the new Babby Wemmick !

Quote from: S'mas day on December  8, 2021, 03:53:47 pm
Im pretty sure I saw him get subbed on in stoppage time.

 ;D ;D

Quote from: Yosser0_0 on December  8, 2021, 08:12:28 pm
I see your point....Liverpool V Athelico Madrid would make a very entertaining final.
 :-X

Jaysis NOOO... they would roll around and suck the life out of the game...be a nightmare to watch...Feb 2020 pukesville
Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v 2 Liverpool Tomori 27 Mo 36 Origi 55
December 8, 2021, 11:28:04 pm
Quote from: NarutoReds on December  8, 2021, 04:43:51 am
Hahhaha!! We bossed it with the midfield of Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino and Morton.

Aaannndddd Morton is our 19-year-old midfielder.  ;D  ;D

And his Champions League debut in a home match, against Porto, full 90 minutes if I am not mistaken too!! I believe he has learned a lot within short period of time.

But, surely better if we spend £80m on a new midfielder, how can we possibly go into this season with 1 less midfielder

(unless our manager knows more than us of course, and let's not forget Elliot and Jones as well)

Indeed, if we put out

Kelleher
Arnold Philips Matip Robertson
Jones Morton Elliot Williams
Minimino Origi

That's not a bad little team that cost next to nothing (probably cost the same as Alex Iwobi cost Everton)
Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v 2 Liverpool Tomori 27 Mo 36 Origi 55
December 8, 2021, 11:50:59 pm
Quote from: 12C on December  8, 2021, 07:57:27 pm
Shanks was brought up in a teamwork society. Miners have to rely implicitly on their team members or they may never come up again. The community looked out for each other.  Similar with the football in the village. Everyone played a part in the team. Pass and move was about getting a kick of the ball, not some philosophy invented by a theorist.
Pressing was about stopping the other side passing and moving.
Under Shanks and then Bob, we were the best team in the league at crushing teams with a high line and flooding the other teams half. Hunting in packs was another feature. Think Case Neal and others hounding a player back towards their own corner flag.
Dont get me wrong, I absolutely love how we play, but it is a more intense and sustained version of something that I grew up watching.
Chris Lawler and then Phil Neal were regular scorers, redefining the role of full back. Barney Rubble was another. Hughes and Thompson were ball playing centre backs who the media failed to regognise as the future, the English clinging to the idea of a big lump of a stopper at centre half even today. They played a high line and played out from the back like the midfielders they were.

Tommy Lawrence was the prototype sweeper keeper enabling the high line, and when Clem broke through we saw it perfected. Not only a fabulous shot stopper, he commanded his box in the air against some of the hardest players around (Jordan for one) and his tackling outside the box was ruthless -better than most defenders in the league. Keepers today can only dream of distribution like his.

Klopp has taken us to another level, but I wonder how much his decision to come here was influenced by the fact that we innately understood what he was trying to do.

My bro in law, who is a blue, stunned me the other day by saying he hates all this shit about pressing. I dont know if it is just a reaction to their plight or our ascendancy, or whether he genuinely grew up watching a different style of play.

To me growing up I absolutely loved seeing us hound teams for possession, because everyone on the Kop around me knew the other team was shitting it and were bound to make a mistake, and we were about to pounce.

Everton have always been better when they get a ball into a big centre forward in the 6 yard box, that is they style they have always done well with.

Excepting Toshack, we've struggled with that approach (we sold Hateley after a year because he did not fit our system in 1968 and replaced him with Alun Evans) although we've had little forwards who have been prolific with their heads (Jota, Keegan) we play on the ground and always have had.

Watch the sweeping goal McDermott scored against Spurs in the 7-0 win and that could be Liverpool today (indeed last week's Salah/Arsenal goal and Origi's Wolves winner were not too dissimilar, City just don't do those long distance 'pace' goals)
Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v 2 Liverpool Tomori 27 Mo 36 Origi 55
Yesterday at 12:45:10 am
Another great result and performance. Don't think it could've gone any better after from the goal we conceded. Taki was a bit weak and needs to attack the ball better when in that situation. The Mo and Divock show rolled in to make the difference but lots of good performances all over the pitch

Nat leaving them on their arses was the highlight.q

Let's go get 18 out of 18 in the next 6 PL games.
Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v 2 Liverpool Tomori 27 Mo 36 Origi 55
Yesterday at 01:05:56 am
Quote from: 12C on December  8, 2021, 07:57:27 pm
Shanks was brought up in a teamwork society. Miners have to rely implicitly on their team members or they may never come up again. The community looked out for each other.  Similar with the football in the village. Everyone played a part in the team. Pass and move was about getting a kick of the ball, not some philosophy invented by a theorist.
Pressing was about stopping the other side passing and moving.
Under Shanks and then Bob, we were the best team in the league at crushing teams with a high line and flooding the other teams half. Hunting in packs was another feature. Think Case Neal and others hounding a player back towards their own corner flag.
Dont get me wrong, I absolutely love how we play, but it is a more intense and sustained version of something that I grew up watching.
Chris Lawler and then Phil Neal were regular scorers, redefining the role of full back. Barney Rubble was another. Hughes and Thompson were ball playing centre backs who the media failed to regognise as the future, the English clinging to the idea of a big lump of a stopper at centre half even today. They played a high line and played out from the back like the midfielders they were.

Tommy Lawrence was the prototype sweeper keeper enabling the high line, and when Clem broke through we saw it perfected. Not only a fabulous shot stopper, he commanded his box in the air against some of the hardest players around (Jordan for one) and his tackling outside the box was ruthless -better than most defenders in the league. Keepers today can only dream of distribution like his.

Klopp has taken us to another level, but I wonder how much his decision to come here was influenced by the fact that we innately understood what he was trying to do.

My bro in law, who is a blue, stunned me the other day by saying he hates all this shit about pressing. I dont know if it is just a reaction to their plight or our ascendancy, or whether he genuinely grew up watching a different style of play.

To me growing up I absolutely loved seeing us hound teams for possession, because everyone on the Kop around me knew the other team was shitting it and were bound to make a mistake, and we were about to pounce.

Good post. Much of this was before my time but it makes good sense.

On the bolded part in particular I've often thought that the reason we were so irresistable to Klopp was because he would have seen us play on TV, as the pre-eminent English side, while he was growing up and would have seen that approach to the game as one that chimed with his own nascent ideas. We know 'Englischer foootball' was quite popular in Germany for its blood and thunder style. Klopp is astute enough to have picked up on more than just sliding tackles and muddy pitches while watching LFC's all conquering sides.

Who knows, for all that he cites Wolfgang Frank and Ariggo Saachi as his principle influences (and of course we musn't forget the Maharishi Guru Ralfy ;) ) there may even be a sort of cause and effect loop going on here, where watching LFC in his youth might have led directly to the way his current LFC play. 
Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v 2 Liverpool Tomori 27 Mo 36 Origi 55
Yesterday at 08:44:18 am
Quote from: 12C on December  8, 2021, 07:57:27 pm
Shanks was brought up in a teamwork society. Miners have to rely implicitly on their team members or they may never come up again. The community looked out for each other.  Similar with the football in the village. Everyone played a part in the team. Pass and move was about getting a kick of the ball, not some philosophy invented by a theorist.
Pressing was about stopping the other side passing and moving.
Under Shanks and then Bob, we were the best team in the league at crushing teams with a high line and flooding the other teams half. Hunting in packs was another feature. Think Case Neal and others hounding a player back towards their own corner flag.
Dont get me wrong, I absolutely love how we play, but it is a more intense and sustained version of something that I grew up watching.
Chris Lawler and then Phil Neal were regular scorers, redefining the role of full back. Barney Rubble was another. Hughes and Thompson were ball playing centre backs who the media failed to regognise as the future, the English clinging to the idea of a big lump of a stopper at centre half even today. They played a high line and played out from the back like the midfielders they were.

Tommy Lawrence was the prototype sweeper keeper enabling the high line, and when Clem broke through we saw it perfected. Not only a fabulous shot stopper, he commanded his box in the air against some of the hardest players around (Jordan for one) and his tackling outside the box was ruthless -better than most defenders in the league. Keepers today can only dream of distribution like his.

Klopp has taken us to another level, but I wonder how much his decision to come here was influenced by the fact that we innately understood what he was trying to do.

My bro in law, who is a blue, stunned me the other day by saying he hates all this shit about pressing. I dont know if it is just a reaction to their plight or our ascendancy, or whether he genuinely grew up watching a different style of play.

To me growing up I absolutely loved seeing us hound teams for possession, because everyone on the Kop around me knew the other team was shitting it and were bound to make a mistake, and we were about to pounce.

I really loved this post! That's exactly my point. The way we play under Jurgen and Pep sounds familiar to me, because I've heard it plenty of times over the years and I've seen some of it in the old matches I've watched- the marauding fullbacks, the ball-playing CBs, the high line, the sweeper, the Liverpool groove, the midfielder at the base- breaking up play, the intensity of "pressing" ("closing down" and "working hard"), the stories of players first having to prove themselves in the Reserves before setting foot in the first team.... a few months down the line!...
To play for Liverpool, you need to be prepared to run through a brick wall!
And it's the same under Jurgen.

Thanks bud! I enjoy these posts.

I often wonder how many great managers and Football revolutionaries watched those great Liverpool sides and borrowed from them or were even just subtly influenced by them?
Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v 2 Liverpool Tomori 27 Mo 36 Origi 55
Yesterday at 01:09:07 pm
Quote from: 12C on December  8, 2021, 07:57:27 pm
Shanks was brought up in a teamwork society. Miners have to rely implicitly on their team members or they may never come up again. The community looked out for each other.  Similar with the football in the village. Everyone played a part in the team. Pass and move was about getting a kick of the ball, not some philosophy invented by a theorist.
Pressing was about stopping the other side passing and moving.
Under Shanks and then Bob, we were the best team in the league at crushing teams with a high line and flooding the other teams half. Hunting in packs was another feature. Think Case Neal and others hounding a player back towards their own corner flag.
Dont get me wrong, I absolutely love how we play, but it is a more intense and sustained version of something that I grew up watching.
Chris Lawler and then Phil Neal were regular scorers, redefining the role of full back. Barney Rubble was another. Hughes and Thompson were ball playing centre backs who the media failed to regognise as the future, the English clinging to the idea of a big lump of a stopper at centre half even today. They played a high line and played out from the back like the midfielders they were.

Tommy Lawrence was the prototype sweeper keeper enabling the high line, and when Clem broke through we saw it perfected. Not only a fabulous shot stopper, he commanded his box in the air against some of the hardest players around (Jordan for one) and his tackling outside the box was ruthless -better than most defenders in the league. Keepers today can only dream of distribution like his.

Klopp has taken us to another level, but I wonder how much his decision to come here was influenced by the fact that we innately understood what he was trying to do.

My bro in law, who is a blue, stunned me the other day by saying he hates all this shit about pressing. I dont know if it is just a reaction to their plight or our ascendancy, or whether he genuinely grew up watching a different style of play.

To me growing up I absolutely loved seeing us hound teams for possession, because everyone on the Kop around me knew the other team was shitting it and were bound to make a mistake, and we were about to pounce.

Ray Clemence. I don't think there has ever been a keeper like him. Almost never missed a game. Dominated center forwards when keepers got no protection. Agile like a cat.

Don't forget the good old back pass. Score a goal or two, and then kill the game by just passing ti back to Clem. Hence all the 2-0 results. Clever.

Moving the midfielders to centre-half came after we got given the run around by some European side. May have been Red Start Belgrade. With Shanks it was lessons learned from the mines and life combined with very keen sporting intelligence and ability to innovate.

Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v 2 Liverpool Tomori 27 Mo 36 Origi 55
Today at 01:13:28 am

Inside San Siro:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fNIIRrXYI2k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fNIIRrXYI2k</a>
