Author Topic: ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan  (Read 9736 times)

Re: ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 09:03:37 pm »
Follow you up documentary on Anne just started on ITV
Re: ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 10:08:37 pm »
Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 08:33:16 pm
I was in the crush on the outside. About ten of my mates and me. We all had tickets. When the gates were opened we went through. Lost touch with the lads in the chaos outside. Dont recall loads being there ticketless, obviously would have been some, but nowhere near what the police and media tried to make out.

I remember tickets being quite easy to get hold of. I couldn't get a ticket in '88. The whole red half of my family were sorted in '89.

I don't like watching these things either but just watched the first episode on BritBox. Need to watch some 1963 Doctor Who or something now so I can forget all about it again. Fuck knows how Anne did everything she did, I don't mind admitting that I couldn't have even tried to have done half as much.
Re: ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 10:47:26 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 10:08:37 pm
I remember tickets being quite easy to get hold of. I couldn't get a ticket in '88. The whole red half of my family were sorted in '89.

I don't like watching these things either but just watched the first episode on BritBox. Need to watch some 1963 Doctor Who or something now so I can forget all about it again. Fuck knows how Anne did everything she did, I don't mind admitting that I couldn't have even tried to have done half as much.
Never come between a mother bear and her cub.

Don't mind admitting that I've cried buckets watching this; everything is so raw again  :(
Re: ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 11:07:32 pm »
I just watched from the first one tonight all the way through .found it difficult to watch at times. I cried.a lot.
Re: ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 11:34:55 pm »
Just watched the documentary. Tough but essential viewing.
Re: ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan
« Reply #125 on: Today at 12:29:10 am »
That was not an easy watch.
Re: ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan
« Reply #126 on: Today at 12:32:23 am »
I screamed at the tv at the part outsde the Maritine Musuem.
Re: ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan
« Reply #127 on: Today at 08:32:46 am »
Leicester fan in peace here.

I just finished watching "Anne" in floods of tears and decided to register here to see if there was a topic about it. It was a tough watch and I admit I cried multiple times - I can only imagine what it must be like for some of you guys who were there.

I was 15 when Hillsborough happened. I remember it so clearly watching it unfold on TV. I was shocked and stunned. I've followed the progress over the years of the campaign. I remember reading Rogan Taylor's book "The Day of the Hillsborough Disaster" and Phil Scraton's "Truth". I've lost count of the people I've tried to educate over the years whenever I heard their "pissed up scousers without tickets rherotic".

The real galling thing is for me is that most of the "evidence" which ultimately resulted in the unlawful killing verdict was in the two books mentioned above. published years before. It is all there, and it was all there right from the start.

It really was/is one of the biggest scandals of our time and the families and people who campaigned for justice for so many years have my absolute utmost admiration.

Anyhow, I thought "Anne" was absolutely brilliant and it just confirms why your city is the probably the greatest city in the world.

Not long ago I took the missus and kids on a trip to Liverpool. We got on the bus from our hotel to travel to the city centre and within minutes some lady clocked me and started chatting "where you from love?", "how old are your kids". LIterally one of the friendliest strangers I've ever met - in a 20 minute bus ride she'd told us best places to go, nicest park, good places to eat with the kids and even gave the boys a pound each to spend on sweets! She was so proud of Liverpool and I've experienced similar warmth whenever I've been there.

Also had a great day a few years ago when I took my nephew (who is the exception in the family as he doesn't support Leicester, but chose Liverpool as his team) to Anfield for an FA Cup match for his 10th birthday. Tickets were hard to come by, so I had to buy hospitality seats but it was really good - especially the welcome we received from the staff.

Anyway, I'm rambling now - but just wanted to reach out and say well done Liverpool, well done Anne Williams and YNWA

Might stick around the forum if that's ok ?
Re: ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan
« Reply #128 on: Today at 08:41:31 am »
Watched all 4 episodes last night, brilliant, upsetting and anger provoking on equal measure.

I was only a year old when Hillsborough happened so I have no memories on the subject other than, as Im sure most of us have, first hand experience of how it has affected people either directly or indirectly. Its such a shame that this had to happen to provoke the changes to create the environment that we all take for granted now when going to the game, our own safety and not being treated with contempt (or at least, significantly less contempt).

What leaves a somewhat bitter residual taste in the mouth is despite all the publicly accessible clear evidence as to what happened and who was (or wasnt) to blame, that there is still an undertone of its football fans, they probably did play a part in it) when you speak to people even now. Obviously that voice has quietened somewhat since the inquest and the unlawful killing verdict but in my experience it remains in some and its because that voice existed in 1989 that the government and police were so readily able to cover it up.
Re: ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan
« Reply #129 on: Today at 08:46:31 am »
Course you should stick around. Anything you see of our recent encounters between the two sides is directed at the "feed the scouser" chants. I've got family who are from Leicester and wouldn't take part in such Tory behaviour.
Take a look and post in
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=297613.840

It's a thread for fans from other clubs and is in the specific Hillsborough forum.

Re: ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan
« Reply #130 on: Today at 09:01:54 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 08:46:31 am
Course you should stick around. Anything you see of our recent encounters between the two sides is directed at the "feed the scouser" chants. I've got family who are from Leicester and wouldn't take part in such Tory behaviour.
Take a look and post in
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=297613.840

It's a thread for fans from other clubs and is in the specific Hillsborough forum.

Cheers. I'll take a look.

I did hear about some of the chanting (although I didn't attend either match myself - isolating for covid!). It's fair to say like most clubs we have our fair share of absolute bellends who give us all a bad name.

Whether people think they are being "funny" or "cool" or "hard" building on lazy stereotypes I don't know. The same idiots at Leicester sing homophopic stuff to Brighton for example and we've often been subjected to the "town full of p***s" over the years - although less so in recent times - perhaps the knuckleheads have ceased the overtly racist stuff - maybe some of the "softer" (for want of a better word) stereotypes will take a bit longer to weed out.

Anyway, not to derail the thread away for the topic. I'll have a look around the forum later!


Re: ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan
« Reply #131 on: Today at 10:04:27 am »
Welcome @guestfromleicester, always nice to hear outsiders' thoughts on here. The sensible ones at least! And always good to hear how other clubs' fans have taken the time to learn the facts and stuck up for us over Hillsborough over the years as well so thanks for that.
Re: ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan
« Reply #132 on: Today at 10:50:52 am »
Really difficult to watch, as everyone says, but it was a very well made and thought out. Would spark the emotions of any parent, anywhere.
Re: ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan
« Reply #133 on: Today at 11:42:17 am »
I rewatched Episode 1 on Irish TV (Virgin One) and it wasn't great. Far too many ad breaks that were too long and so the flow was lost. I think they also cut out the bit where the car ran out of petrol.
They also are only showing one episode per week whereas in the UK it was one per night. There are links posted in this thread and these do not have ad breaks; the video does stop at the title screen for a couple of seconds but quickly moves on. This is the best way of watching as the intensity is kept up.
Re: ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan
« Reply #134 on: Today at 12:52:49 pm »
Managed to watch the first one last night, me and the missus were in tears, the bit where she was combing his hair, the actor looked so much like my eldest in that shot and my wife said "I'd brush his hair like that too"

As I've said, Kev worked with our kid, as did our kids wife and I know I met him a few times. Its really hard, as I remember our kid telling me about speaking to Anne just after Hillsborough and it brings back what he said and how much of a mess she was. Anne gave our kid a copy of that picture that they showed the scumbag journo trying to take from the house and some other stuff of Kevins, including a Motorhead mirror, which he still has to this day.

I spoke to our kid last night and he still can't face watching it, but will try this weekend, I know its going to be hard for him.
Re: ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan
« Reply #135 on: Today at 01:06:28 pm »
Andy Burnham currently speaking about calls for a Hillsborough Law.

https://www.facebook.com/BurnhamGM/videos/473276940816226/
Re: ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan
« Reply #136 on: Today at 01:20:17 pm »

The ITV Hub link for 'The Real Anne: Unfinished Business' 60 minute documentary is here - www.itv.com/hub/the-real-anne-unfinished-business/10a1036a0001


A torrent for it is online (for anyone outside the UK wanting to watch it etc); look for - The.Real.Anne.Unfinished.Business.2021.1080p.HDTV.H264-DARKFLiX

A download link for it (a simple, safe download - a 1.6gb file) - https://mega.nz/file/uWo0jQ6Z#t0BLapYlHh9VE4pBpJMaEv2s3lXNB7CXAFvBhkMKl-0

To watch it (like you would on youtube - simply click on 'play'), here - https://streamtape.com/v/6pdKb8mzeks9rLx (46 minutes without adverts)

Re: ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan
« Reply #137 on: Today at 01:36:55 pm »
Quote from: guestfromleicester on Today at 08:32:46 am
Might stick around the forum if that's ok ?
Welcome and please do mate. We have a good few well established posters from other clubs. We respect each others partisan outlook, but you'll find this site is enjoyable, supportive of each other and a giggle on occasion. We've some excellent contributors with great football insight also.

Have a good look around and thanks for recognising the importance of the documentary and Hillsborough in general.
Re: ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan
« Reply #138 on: Today at 02:31:47 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:52:49 pm
Managed to watch the first one last night, me and the missus were in tears, the bit where she was combing his hair, the actor looked so much like my eldest in that shot and my wife said "I'd brush his hair like that too"

As I've said, Kev worked with our kid, as did our kids wife and I know I met him a few times. Its really hard, as I remember our kid telling me about speaking to Anne just after Hillsborough and it brings back what he said and how much of a mess she was. Anne gave our kid a copy of that picture that they showed the scumbag journo trying to take from the house and some other stuff of Kevins, including a Motorhead mirror, which he still has to this day.

I spoke to our kid last night and he still can't face watching it, but will try this weekend, I know its going to be hard for him.

I can't imagine how difficult it must be Rob. That's the thing that these shows always resonate with me.

We (by that I mean anyone who didn't know anyone or wasn't there) sometimes have a tendency to view the 97 as an singularity (and by extension their parents/partners). But you realise how many lives one person touches.

Kevin was 15, in school and by all accounts of those that knew him a great lad. His loss is obviously felt by more than just his immediate family.

Maybe it's just me, but these documentaries and dramas remind me of that all the time.
Re: ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan
« Reply #139 on: Today at 03:09:25 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 01:20:17 pm
.....

Thanks for the mega download link mate. Knew you'd come through with something. Downloading right now, watching as soon as.

Cheers as always.
Re: ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan
« Reply #140 on: Today at 03:14:59 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 02:31:47 pm
I can't imagine how difficult it must be Rob. That's the thing that these shows always resonate with me.

We (by that I mean anyone who didn't know anyone or wasn't there) sometimes have a tendency to view the 97 as an singularity (and by extension their parents/partners). But you realise how many lives one person touches.

Kevin was 15, in school and by all accounts of those that knew him a great lad. His loss is obviously felt by more than just his immediate family.

Maybe it's just me, but these documentaries and dramas remind me of that all the time.

There was one on the BBC this week, four lives, about Stephen Port, the serial killer who killed 4 in Barking and that hit me on how the families lost loved ones.

I wasn't at Hillsborough, but I've a few mates who were, most weren't in the crush thankfully. A neighbour on Tower Hill was killed and a lad I worked with in Southport was brought back to life on the pitch by a fireman. Poor fucker was the first one in the ward when they wheeled that arl c*nt Thatcher in to meet some of the injured and it was shown on the news.

As for Kevin, our kid said he was a brilliant lad, fucking huge shock when our kid was told he was dead.
Re: ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan
« Reply #141 on: Today at 03:39:23 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 06:32:18 pm
In terms of the morons who parrot the same lines then maybe. Do they think that footage of the crowd outside is only people without tickets? Theres no getting through to them.

But for the general public with a more open mind, there would be footage online even before the police tried to get their message out.

I take your point though Alan. And dont mean to go off on a tangent.

Not a tangent at all mate.
Re: ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan
« Reply #142 on: Today at 03:44:11 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 01:06:28 pm
Andy Burnham currently speaking about calls for a Hillsborough Law.

https://www.facebook.com/BurnhamGM/videos/473276940816226/

It's insane that there should need to be a law requiring public servants to tell the truth in public enquiries.
Re: ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan
« Reply #143 on: Today at 04:00:37 pm »
It is that, but its been shown that they can get around it by lying / altering the truth.

Hope they can pass the new law and anyone caught obstructing the truth for 30 odd years can be put away, and the key thrown away.
Re: ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan
« Reply #144 on: Today at 05:19:03 pm »
Quote from: guestfromleicester on Today at 08:32:46 am
Leicester fan in peace here.

Might stick around the forum if that's ok ?


Yes please stick around. Most posters here are decent and those who arent get quickly dealt with by the excellent mods.

If you come across as fair and reasoned then youll get good debates here.
Re: ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan
« Reply #145 on: Today at 07:25:45 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 01:06:28 pm
Andy Burnham currently speaking about calls for a Hillsborough Law.

https://www.facebook.com/BurnhamGM/videos/473276940816226/

Thanks for the link.
Re: ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan
« Reply #146 on: Today at 07:48:47 pm »
Having been in the Leppings Lane that day I knew there was no way I could watch this tv series on Anne. I get emotional every time I walk past the memorial at Anfield, so watching this would have opened up so many wounds & memories. & as for this 'ticketless fans' fabricated story that some dickheads with an agenda like to bring up, it's absolute bollocks. I bought 3 £6 tickets the day before the match on Friday the 14th after it was advertised on Radio City the club still had a small supply that was going on general sale.
