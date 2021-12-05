This forum is a joke
You lot will miss me when I'm gone
A wise man once said:You should learn rules of HaikuBefore posting shite
A wise man once said:You should consider a pollBefore you post threads
I really dont thinkthat you fully understand what a haiku is
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.
Tried new curry houseHad the chicken jalfreziPissing out my arse.
It's cold todayWhat can I sayWhere's my hat
