« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Haiku thread  (Read 563 times)

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,224
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Haiku thread
« on: December 5, 2021, 02:37:27 am »
In my future place

painting is what I dream of

how I spend my days
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,224
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Haiku thread
« Reply #1 on: December 5, 2021, 02:41:21 am »
Everton gobshite

ran onto the pitch for his

Lucozade bottle
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,224
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Haiku thread
« Reply #2 on: December 5, 2021, 05:44:48 pm »
Ole at no wheel

Brand new United era

Late one nil. Same old
Logged

Offline idontknow

  • idonowknowicanchangethisijustfoundouticould
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,536
Re: Haiku thread
« Reply #3 on: December 5, 2021, 06:57:36 pm »
Night, in the rain,
a man with light shining on his hat
is digging so I get my power back.
Logged
It is a machine. It is more stupid than we are. It will not stop us from doing stupid things.

Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,050
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Haiku thread
« Reply #4 on: December 5, 2021, 07:04:06 pm »
Crates of Whiskey

Abound without a sound

As the moonlighting begins
Logged
I like cats

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,787
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Haiku thread
« Reply #5 on: December 6, 2021, 01:58:44 pm »
A wise man once said:
You should learn rules of Haiku
Before posting shite


Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,050
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Haiku thread
« Reply #6 on: December 7, 2021, 02:42:37 pm »
The rules of life

Which may be strife

Are made to be broken. Ahaaa!
Logged
I like cats

Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,336
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: Haiku thread
« Reply #7 on: December 7, 2021, 03:36:32 pm »
One two three.
Four five six seven.
Eight nine ten.
Logged

Offline fucking baubles

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,774
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Haiku thread
« Reply #8 on: December 7, 2021, 03:41:09 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on December  6, 2021, 01:58:44 pm
A wise man once said:
You should learn rules of Haiku
Before posting shite

A wise man once said:
You should consider a poll
Before you post threads
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,050
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Haiku thread
« Reply #9 on: December 7, 2021, 04:01:59 pm »
Quote from: fucking baubles on December  7, 2021, 03:41:09 pm
A wise man once said:
You should consider a poll
Before you post threads

Graham is ahead

The curve is within

The votes that survive a Cherubim
Logged
I like cats

Offline fucking baubles

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,774
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Haiku thread
« Reply #10 on: December 7, 2021, 04:05:33 pm »
I really dont think
that you fully understand
what a haiku is
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,050
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Haiku thread
« Reply #11 on: December 7, 2021, 04:17:47 pm »
Quote from: fucking baubles on December  7, 2021, 04:05:33 pm
I really dont think
that you fully understand
what a haiku is

You can drop the fully

Tis no permutation

Of knowledge
Logged
I like cats

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,787
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Haiku thread
« Reply #12 on: December 7, 2021, 05:19:22 pm »
It's bugging me now
Just follow rules of Haiku
Really not that hard




 :no :no :no :no :no
Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,224
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Haiku thread
« Reply #13 on: December 7, 2021, 07:12:53 pm »
So AC Milan
Nice to see them at crossroads
On our route to six
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,224
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Haiku thread
« Reply #14 on: December 7, 2021, 09:58:04 pm »
When you need a man

End of the road for Milan

Divock Origi
Logged

Offline afc turkish Reindeer Botherer @ xmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,569
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Haiku thread
« Reply #15 on: December 7, 2021, 10:50:29 pm »
Ball into the box
Under pressure, doubled down
A sharp cut, Nat turns...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,014
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Haiku thread
« Reply #16 on: December 8, 2021, 01:14:15 am »
Knew it would be bad
Rory Burns bowled out first ball
Exceeded worst fears
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,050
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Haiku thread
« Reply #17 on: December 8, 2021, 11:12:01 am »
There is an phrase that is long

professed which values the intellect of those possessed

Yellow snow is not a thing to digest
Logged
I like cats

Offline fucking baubles

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,774
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Haiku thread
« Reply #18 on: December 10, 2021, 10:10:18 am »
There are no words to
Express the stupidity
Of the above post
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,224
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Haiku thread
« Reply #19 on: December 10, 2021, 11:36:31 pm »
Some people don't know

How to post here properly

Learn from the master
Logged

Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,668
Re: Haiku thread
« Reply #20 on: December 11, 2021, 10:09:02 am »
It's cold today

What can I say

Where's my hat
Logged
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 pm
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,224
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Haiku thread
« Reply #21 on: December 12, 2021, 10:54:40 am »
Born and bred for us

Future Anfield manager

Learned from the master
Logged

Offline Port_vale_lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,327
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Haiku thread
« Reply #22 on: December 12, 2021, 01:05:58 pm »
Tried new curry house

Had the chicken jalfrezi

Pissing out my arse.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,224
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Haiku thread
« Reply #23 on: December 12, 2021, 01:42:44 pm »
Titan of his game

Bald cardigan wearing fraud

Oil stains don't wash out
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,224
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Haiku thread
« Reply #24 on: December 12, 2021, 04:31:36 pm »
Don't like eating fish

Had to take my dad out, fair

Grilled salmon? Quite good
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,224
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Haiku thread
« Reply #25 on: December 12, 2021, 04:32:58 pm »
Imagine the fear

The wracked inadequacy:

Fan of Everton
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,224
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Haiku thread
« Reply #26 on: December 12, 2021, 04:34:31 pm »
Manchester it is

Beat you at music, football

Who needs human rights?
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,224
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Haiku thread
« Reply #27 on: December 12, 2021, 04:35:43 pm »
I'm using the form

Of haiku to take a pop

At what annoys me

/

If we ever lost

And I bet it might happen

This thread be poppin
« Last Edit: December 12, 2021, 05:40:13 pm by ToneLa »
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,224
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Haiku thread
« Reply #28 on: December 12, 2021, 04:37:45 pm »
Quote from: Port_vale_lad on December 12, 2021, 01:05:58 pm
Tried new curry house

Had the chicken jalfrezi

Pissing out my arse.

Sign of good curry:

Shit through eye of a needle

Topped up with Cobra
Logged

Offline Mag Hull

  • Lanca Shire
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 911
  • Celebrating National Shite Day since 1968
Re: Haiku thread
« Reply #29 on: December 12, 2021, 11:43:38 pm »
Blue Shite,

Go paint Bison on your cave walls,

Or call the phone-in. Throwbacks.
« Last Edit: December 13, 2021, 12:05:10 am by Mag Hull »
Logged
Get your fucking hedge cut!!!!

Offline fucking baubles

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,774
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Haiku thread
« Reply #30 on: December 13, 2021, 08:20:22 am »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on December 11, 2021, 10:09:02 am
It's cold today

What can I say

Where's my hat

Facepalm facepalm face
Palm facepalm facepalm facepalm
Facepalm facepalm face
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,787
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Haiku thread
« Reply #31 on: December 13, 2021, 09:20:15 am »
Christmas nearly here
Where's the fucking time all gone?
Behind with presents
Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,050
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Haiku thread
« Reply #32 on: Today at 11:40:47 pm »
The absolute pit of despair

Is a place I know well

But I never linger and I always rise and help those that are doomed to be there
Logged
I like cats
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 