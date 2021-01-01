« previous next »
Author Topic: LFC Announce Supporters Board  (Read 2768 times)

Offline DonkeyWan

Re: LFC Supporters Board
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 11:02:14 am »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 10:46:52 am
SOS are the established trust. Unless you can be bothered to start your own trust then it'll stay that way. I'd say most of us have faith in SOS to represent us, besides - nobody else can be bothered.

As for whether the supporters board is a good idea - yes definitely. German clubs with their 50+1 rule have looked at the Liverpool model and are quite jealous.

FSG can no longer make ridiculous "fan facing" decisions without a SOS veto. And although I'm still unsure what  exactly qualifies as "fan facing" - it sounds great. And as a SOS member - I get a say.
I think my issues with the SOS are twofold

1] They wanted to buy the club and run it along the lines of a Barca model. Not sure if that is still the prevailing vieew, but I am not a fan of this approach, and the current travails of Barca would give you some inkling as to why
2] The SOS has a somewhat parochial feel to it, they have never been shy of letting OOTer fans know they view them as second class citizens. You can debate the merits of that, but I don't think you can be too surprised if an OOTer like me finds that a little worrying.

It would be nice to have a bit more representation for the 300 million fans not based in Liverpool...
Offline Billy Elliot

Re: LFC Supporters Board
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 11:15:38 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 11:02:14 am
I think my issues with the SOS are twofold

1] They wanted to buy the club and run it along the lines of a Barca model. Not sure if that is still the prevailing vieew, but I am not a fan of this approach, and the current travails of Barca would give you some inkling as to why

SOS are happy with the set up as it is. When they first set up their plan we were about to go in administration. SOS is diverse and not everyone agrees with each other - but their looking to review their objectives and I say fan ownership is likely to be removed. I'd say most SOS members agree that the set up is better than fan ownership. As I said, clubs in Gernany with the 50+1 rule are looking on with envy.


2] The SOS has a somewhat parochial feel to it, they have never been shy of letting OOTer fans know they view them as second class citizens. You can debate the merits of that, but I don't think you can be too surprised if an OOTer like me finds that a little worrying.

I'm OOT and I've never felt this way, but there's a complaints process. There's loads of OOTs on the top table, Anna comes to mind who occasionally posts on RAWK. But as SOS was formed in Liverpool, naturally it'll be top heavy Scouse.

It would be nice to have a bit more representation for the 300 million fans not based in Liverpool...

Join up, go the meetings. Have your say. I imagine there's 1000s of SOS members not based in Liverpool. And some of them are on this new board.

Offline stewy17

Re: LFC Supporters Board
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 11:26:33 am »
What a brilliant thing and what a great thing for SOS to have achieved and helped to implement at the club.

Utterly bizarre that the second or third reply here is having a pop at SOS which is an open and inclusive union with members from all over the world.

SOS represents all Liverpool fans and does a fucking amazing job at it. Let's hope this new setup has real weight, success and longevity.
Offline Billy Elliot

Re: LFC Supporters Board
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 11:37:23 am »
Quote from: stewy17 on Yesterday at 11:26:33 am
What a brilliant thing and what a great thing for SOS to have achieved and helped to implement at the club.

Utterly bizarre that the second or third reply here is having a pop at SOS which is an open and inclusive union with members from all over the world.

SOS represents all Liverpool fans and does a fucking amazing job at it. Let's hope this new setup has real weight, success and longevity.

Great post.

The only other thing I'd add is that anybody can form a new group and try to become the supporters trust of the Club. But nobody else has bothered to do this. SOS work tirelessly, unpaid, completely voluntarily.
Offline No666

Re: LFC Supporters Board
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 12:30:15 pm »
Saw the representatives: is that Harinder of this parish?
Offline El Lobo

Re: LFC Supporters Board
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 12:32:28 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Yesterday at 11:26:33 am
What a brilliant thing and what a great thing for SOS to have achieved and helped to implement at the club.

Utterly bizarre that the second or third reply here is having a pop at SOS which is an open and inclusive union with members from all over the world.

SOS represents all Liverpool fans and does a fucking amazing job at it. Let's hope this new setup has real weight, success and longevity.

Yeah very odd to have a pop at SOS. I'm a member and I dont live in Liverpool so thats an odd jibe to make too.
Offline ianburns252

Re: LFC Supporters Board
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 12:48:19 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 12:32:28 pm
Yeah very odd to have a pop at SOS. I'm a member and I dont live in Liverpool so thats an odd jibe to make too.

I can't remember for certain but there was something about 10 years ago around Twitter posts or something daft which were in poor taste regarding non Scouse fans in the stadium which may have been held onto by people.

You see it rear its head (not SOS but just in general) in some of the atmosphere or match threads where people are quick to blame "tourists" and that and it can come across a bit tone deaf and at times bordering discriminatory (although not likely meant in such a negative way).

That said - top work SOS and everyone involved in getting this going! Great work across the board and look forward to seeing how this develops.
Offline Billy Elliot

Re: LFC Supporters Board
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 12:56:14 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Yesterday at 12:48:19 pm
I can't remember for certain but there was something about 10 years ago around Twitter posts or something daft which were in poor taste regarding non Scouce fans in the stadium which may have been held onto by people.

You see it rear its head (not SOS but just in general) in some of the atmosphere or match threads where people are quick to blame "tourists" and that and it can come across a bit tone deaf and at times bordering discriminatory (although not likely meant in such a negative way).

That said - top work SOS and everyone involved in getting this going! Great work across the board and look forward to seeing how this develops.

And if you're the Ian Burns MP. Top work from you, both at SOS and in the house.
Offline ianburns252

Re: LFC Supporters Board
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 12:58:47 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 12:56:14 pm
And if you're the Ian Burns MP. Top work from you, both at SOS and in the house.

Can't take that credit unfortunately mate! Had to have a Google though and it's Ian Byrne who you are thinking of...now if the Mods fancy changing my username I may have to try and dine out on that confusion a bit
Offline Billy Elliot

Re: LFC Supporters Board
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 01:05:40 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Yesterday at 12:58:47 pm
Can't take that credit unfortunately mate! Had to have a Google though and it's Ian Byrne who you are thinking of...now if the Mods fancy changing my username I may have to try and dine out on that confusion a bit

ha ha. Ian Byrne (MP) does visit and post occasionally. Wasn't sure if it was him or not. I didn't know the spelling of his surname.

But Ian Byrne (MP) has had a lot to do with this. So you should have pretended and took the credit, then get called a wool hating Scouser by DonkeyWan.
Offline ianburns252

Re: LFC Supporters Board
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 01:08:05 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 01:05:40 pm
ha ha. Ian Byrne (MP) does visit and post occasionally. Wasn't sure if it was him or not. I didn't know the spelling of his surname.

But Ian Byrne (MP) has had a lot to do with this. So you should have pretended and took the credit, then get called a wool hating Scouser by DonkeyWan.

I've always said - nothing but the finest polyester for my clothes!

Plenty who'd class me a wool as well to be fair and I grew up in Crosby
Offline Billy Elliot

Re: LFC Supporters Board
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 01:15:47 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Yesterday at 01:08:05 pm
I've always said - nothing but the finest polyester for my clothes!

Plenty who'd class me a wool as well to be fair and I grew up in Crosby

Brought up in Netherton but lived in London longer. I'm grade A 3 star jumper wool!
Offline ianburns252

Re: LFC Supporters Board
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 01:18:35 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 01:15:47 pm
Brought up in Netherton but lived in London longer. I'm grade A 3 star jumper wool!

Oh aye? Where in London are you based? Moved down last year after 14 yrs in Leeds (so still just about spent longer in Liverpool than anywhere else)

I remember the NRC back in the 90s and going there for football training with my sunday league team as a kid.
Offline DonkeyWan

Re: LFC Supporters Board
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 04:38:54 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 11:15:38 am

Man, you sure messed that up, I nearly missed it. Just to be clear, I am not anti-SOS, but I do remember when they were in their early years, there were some very odd elements on board.

I am very glad to hear that they now back the current ownership (and model) I always felt a fan-owned club was problematic (too many voices, not enough lomng sight), though some ownership (as a stakeholder) would be welcome, to offset the more corporate elements of FSG.

I am still very leery of the 'us and them' attitude that was very prevalent at the outset of SOS. I remember a discussion with an SOS member on here who basically wanted to exclude day trippers in favour of local postcodes for tickets. Which, again, is hugely problematic in many ways, not least (for me anyway) in the manner that the glocal viewpoint of the SOS at that time seemed (at its instigation at least) to be 'global money for local fans enjoyment'. I'm sure the leadership has become more nunaced since then, but I suspect a strong core of the SOS still view OOTers as to be tolerated rather than embraced.
Offline LuverlyRita

Re: LFC Supporters Board
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 06:36:53 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 04:38:54 pm
I am still very leery of the 'us and them' attitude that was very prevalent at the outset of SOS. I remember a discussion with an SOS member on here who basically wanted to exclude day trippers in favour of local postcodes for tickets. Which, again, is hugely problematic in many ways, not least (for me anyway) in the manner that the glocal viewpoint of the SOS at that time seemed (at its instigation at least) to be 'global money for local fans enjoyment'. I'm sure the leadership has become more nunaced since then, but I suspect a strong core of the SOS still view OOTers as to be tolerated rather than embraced.
If they do still have that attitude (and I've not seen any evidence of it), I'd love to know where they draw the boundaries between 'deserving' and 'not deserving'. Many people who have been born and bred in this area have been forced to move away for work. The opposite also happens, so who has first dibs on the local label? If  local is anyone with a current 'L' postcode, that rules out The Wirral. What about Liverpool West aka Ireland (north and south of the border)? They are spiritually if not geographically Scouse and have been going to the match in large numbers for ever.

Whatever SOS think privately it should be, and likely is, part of their remit to represent the interests of those fans who do not currently reside in the Merseyside area because those fans have so many additional issues. They're generally the ones most impacted by the rescheduling of games and even something as simple as bad weather during the winter can mean that a ticket potentially needs to be re-allocated so it doesn't go to waste.

My personal bug-bear re. tickets is when they end up in the hands of people who are not much interested in the game or Liverpool FC. Sometimes it's those attending via corporate entertaining. Other times it's genuine tourists with sufficiently deep pockets who want to stick a tick on their list of "things to do in Liverpool". They were much more obvious in the old Main Stand where seats given up by Season Ticket holders tended to be reserved for this purpose rather than re-allocated to someone on the ST Waiting List. It used to make my blood boil - especially in big games - to see them arrive after kick-off, leave early at half time, return late in the second half (sometimes 15 minutes or so) and leave before the final whistle. When they were in their seats they sometimes spent most of it with their noses in their phone. These are the sort of people who should be nowhere near Anfield. I know that corporate entertaining brings money into the club but if you want to be wined and dined and have no interest in football there are plenty of places in town to do it. If you're just visiting as a tourist and have no interest in LFC then there are many other great attractions in the city, so please leave the tickets for those who will fully appreciate the experience.
Offline ToneLa

Re: LFC Announce Supporters Board
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 07:59:05 pm »
Good news I say.

Probably anyway. Let's see
Offline Billy Elliot

Re: LFC Supporters Board
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 08:46:03 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Yesterday at 01:18:35 pm
Oh aye? Where in London are you based? Moved down last year after 14 yrs in Leeds (so still just about spent longer in Liverpool than anywhere else)

I remember the NRC back in the 90s and going there for football training with my sunday league team as a kid.

It's Greater London, bordering Essex.

I think you mean NAC? Before NAC, it was part of my school - Bootle High. Three school joined together on three different sites. By my fifth year we were down to one site. Now nothing - just a derelict field.

Local kids need to go to Litherland to go to school these days - fucking Tories.
Offline Harinder

Re: LFC Supporters Board
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 11:17:37 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 12:30:15 pm
Saw the representatives: is that Harinder of this parish?

Semi if not fully retired parishioner :)

Reading through this one small thing Ill state is that its not all SoS. As fashionable as it may seem to knock them from the outside, the ground work to reach this stage of anything has been mainly down to them. Everyone is free to create their own version and establish engagement with the club, that much is true. How many will or can is a different story. The echo chamber also doesnt really exist. Opinions that will be presented arent really centred on one person here.

As for those not in Liverpool and what about those from abroad type comments, quite a few of the 16 arent from the areaeven some of the SoS folks!
Offline Ghost Town

Re: LFC Announce Supporters Board
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 11:25:26 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 11:02:14 am
I think my issues with the SOS are twofold

1] They wanted to buy the club and run it along the lines of a Barca model. Not sure if that is still the prevailing vieew, but I am not a fan of this approach, and the current travails of Barca would give you some inkling as to why
2] The SOS has a somewhat parochial feel to it, they have never been shy of letting OOTer fans know they view them as second class citizens. You can debate the merits of that, but I don't think you can be too surprised if an OOTer like me finds that a little worrying.

It would be nice to have a bit more representation for the 300 million fans not based in Liverpool...
Absurd post on a forum with plenty of competition
Offline redandwhitekuyt

Re: LFC Announce Supporters Board
« Reply #59 on: Today at 01:37:17 am »
Lets hope fan communication/engagement improves which in turn increases customer satisfaction... I have never ever paid money for a service and received such poor customer service other than at LFC. Multi billion £ business with fans queuing up to give them money but they can't communicate or engage and do not care about customer experience from my own experience anyway.

Some points I think should be raised but I imagine some will disagree as we can't please everyone...


1. The club are not willing to say how many tickets are available in each sale. I.E local members sale 500 tickets. Stop wasting peoples time putting sales on for 500 tickets knowing that 25,000 people will be logging on with 7 tabs each. False hope for lots of people. Specify on the sale page how many people qualify to buy and how many are available. This extends to away games, Manchester City Away sold out on 13+ last season, but 3 other games last year dropped to 0 all with similar allocations. (Club backhanders)

2. Cheaper membership option could be introduced just for tickets. Lets be honest that's all most people are interested in.

3. Membership should require ID upload and proof of address, too many people have multiple accounts in random L postcodes.

4. The ballot processes in recent times may be fair for a one off game (if it was our first final in 20 years) but when we are reaching regular finals people missing out on 5 ballots in a row is ridiculous. Some change needed there.

4. 8:15 sale times need binned off. No good to the majority of people.

5. Live chat queue has been 1 hour plus since COVID, not good enough, re-open phone lines or employ more people.

6. Returned ST's for games refund a fan i.e £43 for X ticket but then the ticket is resold at £59.

7. Money needs to be spent buying tickets back off tout websites and banning the people selling them. Think about if they buy just 500 tickets off Livefootballtickets at £100 each it may cost the club £50,000 but its a one off deterrent equivalent to 1 day of Salah's wages.

8. Collecting away tickets at random hotels abroad needs binned off too.

9. Obviously an introduction of a credit counter on your account so you can see what credits you have ( sure they are aware that needs changing )

10. Probably a review of ST's,Members,GA's etc however whatever suggestion is made there will always be an unhappy group- This years change didn't go down too well with many.



Can think of a lot more points but 10 there for people to disagree with so i won't continue :)


Online 205mob

Re: LFC Announce Supporters Board
« Reply #60 on: Today at 05:29:33 am »
Quote from: redandwhitekuyt on Today at 01:37:17 am
Lets hope fan communication/engagement improves which in turn increases customer satisfaction... I have never ever paid money for a service and received such poor customer service other than at LFC. Multi billion £ business with fans queuing up to give them money but they can't communicate or engage and do not care about customer experience from my own experience anyway.

Some points I think should be raised but I imagine some will disagree as we can't please everyone...


1. The club are not willing to say how many tickets are available in each sale. I.E local members sale 500 tickets. Stop wasting peoples time putting sales on for 500 tickets knowing that 25,000 people will be logging on with 7 tabs each. False hope for lots of people. Specify on the sale page how many people qualify to buy and how many are available. This extends to away games, Manchester City Away sold out on 13+ last season, but 3 other games last year dropped to 0 all with similar allocations. (Club backhanders)

2. Cheaper membership option could be introduced just for tickets. Lets be honest that's all most people are interested in.

3. Membership should require ID upload and proof of address, too many people have multiple accounts in random L postcodes.

4. The ballot processes in recent times may be fair for a one off game (if it was our first final in 20 years) but when we are reaching regular finals people missing out on 5 ballots in a row is ridiculous. Some change needed there.

4. 8:15 sale times need binned off. No good to the majority of people.

5. Live chat queue has been 1 hour plus since COVID, not good enough, re-open phone lines or employ more people.

6. Returned ST's for games refund a fan i.e £43 for X ticket but then the ticket is resold at £59.

7. Money needs to be spent buying tickets back off tout websites and banning the people selling them. Think about if they buy just 500 tickets off Livefootballtickets at £100 each it may cost the club £50,000 but its a one off deterrent equivalent to 1 day of Salah's wages.

8. Collecting away tickets at random hotels abroad needs binned off too.

9. Obviously an introduction of a credit counter on your account so you can see what credits you have ( sure they are aware that needs changing )

10. Probably a review of ST's,Members,GA's etc however whatever suggestion is made there will always be an unhappy group- This years change didn't go down too well with many.



Can think of a lot more points but 10 there for people to disagree with so i won't continue :)





A few weeks ago I put forward about locking the address section on members accounts and a possible fan update for all L postcodes this will get rid of the few that are lying, heres below what I posted a few weeks ago.

The club need to lock the address section for all supporters, then they need to do a fan update for all supporters with an L postcode this will filter out multiple accounts/supporters blagging they have an L postcode.

*** From previous experiment 13+ fan update****
once an account has had a fan update the address section locks and to change your address you need to contact the club with Identification preferably 2 forms of id.

*Lock address section on all supporter accounts
*Fan update for L postcode
*Close accounts with proof of address
*Remove multiple accounts from same address that no form of ID/Proof for that address, probably made up name.

This doesnt stop new accounts signing up saying they live in L postcode unless every new account has to prove there address.

Theres is software for when you sign upto some sites where you have to upload you ID and face to register dont understand why the club dont invest in this.

Dont think I have missed anything but thats what needs to be done, the quicker they lock the address section which could be done in minutes the better.


I also put forward the 500 tickets to be split so 250 just for young adults in a ballot for with a L postcode, this gives them a chance to build up credits, cheap tickets as most will be on low paid jobs possibly, college. There will be a gang of them all together so no doubt they will get the atmosphere where they are bouncing. There the next generation anyway. Just a thought.

I cant see them tackling the tout sites because there the big spenders arent they, personally I think the club are at it with stub hub because  when the fixtures got announced 2 days later every game had same amount with the same blocks for sale, am not that clued up on the law but stubhub trade from uk, they have offices here on there site follow consumer law. Also for them to put Liverpool tickets on there site they have to ask permission off the club as they are trading from the uk it also states in LFC t&c they have to ask permission so if they wanted to they could stop stubhub but they wont. Livefootballtickets is a different story they trade from Madrid and believe it or not the law for touting ran out a while back there I think except on the street.

The ballots for cup finals should be done over 2/3 seasons in my opinion if they want to go off loyalty.

If the club did manage to get rid of the ticket touts online then possibly do an international memberships with x amount of tickets for them every game but also a ballot for them with choice of hotel as an affordable package.
