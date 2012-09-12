« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)  (Read 6065 times)

Online OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,763
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
« Reply #240 on: Today at 09:23:06 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:12:50 pm
It comes from the entire football media in this country who are desperate for the mancs to be good again.

I've thought on this. To me it feels like the PL and a lot of England it's self feels as if United is the main protagonist of the PL. Almost wholly through dumb luck. Everyone was sick of Liverpool and took whatever new winner they could get and it snow balled from there. Now a large part of the media is still stuck in this mind set.

But, I have heard that they were the media darling even before the PL? I do not know. All seems very odd.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,084
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
« Reply #241 on: Today at 09:23:16 pm »
Barca are 3-0 down

Philippe Coutinho must really regret that move
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,357
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
« Reply #242 on: Today at 09:23:34 pm »
Wan Bissakas side of the defence is so open it's hilarious, every chance is coming from over there
Logged

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,053
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
« Reply #243 on: Today at 09:25:48 pm »
Sevilla player sent off for hauling down Adeyemi
Logged

Online OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,763
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
« Reply #244 on: Today at 09:26:09 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:23:16 pm
Barca are 3-0 down

Philippe Coutinho must really regret that move

Yeah. I would love to know his real opinion on it all and that of his family's. I am sure his family loves living in Barcelona, but he can not be having a great time.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,084
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
« Reply #245 on: Today at 09:28:36 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 09:26:09 pm
Yeah. I would love to know his real opinion on it all and that of his family's. I am sure his family loves living in Barcelona, but he can not be having a great time.

I still cant get over the fee.

Staggering.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,052
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
« Reply #246 on: Today at 09:28:38 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 09:26:09 pm
Yeah. I would love to know his real opinion on it all and that of his family's. I am sure his family loves living in Barcelona, but he can not be having a great time.

Jumped not pushed. Career suicide.
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Online Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,984
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
« Reply #247 on: Today at 09:29:25 pm »
Young Boys should be 2 or 3 ahead.
Logged

Online Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,392
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
« Reply #248 on: Today at 09:29:29 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 09:25:48 pm
Sevilla player sent off for hauling down Adeyemi

And now Sevilla players rolling around in agony on every tackle trying to get a Salzburg player sent. Is there a Spanish team not entirely composed of shithousing pricks?
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,053
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
« Reply #249 on: Today at 09:30:38 pm »
Jonathan David scores- Lille 2-0 up

Hard to know if he is good enough for us but young and putting up good numbers now
Logged

Online Redknight60

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 83
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
« Reply #250 on: Today at 09:31:30 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:23:16 pm
Barca are 3-0 down

Philippe Coutinho must really regret that move

Almost certain he does. Felt that way during the Barca documentary when he's in the anfeld dressing room and you can hear the crowd YNWA through the doors. Looked like a guy who knew he was in the wrong place. Contrasted with Suarez who didn't give a fuck about Liverpool and was desperate to beat us any way possible.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,784
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
« Reply #251 on: Today at 09:31:45 pm »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 09:29:29 pm
And now Sevilla players rolling around in agony on every tackle trying to get a Salzburg player sent. Is there a Spanish team not entirely composed of shithousing pricks?

I hate Sevilla more than Atletico. Managed to get themselves in the Europa League again by the looks of it, from an awful group, with the EL final at their own ground.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,057
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
« Reply #252 on: Today at 09:31:49 pm »
Spurs are going to have a packed end to 2021 if they've got to play that game by the 31st.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Mister men

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,379
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
« Reply #253 on: Today at 09:32:09 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:23:16 pm
Barca are 3-0 down

Philippe Coutinho must really regret that move

Who cares.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,784
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
« Reply #254 on: Today at 09:36:00 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 09:32:09 pm
Who cares.

If they did get through, they'd be the team everyone wanted to draw anyway, they're that shit.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,590
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
« Reply #255 on: Today at 09:38:12 pm »

Wolfsburg 0 - [2] Lille; Jonothan David on 72' - https://streamja.com/gOlwE

Wolfsburg 0 - [3] Lille; Angel Gomes on 77' - https://streamja.com/N3m07
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,057
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
« Reply #256 on: Today at 09:39:24 pm »
Atalanta v Villareal being played tomorrow at 3.30pm now.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,392
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
« Reply #257 on: Today at 09:39:33 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:31:45 pm
I hate Sevilla more than Atletico. Managed to get themselves in the Europa League again by the looks of it, from an awful group, with the EL final at their own ground.

Absolutely. Remember we played them on some preseason tour a couple years back, they spent 90 minutes diving and playacting, throwing in a couple of disgusting legbreakers. It looked like Jurgen wanted to start a brawl at the final whistle, he was absolutely fuming.
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,699
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
« Reply #258 on: Today at 09:41:59 pm »
Quote from: Redknight60 on Today at 09:31:30 pm
Almost certain he does. Felt that way during the Barca documentary when he's in the anfeld dressing room and you can hear the crowd YNWA through the doors. Looked like a guy who knew he was in the wrong place. Contrasted with Suarez who didn't give a fuck about Liverpool and was desperate to beat us any way possible.
I'm not sure if he even gave a fuck about Ajax or Barca. Seems like a guy who is insanely talented at what he does but only does this as a career.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,939
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
« Reply #259 on: Today at 09:42:15 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:23:16 pm
Barca are 3-0 down

Philippe Coutinho must really regret that move

He left a team that was just coming together to join one that was being held together by a Messi-shaped bandaid. He's won a couple of La Ligas though, and the CL with Bayern so I guess he can't complain too much.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,132
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
« Reply #260 on: Today at 09:43:30 pm »
Live Reporting

Emlyn Begley and Neil Johnston

    83 mins
    Post update

    Man Utd 1-1 Young Boys

    Proud dad moment.

    Charlie Savage is coming on for United.

    Robbie is part of the BT Sport commentary team.
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,310
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
« Reply #261 on: Today at 09:46:41 pm »
Hope he scores a fucking oggy.
Logged
AHA!

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,857
  • The only club that matters
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
« Reply #262 on: Today at 09:47:55 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 09:23:06 pm
I have heard that they were the media darling even before the PL? I do not know. All seems very odd.
They always were though, as far back as I can remember.  I had kids books back in the early 80s where the dream was the local side drawing Man Utd in the cup.  It didnt make much sense to me then, given they were also-rans whod been in the second division in some of my other books, but thats just how it is.  I think it's probably the Busby Babes caught the national imagination, and then Munich, and then rebirth with George Best, its a powerful narrative that they never lost.

Aiui the Cowboys are something similar in the US - no matter how shite they are, it just takes one flex and people take notice.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,784
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
« Reply #263 on: Today at 09:53:38 pm »
Totally undeserved how they've won that group.

Two draws with Young Boys and completely outplayed at home to Villareal and Atalanta - saved by late winners and missed sitters - and an undeserved late equaliser in Atalanta after being battered all game.

This should be the play off for the Europa League place.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,163
  • Red since '64
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
« Reply #264 on: Today at 09:54:28 pm »
I have to say that Maccas constant and persistent nothink in that whenever a free kick is given, and a player is hurt, is bizarre. Yes theres often overreacting accompanied by a scream, but to listen to him youd think he was one of the games former hard men.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,057
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
« Reply #265 on: Today at 09:54:39 pm »
Just turned over to the Mancs for the last few minutes and the ground looked half empty!

Edit: I see Robbie Savage's son followed in his footsteps with the shite hair.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:56:26 pm by redgriffin73 »
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,877
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
« Reply #266 on: Today at 09:54:50 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:23:16 pm
Barca are 3-0 down

Philippe Coutinho must really regret that move

I'm not so sure, his CV shows he won two cups at Inter, three cups and two league titles at Barca and a league title, a cup and a Champions league title at Bayern. In fact the only club he didn't win anything at is Liverpool. And before anyone says, 'yeah but he hardly played', well he did actually. We all know that its a squad game now and we regularly rely on our sqaud and wouldn't have been successful without the likes of Adrian, Gomez, Ox, Keita, Milner, Jones, Origi, Lallana, Gini etc etc. All players now accept that they won't play in every game now including Salah, Mane and Henderson.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:56:58 pm by Yosser0_0 »
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,643
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
« Reply #267 on: Today at 09:55:06 pm »
Wan Bissaka slide tackled the advertising boards as he hadnt done one for a while.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,849
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
« Reply #268 on: Today at 09:56:05 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 09:54:39 pm
Just turned over to the Mancs for the last few minutes and the ground looked half empty!

You missed Robbie Savage's coming on for them. For me, it's the highlight of the season so far.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 