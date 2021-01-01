Lets hope fan communication/engagement improves which in turn increases customer satisfaction... I have never ever paid money for a service and received such poor customer service other than at LFC. Multi billion £ business with fans queuing up to give them money but they can't communicate or engage and do not care about customer experience from my own experience anyway.



1. The club are not willing to say how many tickets are available in each sale. I.E local members sale 500 tickets. Stop wasting peoples time putting sales on for 500 tickets knowing that 25,000 people will be logging on with 7 tabs each. False hope for lots of people. Specify on the sale page how many people qualify to buy and how many are available. This extends to away games, Manchester City Away sold out on 13+ last season, but 3 other games last year dropped to 0 all with similar allocations. (Club backhanders)



2. Cheaper membership option could be introduced just for tickets. Lets be honest that's all most people are interested in.



3. Membership should require ID upload and proof of address, too many people have multiple accounts in random L postcodes.



4. The ballot processes in recent times may be fair for a one off game (if it was our first final in 20 years) but when we are reaching regular finals people missing out on 5 ballots in a row is ridiculous. Some change needed there.



4. 8:15 sale times need binned off. No good to the majority of people.



5. Live chat queue has been 1 hour plus since COVID, not good enough, re-open phone lines or employ more people.



6. Returned ST's for games refund a fan i.e £43 for X ticket but then the ticket is resold at £59.



7. Money needs to be spent buying tickets back off tout websites and banning the people selling them. Think about if they buy just 500 tickets off Livefootballtickets at £100 each it may cost the club £50,000 but its a one off deterrent equivalent to 1 day of Salah's wages.



8. Collecting away tickets at random hotels abroad needs binned off too.



9. Obviously an introduction of a credit counter on your account so you can see what credits you have ( sure they are aware that needs changing )



10. Probably a review of ST's,Members,GA's etc however whatever suggestion is made there will always be an unhappy group- This years change didn't go down too well with many.







A few weeks ago I put forward about locking the address section on members accounts and a possible fan update for all L postcodes this will get rid of the few that are lying, heres below what I posted a few weeks ago.The club need to lock the address section for all supporters, then they need to do a fan update for all supporters with an L postcode this will filter out multiple accounts/supporters blagging they have an L postcode.*** From previous experiment 13+ fan update****once an account has had a fan update the address section locks and to change your address you need to contact the club with Identification preferably 2 forms of id.*Lock address section on all supporter accounts*Fan update for L postcode*Close accounts with proof of address*Remove multiple accounts from same address that no form of ID/Proof for that address, probably made up name.This doesnt stop new accounts signing up saying they live in L postcode unless every new account has to prove there address.Theres is software for when you sign upto some sites where you have to upload you ID and face to register dont understand why the club dont invest in this.Dont think I have missed anything but thats what needs to be done, the quicker they lock the address section which could be done in minutes the better.I also put forward the 500 tickets to be split so 250 just for young adults in a ballot for with a L postcode, this gives them a chance to build up credits, cheap tickets as most will be on low paid jobs possibly, college. There will be a gang of them all together so no doubt they will get the atmosphere where they are bouncing. There the next generation anyway. Just a thought.I cant see them tackling the tout sites because there the big spenders arent they, personally I think the club are at it with stub hub because when the fixtures got announced 2 days later every game had same amount with the same blocks for sale, am not that clued up on the law but stubhub trade from uk, they have offices here on there site follow consumer law. Also for them to put Liverpool tickets on there site they have to ask permission off the club as they are trading from the uk it also states in LFC t&c they have to ask permission so if they wanted to they could stop stubhub but they wont. Livefootballtickets is a different story they trade from Madrid and believe it or not the law for touting ran out a while back there I think except on the street.The ballots for cup finals should be done over 2/3 seasons in my opinion if they want to go off loyalty.If the club did manage to get rid of the ticket touts online then possibly do an international memberships with x amount of tickets for them every game but also a ballot for them with choice of hotel as an affordable package.