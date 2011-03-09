Managed to watch the first one last night, me and the missus were in tears, the bit where she was combing his hair, the actor looked so much like my eldest in that shot and my wife said "I'd brush his hair like that too"
As I've said, Kev worked with our kid, as did our kids wife and I know I met him a few times. Its really hard, as I remember our kid telling me about speaking to Anne just after Hillsborough and it brings back what he said and how much of a mess she was. Anne gave our kid a copy of that picture that they showed the scumbag journo trying to take from the house and some other stuff of Kevins, including a Motorhead mirror, which he still has to this day.
I spoke to our kid last night and he still can't face watching it, but will try this weekend, I know its going to be hard for him.