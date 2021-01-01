« previous next »
Author Topic: CL: AC Milan 1 v 2 Liverpool Tomori 27 Mo 36 Origi 55  (Read 6866 times)

Offline jckliew

Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v 2 Liverpool Tomori 27 Mo 36 Origi 55
« Reply #280 on: Today at 01:18:36 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 12:22:19 am
Am i the only bloke who has a massive man crush on Origi, i know he's not really good enough to hang about - he doesn't fit our system, but my lord i'd give him my left bollock in thanks for all he has done for us. Such a good kid.  ;D

As my custom title says, i'm definitely not as good as our good pal Divock. #legend
He does not need to fit the normal system. He brings a difference to the system. Ala Wolves game.
Offline wemmick

Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v 2 Liverpool Tomori 27 Mo 36 Origi 55
« Reply #281 on: Today at 02:09:07 am »
A new red joined the family tonight. Mom, big sister, and baby boy are all fast asleep now, and I get to relax and watch the reds beat Milan at the San Siro. Damn fine day.
Offline newterp

Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v 2 Liverpool Tomori 27 Mo 36 Origi 55
« Reply #282 on: Today at 02:10:04 am »
Quote from: Magz50 on Yesterday at 10:24:01 pm
Loved the physicality of our team tonight. Jesus Konate is a beast.

Ibrahima Konate.
Offline Son of Spion＊@xmas

Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v 2 Liverpool Tomori 27 Mo 36 Origi 55
« Reply #283 on: Today at 02:24:13 am »
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 02:09:07 am
A new red joined the family tonight. Mom, big sister, and baby boy are all fast asleep now, and I get to relax and watch the reds beat Milan at the San Siro. Damn fine day.
Congratulations!  ;D

I couldn't watch it live tonight and have only just watched the recording. Despite it being a much changed side, we were better than Milan in all departments.

What a team.  :scarf
Offline Gaz75

Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v 2 Liverpool Tomori 27 Mo 36 Origi 55
« Reply #284 on: Today at 02:26:41 am »
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 02:09:07 am
A new red joined the family tonight. Mom, big sister, and baby boy are all fast asleep now, and I get to relax and watch the reds beat Milan at the San Siro. Damn fine day.
congratulations, doesn't get much better than that.
Offline Perth Red

Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v 2 Liverpool Tomori 27 Mo 36 Origi 55
« Reply #285 on: Today at 02:27:36 am »
I have a little sympathy for Taki, he clearly expected a touch from the Milan player in front of him and was deceived by the curl and dip on the ball. Maybe should have done better, but shit happens.

Only seen highlights and read commentary, seems like another walk in the park!
Offline afc turkish Reindeer Botherer @ xmas

Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v 2 Liverpool Tomori 27 Mo 36 Origi 55
« Reply #286 on: Today at 02:58:01 am »
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 02:09:07 am
A new red joined the family tonight. Mom, big sister, and baby boy are all fast asleep now, and I get to relax and watch the reds beat Milan at the San Siro. Damn fine day.

How is young Divock sleeping?
Online NarutoReds

Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v 2 Liverpool Tomori 27 Mo 36 Origi 55
« Reply #287 on: Today at 04:43:51 am »
Hahhaha!! We bossed it with the midfield of Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino and Morton.

Aaannndddd Morton is our 19-year-old midfielder.  ;D  ;D

And his Champions League debut in a home match, against Porto, full 90 minutes if I am not mistaken too!! I believe he has learned a lot within short period of time.
Offline 4pool

Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v 2 Liverpool Tomori 27 Mo 36 Origi 55
« Reply #288 on: Today at 04:56:21 am »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 10:16:18 pm
29 in 67 starts I think against 11 in 100 sub games. Yes Origi can impact off the bench but he's hardly a mug when he starts. It's just that he's often peripheral if he's not doing something utter memorable 😃

It was nice listening to Liam Brady on RTE being effusive in his praise. Ex Liverpool players like these moaning wanker Ronnie Whelan take note.


He's one of the worst, Hate it when he's on as co-com. Bad enough when he's in the studio. Moans all the time.

He needs to stay in the players lounge and just shake hands and have bevvies with the gang.
Offline 4pool

Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v 2 Liverpool Tomori 27 Mo 36 Origi 55
« Reply #289 on: Today at 05:04:31 am »
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 02:09:07 am
A new red joined the family tonight. Mom, big sister, and baby boy are all fast asleep now, and I get to relax and watch the reds beat Milan at the San Siro. Damn fine day.

Congrats. Glad everyone is doing well.

Grandson was 6 today. Won on his birthday as well.
Online lamonti

Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v 2 Liverpool Tomori 27 Mo 36 Origi 55
« Reply #290 on: Today at 06:01:07 am »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 10:16:18 pm
29 in 67 starts I think against 11 in 100 sub games. Yes Origi can impact off the bench but he's hardly a mug when he starts. It's just that he's often peripheral if he's not doing something utter memorable 😃

It was nice listening to Liam Brady on RTE being effusive in his praise. Ex Liverpool players like these moaning wanker Ronnie Whelan take note.

To be fair to Ronnie Whelan, he's completely fucking miserable about every team on earth. A seriously grating commentator. I enjoyed Kenny Cunningham tonight.
Online lamonti

Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v 2 Liverpool Tomori 27 Mo 36 Origi 55
« Reply #291 on: Today at 06:05:25 am »
I get the slight impression that AC Milan, with a 40 year old stand up comedian as striker, may not be that good with their few injuries.

Nonetheless, I think that the way we managed to knit together the game with a midfield of Morton, Ox and Minamino was a testament to the understanding of roles around the team.

Ox absolutely excellent - just needs to keep contributing like he has for the last month and not pick up some minor injury to take him out of the rotation. Morton would walk into Arsenal's midfield. Minamino showed more than I would ever have expected as an 8  he even tackled someone.

Neco Williams had his best game for Liverpool. His previous best game was his previous game for the Reds. Starting to look like a reliable squad man rather than a guy who was just sitting around waiting to leave or get over taken by Conor Bradley.

Ibou and Nat worked brilliantly together. Interesting to see Konaté's abundance of composure in completely shutting out Ibrahimović, and making him looking ancient.
Online Lofty Ambitions

Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v 2 Liverpool Tomori 27 Mo 36 Origi 55
« Reply #292 on: Today at 06:18:23 am »
What a solid performance after 8 changes to starting XI. Well done to everyone wearing red  :wave
Online The Last Known Survivor

Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v 2 Liverpool Tomori 27 Mo 36 Origi 55
« Reply #293 on: Today at 06:28:22 am »
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 02:09:07 am
A new red joined the family tonight. Mom, big sister, and baby boy are all fast asleep now, and I get to relax and watch the reds beat Milan at the San Siro. Damn fine day.

Congrats, hope baby Divock is doing well!
