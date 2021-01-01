Divock Origi.. what more can you say!?

Despite being a fringe player, he's made himself an extremely valuable player for us! A total anomaly.



He's brilliant! Strong, speedy, has power in the shot, extremely good with his head, comes alive in the box, unique in the way he turns and strikes!..

A typical nr. 9 that would grace any side! We're blessed with an abundance of riches. We really have it all up-front- every type of forward....... then there is the back!

I'm privileged to watch this team!



Glad him and Taki got more minutes tonight to work on improving their rhythm and sharpness. We're gunna need them when Mane and Salah's off in Jan.



An almost perfectly professional away performance. If it wasn't for Taki's brainfart, it would've been the perfect score to go with such a European performance- the venerated 0-2!

But I can forgive him. He hasn't had that much gametime.