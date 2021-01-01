« previous next »
CL: AC Milan 1 v 2 Liverpool Tomori 27 Mo 36 Origi 55

Mister men

Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v 2 Liverpool Tomori 27 Mo 36 Origi 55
Reply #240 on: Today at 10:45:15 pm
There probably isn't a team in world football as stocked with brilliant centre backs as we are.
Gili Gulu

Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v 2 Liverpool Tomori 27 Mo 36 Origi 55
Reply #241 on: Today at 10:47:23 pm
Got to think the teams towards the lower end of the Premier League are going to be all over Nat Philips in the January Window after that performance. He was excellent.

Samie

Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v 2 Liverpool Tomori 27 Mo 36 Origi 55
Reply #242 on: Today at 10:47:29 pm
SamLad

Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v 2 Liverpool Tomori 27 Mo 36 Origi 55
Reply #243 on: Today at 10:48:08 pm
Quote from: Raid on Today at 10:30:27 pm
Theres a very good centre back waiting there for a team in January.

January 2025.  maybe.
the_red_pill

Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v 2 Liverpool Tomori 27 Mo 36 Origi 55
Reply #244 on: Today at 10:49:12 pm
Nother record- we're the first English team to win all our CL group games!
kezzy

Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v 2 Liverpool Tomori 27 Mo 36 Origi 55
Reply #245 on: Today at 10:51:11 pm
6 out of 6.   First English club to ever win all of their group games.  Cant get any better than that.  Thought Phillips and Konate where excellent at the back, Morton was quietly impressive again, always available for a pass, good in possession keeping things ticking over and doesnt look fazed at all.  You cant ask for more than that from a teenager.   

Ox and big Div continuing their resurgence and Salah doing what Salah does.  Ran out of superlatives to describe him.  All in all a top night, now to give Stevie a nice big warm welcome home before we give his team a fuckin good 4 or 5 nil pasting.  Come on the Redmen. 
RedSince86

Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v 2 Liverpool Tomori 27 Mo 36 Origi 55
Reply #246 on: Today at 10:52:15 pm
Tyler Morton, what a gem of a player we have in our hands.

Made that group of death look like a breeze, hope we get Juve in the next round, Italian teams are utter gash.

Good to see Origi getting that goalscoring knack back when we'll be needing him leading the line in a few weeks.

MoTM Tyler Morton.
Elliemental

Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v 2 Liverpool Tomori 27 Mo 36 Origi 55
Reply #247 on: Today at 10:52:20 pm
Another one for the record books! And what was essentially our B Team just beat AC Milan. How the mighty have fallen.

Side note, but Tyler Morton's passing is sublime.
the_red_pill

Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v 2 Liverpool Tomori 27 Mo 36 Origi 55
Reply #248 on: Today at 10:54:27 pm
Divock Origi.. what more can you say!?
Despite being a fringe player, he's made himself an extremely valuable player for us! A total anomaly.

He's brilliant! Strong, speedy, has power in the shot, extremely good with his head, comes alive in the box, unique in the way he turns and strikes!..
A typical nr. 9 that would grace any side! We're blessed with an abundance of riches. We really have it all up-front- every type of forward....... then there is the back!
I'm privileged to watch this team!

Glad him and Taki got more minutes tonight to work on improving their rhythm and sharpness. We're gunna need them when Mane and Salah's off in Jan.

An almost perfectly professional away performance. If it wasn't for Taki's brainfart, it would've been the perfect score to go with such a European performance- the venerated 0-2!
But I can forgive him. He hasn't had that much gametime.
Henry Kissinger

Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v 2 Liverpool Tomori 27 Mo 36 Origi 55
Reply #249 on: Today at 10:55:33 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:34:07 pm
Scored once for United against us at Old Trafford in a game we played well in and Tyler spaffed his kecks and called him the Tower of Power. :lmao

But yeah, in Europe hes always been a pussy cat against us. Was it him who missed a bit of a sitter in the away leg at Juve?

Didn't Frank Zappa use that phrase in his Bobby Brown song to describe an erect penis? So Tyler called Ibrahimovic an erect penis? Don't have a problem with that to be honest. Unless of course that's what you mean.

Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v 2 Liverpool Tomori 27 Mo 36 Origi 55
Reply #250 on: Today at 10:59:33 pm
Meh

Who cares?
Red Berry

Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v 2 Liverpool Tomori 27 Mo 36 Origi 55
Reply #251 on: Today at 11:02:58 pm
Crazy thing about us getting a clean sweep in our group is that we were barely trying in our last two games.  ;D
Ghost Town

Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v 2 Liverpool Tomori 27 Mo 36 Origi 55
Reply #252 on: Today at 11:04:08 pm
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 10:26:22 pm
Norton played well, looks a very solid player already.
He's a Utilities player
the_red_pill

Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v 2 Liverpool Tomori 27 Mo 36 Origi 55
Reply #253 on: Today at 11:04:33 pm
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 10:45:15 pm
There probably isn't a team in world football as stocked with brilliant centre backs as we are.
Or the array of varied forwards! Every sort of forward you can imagine- we have them... and they deliver!
We're truly stocked!
liversaint

Re: CL: AC Milan 1 v 2 Liverpool Tomori 27 Mo 36 Origi 55
Reply #254 on: Today at 11:05:01 pm
Just another day in the life of the legend of Big Div.

