Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
« Reply #40 on: Today at 07:28:03 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:24:58 pm
silly tackle, but was it really a red?
think the ref got pissed off with City's petulance and constant whining and took action. It was stupid though, just literally kicked the guy in the achilles, no attempt to play the ball and he didn't complain so he thinks fair enough by the looks
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
« Reply #41 on: Today at 07:29:58 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 07:28:00 pm
Football is shit without a crowd.
yep kind of got used to it a bit last season as it was the same everywhere but it just sounds so dull and lacking any atmosphere. Just like a home game for City
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
« Reply #42 on: Today at 07:31:05 pm »
RBL player made an absolute meal of that but Sterling being stupid there as well
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
« Reply #43 on: Today at 07:31:48 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 07:28:03 pm
think the ref got pissed off with City's petulance and constant whining and took action. It was stupid though, just literally kicked the guy in the achilles, no attempt to play the ball and he didn't complain so he thinks fair enough by the looks
was it a straight red?
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
« Reply #44 on: Today at 07:34:45 pm »

Kyle Walker straight red card against RB Leipzig on 82' - https://streamff.com/v/c17fbf & https://streamja.com/vE9kN
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
« Reply #45 on: Today at 07:36:14 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 07:26:05 pm
I mean he kicks a player with no attempt to play the ball
Yeah, I think its the rule change in the summer, if you dont try to get the ball, any force will lead to a red.

Which is a shame because thats how I tackle ;)
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
« Reply #46 on: Today at 07:36:30 pm »
Thats how you do it. Beat Man City in an empty stadium.

Blast out the Beastie Boys Fight for your right to party
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
« Reply #47 on: Today at 07:50:52 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 07:34:45 pm
Kyle Walker straight red card against RB Leipzig on 82' - https://streamff.com/v/c17fbf & https://streamja.com/vE9kN

RBL player really pissed off over that. Doesn't bother going down, squares up to Walker instead.
Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (Dec 7-9)
« Reply #48 on: Today at 07:55:40 pm »
Knew Walker was an idiot but that was just dumb as you get. Booted him for what? Must be something else going on.
