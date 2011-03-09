Leicester fan in peace here.



I just finished watching "Anne" in floods of tears and decided to register here to see if there was a topic about it. It was a tough watch and I admit I cried multiple times - I can only imagine what it must be like for some of you guys who were there.



I was 15 when Hillsborough happened. I remember it so clearly watching it unfold on TV. I was shocked and stunned. I've followed the progress over the years of the campaign. I remember reading Rogan Taylor's book "The Day of the Hillsborough Disaster" and Phil Scraton's "Truth". I've lost count of the people I've tried to educate over the years whenever I heard their "pissed up scousers without tickets rherotic".



The real galling thing is for me is that most of the "evidence" which ultimately resulted in the unlawful killing verdict was in the two books mentioned above. published years before. It is all there, and it was all there right from the start.



It really was/is one of the biggest scandals of our time and the families and people who campaigned for justice for so many years have my absolute utmost admiration.



Anyhow, I thought "Anne" was absolutely brilliant and it just confirms why your city is the probably the greatest city in the world.



Not long ago I took the missus and kids on a trip to Liverpool. We got on the bus from our hotel to travel to the city centre and within minutes some lady clocked me and started chatting "where you from love?", "how old are your kids". LIterally one of the friendliest strangers I've ever met - in a 20 minute bus ride she'd told us best places to go, nicest park, good places to eat with the kids and even gave the boys a pound each to spend on sweets! She was so proud of Liverpool and I've experienced similar warmth whenever I've been there.



Also had a great day a few years ago when I took my nephew (who is the exception in the family as he doesn't support Leicester, but chose Liverpool as his team) to Anfield for an FA Cup match for his 10th birthday. Tickets were hard to come by, so I had to buy hospitality seats but it was really good - especially the welcome we received from the staff.



Anyway, I'm rambling now - but just wanted to reach out and say well done Liverpool, well done Anne Williams and YNWA



Might stick around the forum if that's ok ?

