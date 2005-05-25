« previous next »
Author Topic: ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan

alonsoisared

Re: ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan
Reply #80 on: January 4, 2022, 04:10:25 pm
SuperStevieNicol

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan
Reply #81 on: January 4, 2022, 04:16:38 pm
I watched the first episode on catch up last night. Couldnt stop crying from the moment the Williams family realised something had happened at the game.

I was lucky and in the side stand but even now it gets me. Worse now Im a Dad. The thought of my lad or daughter going off to watch any sport and not returning home is incomprehensible. To then try to blame them and nobody held to account. I dont actually think Id cope.

All the families are heroes.
JFT96

red_Mark1980

  J.F.T.97
Re: ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan
Reply #82 on: January 4, 2022, 05:18:07 pm
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on January  4, 2022, 12:17:47 am
Have watched the 1st episode. Absolutely heartbreaking.....I cracked at the scene with the pictures of the fans on the wall.

I'm not from Liverpool and I was only 9 when the tragedy happened. I can't imagine what the families have been through and continue to fight for.

God bless them all. YNWA JFT97

I'm the exact same. Even though I knew what was coming after reading the accounts and interviews with Anne, it's utterly shameful
Barrow Shaun

  Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan
Reply #83 on: January 4, 2022, 05:28:05 pm
Just watched it all in one go. Very moving and thought-provoking.

Still can't believe nobody was ever actually held to account, and I don't think this series mentioned enough detail about the falsifying of statements and the whole police/government/media cover-up. I know it was there and regularly touched upon but it needed even more detail about those aspects for me.
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Wabaloolah

  Allez Allez Allez
Re: ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan
Reply #84 on: January 4, 2022, 06:03:07 pm
Only watched the first two episodes, didn't realise the whole thing was on the ITV Hub, will most likely watch them both tonight.

An incredibly moving and well-written programme.


The bit that got me the most was the part where


Spoiler
Debra Martin was at Anne's house and told her that Kevin opened his eyes and said "Mum", really emotional that, filling up just typing the words now!
[close]


I still remember exactly where I was when I heard about this and I still remember Peter Jones' moving epilogue on Radio 2.


Well done to all concerned with getting this programme out, a totally different watch to Jimmy McGovern's programme which was more about the events on the day rather than the fight that Anne and others went through!  My heart goes out to them all still


JFT97
stoa

  Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan
Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 01:57:44 am
Quote from: Wabaloolah on January  4, 2022, 06:03:07 pm
Well done to all concerned with getting this programme out, a totally different watch to Jimmy McGovern's programme which was more about the events on the day rather than the fight that Anne and others went through!  My heart goes out to them all still

It's not just the fight as such. The programme also does a great job showing how the tragedy affected the families. It is the story of Anne and Steve Williams and their two remaining children and it shows how they all had to deal with the events of that fateful day in different ways that weren't always compatible with each other. And even though it's "just" the story of one family, it is absolutely horrible to think about how many families and people suffered in a similar way. It will be hundreds or even thousands. By telling this story the programme shows another dimension of Hillsborough, that might have been present in a lot of people's minds, but it was never at a focal point of the public debate, because that was the fight for justice (and rightly so). However, it is actually terrible to see how many lives were changed by a single afternoon in April 1989 and how that change still had a negative affect on the people decades later.
gmcw9

  @g_mc9
Re: ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan
Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 02:49:58 am
thanks for posting those links. just watched from australia, such a harrowing story. anne williams, what a hero.
25-05-05

Wabaloolah

  Allez Allez Allez
Re: ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan
Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 09:53:36 am
Part 4 was really tough to watch, burst into tears a number of times and I don't usually get like that watching TV
Barrow Shaun

Re: ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan
Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 12:19:49 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on January  4, 2022, 06:03:07 pm


The bit that got me the most was the part where.......

Spoiler
[/b] (I've taken out the spoil.)

JFT97
[close]
but yeah. I did well to hold it in right through all 4, but that was my most 'manly' swallowing moment.
officially accepted RAWK source of information

stockdam

  Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan
Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 12:19:51 pm
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 01:57:44 am
It's not just the fight as such. The programme also does a great job showing how the tragedy affected the families. It is the story of Anne and Steve Williams and their two remaining children and it shows how they all had to deal with the events of that fateful day in different ways that weren't always compatible with each other. And even though it's "just" the story of one family, it is absolutely horrible to think about how many families and people suffered in a similar way. It will be hundreds or even thousands. By telling this story the programme shows another dimension of Hillsborough, that might have been present in a lot of people's minds, but it was never at a focal point of the public debate, because that was the fight for justice (and rightly so). However, it is actually terrible to see how many lives were changed by a single afternoon in April 1989 and how that change still had a negative affect on the people decades later.

Exactly.......it's about the personal struggle of one family. A tragedy like that affects families for the rest of their lives and can tear a good family apart.

One thing that many younger people won't know is that the "kids" used to go down to the front of the crowd as they could get a better view from there........however once any crowding starts then they are the most vulnerable as they have nowhere to go. The high fences that were installed to prevent pitch invasions then trapped the people in.

To this day it still chills me when I remember that feeling of fear when you thought your ribs were going to burst as the crowd surged forwards or the panic when trying to "run" up the terracing backwards as the wave of pressure was released. I hated standing at the barriers in a packed crowd as you took the full force of the pressure. At times you had to climb up over people to relieve the intense pressure on your chest. I've been in several crowd crushes where it was dangerous. Luckily not to the same extent as Hillsborough but it's a frightening experience.
#JFT97

Millie

  IFWT
Re: ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan
Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 12:23:16 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 12:19:51 pm
Exactly.......it's about the personal struggle of one family. A tragedy like that affects families for the rest of their lives and can tear a good family apart.

One thing that many younger people won't know is that the "kids" used to go down to the front of the crowd as they could get a better view from there........however once any crowding starts then they are the most vulnerable as they have nowhere to go. The high fences that were installed to prevent pitch invasions then trapped the people in.

To this day it still chills me when I remember that feeling of fear when you thought your ribs were going to burst as the crowd surged forwards or the panic when trying to "run" up the terracing backwards as the wave of pressure was released. I hated standing at the barriers in a packed crowd as you took the full force of the pressure. At times you had to climb up over people to relieve the intense pressure on your chest. I've been in several crowd crushes where it was dangerous. Luckily not to the same extent as Hillsborough but it's a frightening experience.

Yep.  I always tried to stand right in front of the barrier.
Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Barrow Shaun

Re: ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan
Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 12:28:33 pm
Quote from: Millie on Yesterday at 12:23:16 pm
Yep.  I always tried to stand right in front of the barrier.

I learned that very quickly too.
officially accepted RAWK source of information

the 92A

Re: ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan
Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 03:10:33 pm

By twelve I was able to handle myself right in the middle of the Kop, that was just the experience you gained on terracing, I just want to make the point that No body was safe in them central pens that day no matter where you stood, what level of experience of terracing you had.


This ground was unsafe for big games, the Leppings Lane always struggled to contain teams with big support because it was so much smaller than the other side, yet they used the ground  as a neutral venue for semi finals.


I remember an Evertonian mate telling me about the crush in the Leppings Lane at the 77 league cup final replay, this was a lad who went home and away had loads of experience on terracing, remembering him commenting that he thought he was going to pass out and had never felt so scared at a match.


Then we had the experience of Spurs a few years later, deaths probably only averted by people getting on the pitch before perimeter fencing, but still people with serious injuries, Liverpool the year before with competent policing still was frightening, with lateral fencing the situation was further compounded, with pitch side fencing you couldn't do what Spurs had done and got on the pitch with lateral fencing no one could move sideways,  there was a massive tunnel into the central pens and access to the side pens weren't obvious, you needed good policing to monitor the pens and direct people to the outer pens, the was a control room directly above, this was not hard but with no police control to prevent everyone going down the central tunnel when already full we had one of the worst civilian disasters, that was totally and utterly preventable.


What Anne showed so very well was, that with better organisation after this debacle not only could so many lives have been saved, but the cover up itself was one of the worst political outrages to happen in our lives in this country. If it had not happened to vilified football fans, the cover up by the establishments would be an absolute national outrage, factor in the petty scousers thing which further divides football fans at times and prevents them realising it could have been any team with a large following that day.


Seeing it from a mothers point of view, pure humanity, a family struggling to survive in difficult circumstances that any parent can relate to, helps those that have fallen for the all football fans are scumbags message, or the petty all scousers are moaners/thieves/victims to see through their prejudices and realise it is a national outrage that not only was bad policing at a ground with no safety certificate to blame for 97 people directly dying but that was compounded by not allowing adequate medical treatment for the victims with 40 odd ambulances kept outside and then a political cover up from the highest levels that sort to redirect blame on to the victims that resulted in so many other families suffering pain, family break ups, alcoholism and suicide that continues to today. This has implications for people suffering from Grenfell and other tragedy's.


Me and my wife cried from start to finish, She'd just started work in the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield, not sure whether the next person to come in was one of her friends, her uncles, I'd phoned her from a phone box  by the flyover in Walton, waiting in the queue of worried people, anxious waiting to here anything to tell them their loved ones were safe, to tell her I hadn't gone because I knew she'd  be terrified.


The programme was so realistic, it took us back to 89 but those days we were young, didn't have kids and seeing it through the eyes of Anne and her family was like seeing it for the first time from a parents perspective, knowing what pressures fighting back against things puts on a family, knowing the love you have for your kids, and seeing the humanity come shining through against all odds. Kevin Sampson and all involved have done a worthwhile job helping to show others what we've always known.
Still Dreaming of a Harry Quinn

Millie

  IFWT
Re: ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan
Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 05:27:09 pm
I'm well aware that being experienced with terracing gave you now advantage when it came to the Leppings Lane.  My husband was seriously injured at Hillsborough and was sent to the Northern General. 

That day changed mine and his lives forever.  It tore us apart too, and not a day goes by when I don't have "what if" moments.  You know, how different would my life had been if it hadn't happened.  I'll never know.
Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Son of Spion

  27 years...
Re: ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan
Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 06:08:52 pm
Quote from: Millie on Yesterday at 05:27:09 pm
I'm well aware that being experienced with terracing gave you now advantage when it came to the Leppings Lane. My husband was seriously injured at Hillsborough and was sent to the Northern General. 

That day changed mine and his lives forever.  It tore us apart too, and not a day goes by when I don't have "what if" moments.  You know, how different would my life had been if it hadn't happened.  I'll never know.
I'm really sorry to hear that.  :(

My cousin was there in the Leppings. He was physically hurt, but not badly, although I think the psychological scars run pretty deep with him, and he never talks about the day at all.

I wasn't at that game, thankfully. Watching the build-up to the game I had a very uneasy feeling whilst looking at how the Leppings Lane End was filling up. It looked unnatural, and it unnerved me. For some reason, I just knew something was not right, and this was long before the game actually started.

I'd also seen other fans in that end in previous seasons. I think one was Leeds, and it looked like Bedlam in there. Obviously there was the scare Spurs fans also had there too. To be honest, I always enjoyed the madness of a standing crowd. I loved the standing Spion Kop when it had full 28,000 capacity.  For some reason though, the Leppings often looked scary rather than fun when Semi-finals were played there and clubs with big, passionate support were put in there.

In contrast, I very rarely felt in genuine danger in the Spion Kop. The worst probably being when I was 14 on derby day in October 1976 with 55,141 in the ground (officially). I honestly didn't think I'd last until kick-off due to the constant swaying and being lifted off my feet and moved all over the place. I also had my arm feel like it was bending as it was against a crush barrier at one point. Maybe right in the middle was a bad choice by me, but I always loved the pomp and ceremony of being in there. That was a scary day though, although the 3-1 win made up for it.

Regarding the TV programme, I've been avoiding it I'm afraid. My partner has been watching it, but I've found myself on my phone or 'busy' doing something else. Maybe one day I'll sit down and watch it all right through but, at the moment, I'm not sure I want to revisit certain things and places.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

  • IFWT
Re: ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan
Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 06:11:14 pm
I can't watch it either.  Not sure I ever will.
Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Son of Spion

  27 years...
Re: ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan
Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 06:24:41 pm
Quote from: Millie on Yesterday at 06:11:14 pm
I can't watch it either.  Not sure I ever will.
I'm sure you are far from alone there. Even after all this time, it's still too raw for so many.
spen71

Re: ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan
Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 07:47:44 pm
I wont watch it.   really cannot face it!   too many memories i dont want to drag up
the 92A

Re: ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan
Reply #98 on: Yesterday at 08:03:50 pm
Quote from: Millie on Yesterday at 05:27:09 pm
I'm well aware that being experienced with terracing gave you now advantage when it came to the Leppings Lane.  My husband was seriously injured at Hillsborough and was sent to the Northern General. 

That day changed mine and his lives forever.  It tore us apart too, and not a day goes by when I don't have "what if" moments.  You know, how different would my life had been if it hadn't happened.  I'll never know.
No criticism was intended, and I hope I haven't upset you clumsily trying to add to the point it wasn't the fault of terracing. pm'd you
Still Dreaming of a Harry Quinn

Flaccido Dongingo

Re: ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan
Reply #99 on: Yesterday at 08:13:10 pm
She's a Saint RIP Anne
Millie

  IFWT
Re: ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan
Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 08:17:53 pm
Quote from: the 92A on Yesterday at 08:03:50 pm
No criticism was intended, and I hope I haven't upset you clumsily trying to add to the point it wasn't the fault of terracing. pm'd you

Received your PM - It's fine honestly.
Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

andy07

Re: ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan
Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 09:13:13 pm
Watched the first two episodes last night and will watch the others tonight.  Brings it all back and most of all swapping Leppings Lane tickets for North Stand tickets at 2:50 solely because I was crushed on a barrier behind that goal in 1980.  Emotional stuff.
We are Loyal Supporters

duvva

  LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan
Reply #102 on: Yesterday at 10:12:42 pm
Im another who has no direct link to the families and survivors but I dont think Ive been moved to tears as often during a one hour piece of television as I was during tonights final episode.

So much respect for Anne and for all the families and survivors.

YNWA
JFT97
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the

Offline Koplass

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan
« Reply #103 on: Yesterday at 10:17:34 pm »
Just watched the last episode there and cried like a baby at the end. One of the hardest things I've ever watched but everyone involved deserves huge credit and of course, so do Anne and all of the families.

This club's greatest victory wasn't fought on the pitch, I only hope Anne Williams had some peace toward the end.
"If ever a club reflected what made football the biggest sport in the country, it was Liverpool with its ground set in the bosom of the labouring working class being led by a man-of-the-people idealist in Bill Shankly."

Offline John C

Re: ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan
« Reply #104 on: Yesterday at 10:34:39 pm »
The writing, acting and production gave a genuine account of a truly heart-breaking story. That was painful to watch start to end but it brilliantly depicted the injustice experienced by the families and touched on the corruption involved in the cover-ups for years and years. Of course Anne didn't carry the fight alone but she played a fundamental part in taking it to the establishment.

An amazing story about and amazing woman. RIP Anne.
Offline Ski

Re: ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan
« Reply #105 on: Yesterday at 10:44:14 pm »
Cried my eyes out through most of tonights episode. Was barely 15 in 89 and listening to the start of the game on the radio that sunny afternoon in April. Then went downstairs and put the telly on as Grandstand started covering what was unfolding. Sat there in total silence.

Ill be 48 next month and cant believe after all these years the families and survivors still havent had justice. Im not religious at all but I pray they finally do get proper justice soon and Im still around to see it when it happens.

JFT97 & YNWA!!
Has Steven Gerrard scored a goal even more important than the one he got against Olympiakos - Is this the start of something BIG?

Offline stockdam

  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan
« Reply #106 on: Yesterday at 11:10:02 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Yesterday at 05:27:09 pm
I'm well aware that being experienced with terracing gave you now advantage when it came to the Leppings Lane.  My husband was seriously injured at Hillsborough and was sent to the Northern General. 

That day changed mine and his lives forever.  It tore us apart too, and not a day goes by when I don't have "what if" moments.  You know, how different would my life had been if it hadn't happened.  I'll never know.

Hi, sorry to hear that. My dad was seriously injured although not at a football match. It changes your life completely and things never really return to normal. It puts a huge amount of stress on relationships and families. I struggled for years and now realise how badly affected I was. I wish you well and hope you have come to terms with what you have gone through. Take care.
#JFT97

Offline Grobbelrevell

  • Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry & ignorance
Re: ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan
« Reply #107 on: Today at 07:54:42 am »
Quote from: alonsoisared on January  4, 2022, 12:44:23 pm
Does anyone have a link for a way to watch this outside of the UK? I tried the ymovies link but it didn't work for me for some reason. Thanks.

Get yourself a VPN, would probably be the easiest solution.

I use ExpressVPN and it works a treat - just switch to a UK location and watch via the ITV site directly.
Online oojason

  • The Awkward Squad
Re: ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan
« Reply #108 on: Today at 11:56:08 am »

'The Real Anne: Unfinished Business' is on ITV and ITV Hub tonight - from 9pm till 10pm.


'This documentary tells the remarkable battle of Merseyside mum and campaigner Anne Williams, who lost her son Kevin.

For nearly three decades she fought the English establishment to expose the truth of what really happened at Hillsborough, and to try and get justice for the 97.

As a companion film to Anne the drama, Maxine Peake, who plays her, immerses herself in her story speaking to family, survivors and countless others.'

^ www.itv.com/presscentre/ep1week1/real-anne-unfinished-business



Online kopite77

  • In Jurgen we trust!
Re: ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan
« Reply #109 on: Today at 04:42:30 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 11:56:08 am
'The Real Anne: Unfinished Business' is on ITV and ITV Hub tonight - from 9pm till 10pm.


'This documentary tells the remarkable battle of Merseyside mum and campaigner Anne Williams, who lost her son Kevin.

For nearly three decades she fought the English establishment to expose the truth of what really happened at Hillsborough, and to try and get justice for the 97.

As a companion film to Anne the drama, Maxine Peake, who plays her, immerses herself in her story speaking to family, survivors and countless others.'

^ www.itv.com/presscentre/ep1week1/real-anne-unfinished-business
Excellent heads up, for anyone having series linked Anne on Sky this wasn't automatically linked with the Anne series, so you will have to record separately.
Online The-Originals

Re: ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan
« Reply #110 on: Today at 05:20:00 pm »
that clip of Bernard Ingham talking, sent me into a rage, he is one fucking low life, just like that Mackenzie fella
Allez Allez Allez.

Online Crosby Nick

  • Poultry in Motion
Re: ANNE - 4pt drama 2nd-5th Jan 2022 ITV // UNFINISHED BUSINESS Documentary 6th Jan
« Reply #111 on: Today at 05:37:48 pm »
Quote from: kopite77 on Today at 04:42:30 pm
Excellent heads up, for anyone having series linked Anne on Sky this wasn't automatically linked with the Anne series, so you will have to record separately.

It was for us, just checked.

Going to start watching this tonight, ended up seeing snippets of it over the last few days but watching with my son.

One point he made, was how the cover up just couldnt have happened in todays world with camera phones etc. There would have been so much evidence immediately available to contradict the polices claims.

We spoke to my dad about it who was there on the day, in one of the side stands. He was saying how clearly they could see that the middle pens were so full and the side pens were relatively empty. He said that independently of each other, two people he knew went down to the front to tell a policeman that there was a problem in there and on both occasions they were told to fuck off (not sure if it was the same policeman or two different ones). I know thats common knowledge but still schooled me to hear it, he hasnt spoken about the day itself that much before.
