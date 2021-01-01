« previous next »
Author Topic: CL: AC Milan 1 v 2 Liverpool Tomori 27 Mo 36 Origi 55  (Read 9715 times)

Offline Ed

Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v 2 Liverpool Tomori 27 Mo 36 Origi 55
« Reply #320 on: Today at 11:58:23 am »
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 02:09:07 am
A new red joined the family tonight. Mom, big sister, and baby boy are all fast asleep now, and I get to relax and watch the reds beat Milan at the San Siro. Damn fine day.
Congratulations!
Offline the_red_pill

Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v 2 Liverpool Tomori 27 Mo 36 Origi 55
« Reply #321 on: Today at 12:22:02 pm »
Quote from: redk84 on Today at 11:52:45 am
I admit I was not that bothered about finishing the group with 6 out of 6 wins...more concerned with our players being rested and readied for the upcoming league fixtures - and whoever played to get the best out of the experience.

Well fuck me, did they

I know this isn't the Milan team of old...but they are top of Serie A and this is the San Siro...with 8 players shuffled and a lot of players thrown together they handled the situation so well.

Retained the ball with confidence, nice interplay and build up from the back which you would think is where we would suffer.
Ox had a good game and I am liking the look of him recently. Both the Div and Salah's goals were very smart finishes and not as easy as they looked.
We went a goal down and still won, the mentality throughout this squad cannot be questioned at the moment. We look well placed to challenge for the two big trophies at this point in time.

Another record for an English team in Europe...and of course it is from the European giants that are Liverpool FC ;D
Nat bloody Phillips- taking out 2 experienced forwards in one elegant turn - IN OUR OWN box, landing one on his arse was both hilarious and inspiring to see!
The future is bright, the future is red!
Offline Thepooloflife

Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v 2 Liverpool Tomori 27 Mo 36 Origi 55
« Reply #322 on: Today at 01:25:24 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 09:36:58 am
I'm still surprised by the ease with which Morton has taken to playing with the first team. Guess that is down to club culture and the head on his shoulders.
It is - but, I think bringing some of the young lads in to train with the first team at Kirkby on a daily basis and working with the players and coaches is another key point. I mean even taking 3 or 4 other youngsters on this Milan trip for the experience is massive.....and then 2 of them getting on at the end, albeit for a few minutes - it's priceless !
Offline Samie

Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v 2 Liverpool Tomori 27 Mo 36 Origi 55
« Reply #323 on: Today at 01:46:49 pm »
With all the age groups leading up to the first team under one roof now at Kirkby this will be hugely beneficial for decades to come.
Offline Bobinhood

Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v 2 Liverpool Tomori 27 Mo 36 Origi 55
« Reply #324 on: Today at 03:43:44 pm »
Still coming to terms with 6-0 in the group stage.

Magic. Good money also.
Offline S'mas day

Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v 2 Liverpool Tomori 27 Mo 36 Origi 55
« Reply #325 on: Today at 03:53:47 pm »
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 02:09:07 am
A new red joined the family tonight. Mom, big sister, and baby boy are all fast asleep now, and I get to relax and watch the reds beat Milan at the San Siro. Damn fine day.
Im pretty sure I saw him get subbed on in stoppage time.
Online Yosser0_0

Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v 2 Liverpool Tomori 27 Mo 36 Origi 55
« Reply #326 on: Today at 04:15:00 pm »
Quote from: Tower of Power @ Xmas on Yesterday at 10:34:07 pm
Scored once for United against us at Old Trafford in a game we played well in and Tyler spaffed his kecks and called him the Tower of Power. :lmao

But yeah, in Europe hes always been a pussy cat against us. Was it him who missed a bit of a sitter in the away leg at Juve?

'Wasn't easy' according to Andy Gray.  ;D

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y1bdMs4-_qs
Offline wemmick

Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v 2 Liverpool Tomori 27 Mo 36 Origi 55
« Reply #327 on: Today at 04:48:57 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish Reindeer Botherer @ xmas on Today at 02:58:01 am
How is young Divock sleeping?
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 10:40:41 am
Congrats. Surely he has to be named Divock after the great man?
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 10:34:30 am
Congrats to you all and welcome to baby Divock Mohamed Jurgen.
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 10:28:22 am
Congratulations. You are calling him Divock, right?
Quote from: The Last Known Survivor on Today at 06:28:22 am
Congrats, hope baby Divock is doing well!
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:38:43 am
Congratulations. Far enough from Crimbo too where his birthday won't be swallowed up by it.

Cheers. Ha! I wish. But I think I will nickname him "Divock" and his sister "Origi." She is also a mini red and would be tickled by it. It would fit in well with my general shouting at the tv when Origi plays: "Oh my god, what's Origi done there?" "Divock is dribbling all over the place!" etc. Good times.   
Online Sarge

Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v 2 Liverpool Tomori 27 Mo 36 Origi 55
« Reply #328 on: Today at 05:43:08 pm »
Milan and Porto are poor aint they, Madrid are a bunch of yard dogs too.
Offline FLRed67

Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v 2 Liverpool Tomori 27 Mo 36 Origi 55
« Reply #329 on: Today at 06:34:38 pm »
I remember when I used to watch football a lot teams were flat out afraid to play against that club at the San Siro. They used to spank the likes of Barcelona 4-0 whenever they felt like it. 

And Serie A was easily the best league in the world.

Now Milan are top of Serie A and we send out our second string at the San Siro and beat them easily??

Man, times have changed. I must be getting old.  8)
Offline SvenJohansen

Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v 2 Liverpool Tomori 27 Mo 36 Origi 55
« Reply #330 on: Today at 06:49:09 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 10:16:18 pm

It was nice listening to Liam Brady on RTE being effusive in his praise. Ex Liverpool players like these moaning wanker Ronnie Whelan take note.

Yeah fair play to Brady as he's not really a one for compliments unless it's Arsenal he's talking about. I was happily surprised to hear him say nice things about us.
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v 2 Liverpool Tomori 27 Mo 36 Origi 55
« Reply #331 on: Today at 07:42:44 pm »
I hate Atl.Madrid and wanted them to not go through, but when i think about it, it's better them than Porto or Milan. Milan are our rivals in the CL, we want to get that 7 CL and equal our record with them. Porto in the next round wouldn't cause any trouble to nobody. At least Atl.Madrid will try to take down one of big guns.
Online Red Berry

Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v 2 Liverpool Tomori 27 Mo 36 Origi 55
« Reply #332 on: Today at 07:47:21 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 07:42:44 pm
I hate Atl.Madrid and wanted them to not go through, but when i think about it, it's better them than Porto or Milan. Milan are our rivals in the CL, we want to get that 7 CL and equal our record with them. Porto in the next round wouldn't cause any trouble to nobody. At least Atl.Madrid will try to take down one of big guns.

Milan going through wouldn't have been a problem. Not like they're getting near an 8th CL anytime soon.
Offline 12C

Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v 2 Liverpool Tomori 27 Mo 36 Origi 55
« Reply #333 on: Today at 07:57:27 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 08:45:31 am
Yep, that's the great thing about our whole setup these days- from Academy to First Team. Roles are the same, intensity is at the max for the individual, pressing intensity and triggers are the same, formation is the same, tactics are the same, player profile seems to be the same, drills are the same, five-a-sides.... everything.
We're an "open secret". Everyone knows how we play, but they just cannot best us!

It's a straight swap between a 16-year old and a first teamer, with only age and physique separating them. Like "NPCs'" with names from a random name generator! ;D
Pep and Klopp's really re-laid the foundations set in place by Shanks.
And older head on here once said that Shanks(and Paisley's) sides were the best cause they were the fittest and they "worked the hardest". Another mentioned how everything was the same across the board.
That is exactly what Klopp's brought back! "Intensity" (working hard- requires us to be the fittest), "Pressing" ("closing down") and consistency across all levels at the club.
Intensity, Pressing and Gegenpressing are the new "working hard", "running through a brick wall", "closing-down" and "man marking"- something Liverpool sides of old excelled at and which set them apart from the lot!

I keep being reminded every few years of just what a powerful personality and vision Shanks had. He had a vision of Liverpool and here it still reaches across the decades and into the 1st quarter of the new century. It's become almost concrete. Such a powerful mind!
Unfortunately, I don't think I'll live to see a team from Mars taking us on... but it will happen, because it's etched in our minds! ;D

Shanks was brought up in a teamwork society. Miners have to rely implicitly on their team members or they may never come up again. The community looked out for each other.  Similar with the football in the village. Everyone played a part in the team. Pass and move was about getting a kick of the ball, not some philosophy invented by a theorist.
Pressing was about stopping the other side passing and moving.
Under Shanks and then Bob, we were the best team in the league at crushing teams with a high line and flooding the other teams half. Hunting in packs was another feature. Think Case Neal and others hounding a player back towards their own corner flag.
Dont get me wrong, I absolutely love how we play, but it is a more intense and sustained version of something that I grew up watching.
Chris Lawler and then Phil Neal were regular scorers, redefining the role of full back. Barney Rubble was another. Hughes and Thompson were ball playing centre backs who the media failed to regognise as the future, the English clinging to the idea of a big lump of a stopper at centre half even today. They played a high line and played out from the back like the midfielders they were.

Tommy Lawrence was the prototype sweeper keeper enabling the high line, and when Clem broke through we saw it perfected. Not only a fabulous shot stopper, he commanded his box in the air against some of the hardest players around (Jordan for one) and his tackling outside the box was ruthless -better than most defenders in the league. Keepers today can only dream of distribution like his.

Klopp has taken us to another level, but I wonder how much his decision to come here was influenced by the fact that we innately understood what he was trying to do.

My bro in law, who is a blue, stunned me the other day by saying he hates all this shit about pressing. I dont know if it is just a reaction to their plight or our ascendancy, or whether he genuinely grew up watching a different style of play.

To me growing up I absolutely loved seeing us hound teams for possession, because everyone on the Kop around me knew the other team was shitting it and were bound to make a mistake, and we were about to pounce.
Online Yosser0_0

Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v 2 Liverpool Tomori 27 Mo 36 Origi 55
« Reply #334 on: Today at 08:12:28 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 07:42:44 pm
I hate Atl.Madrid and wanted them to not go through, but when i think about it, it's better them than Porto or Milan. Milan are our rivals in the CL, we want to get that 7 CL and equal our record with them. Porto in the next round wouldn't cause any trouble to nobody. At least Atl.Madrid will try to take down one of big guns.

I see your point....Liverpool V Athelico Madrid would make a very entertaining final.
 :-X
Offline SvenJohansen

Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v 2 Liverpool Tomori 27 Mo 36 Origi 55
« Reply #335 on: Today at 08:53:58 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 07:57:27 pm
Shanks was brought up in a teamwork society. Miners have to rely implicitly on their team members or they may never come up again. The community looked out for each other.  Similar with the football in the village. Everyone played a part in the team. Pass and move was about getting a kick of the ball, not some philosophy invented by a theorist.
Pressing was about stopping the other side passing and moving.
Under Shanks and then Bob, we were the best team in the league at crushing teams with a high line and flooding the other teams half. Hunting in packs was another feature. Think Case Neal and others hounding a player back towards their own corner flag.
Dont get me wrong, I absolutely love how we play, but it is a more intense and sustained version of something that I grew up watching.
Chris Lawler and then Phil Neal were regular scorers, redefining the role of full back. Barney Rubble was another. Hughes and Thompson were ball playing centre backs who the media failed to regognise as the future, the English clinging to the idea of a big lump of a stopper at centre half even today. They played a high line and played out from the back like the midfielders they were.

Tommy Lawrence was the prototype sweeper keeper enabling the high line, and when Clem broke through we saw it perfected. Not only a fabulous shot stopper, he commanded his box in the air against some of the hardest players around (Jordan for one) and his tackling outside the box was ruthless -better than most defenders in the league. Keepers today can only dream of distribution like his.

Klopp has taken us to another level, but I wonder how much his decision to come here was influenced by the fact that we innately understood what he was trying to do.

My bro in law, who is a blue, stunned me the other day by saying he hates all this shit about pressing. I dont know if it is just a reaction to their plight or our ascendancy, or whether he genuinely grew up watching a different style of play.

To me growing up I absolutely loved seeing us hound teams for possession, because everyone on the Kop around me knew the other team was shitting it and were bound to make a mistake, and we were about to pounce.

Thanks for this post man, it's a real history lesson. I don't  remember seeing these legends play even though I followed Liverpool as a kid. I remember the names though. It was 1984/85 when I really got into supporting Liverpool. These greats had just gone by then only to be followed by even more greats. It's brilliant to know that Klopps style was ours all along. I really should dive into Liverpool's history for real. And I'm sure I'll find it here on RAWK.
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v 2 Liverpool Tomori 27 Mo 36 Origi 55
« Reply #336 on: Today at 09:06:54 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 07:47:21 pm
Milan going through wouldn't have been a problem. Not like they're getting near an 8th CL anytime soon.

That's what everyone thought of us in 2005  ;)
Offline Realgman

Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v 2 Liverpool Tomori 27 Mo 36 Origi 55
« Reply #337 on: Today at 10:45:29 pm »
Congratulations on the new Babby Wemmick !

Quote from: S'mas day on Today at 03:53:47 pm
Im pretty sure I saw him get subbed on in stoppage time.

 ;D ;D

Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 08:12:28 pm
I see your point....Liverpool V Athelico Madrid would make a very entertaining final.
 :-X

Jaysis NOOO... they would roll around and suck the life out of the game...be a nightmare to watch...Feb 2020 pukesville
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v 2 Liverpool Tomori 27 Mo 36 Origi 55
« Reply #338 on: Today at 11:28:04 pm »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 04:43:51 am
Hahhaha!! We bossed it with the midfield of Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino and Morton.

Aaannndddd Morton is our 19-year-old midfielder.  ;D  ;D

And his Champions League debut in a home match, against Porto, full 90 minutes if I am not mistaken too!! I believe he has learned a lot within short period of time.

But, surely better if we spend £80m on a new midfielder, how can we possibly go into this season with 1 less midfielder

(unless our manager knows more than us of course)
