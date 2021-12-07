« previous next »
The FA Cup 3rd Round

Red_Mist

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round Draw - Mon 6th Dec 7pm
December 7, 2021, 12:09:03 pm
Quote from: nearly40 on December  7, 2021, 11:00:08 am
Millwall v Palace could be interesting. 
As Barry Davies might say, Very interesting.
Red_Mist

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round Draw - Mon 6th Dec 7pm
December 7, 2021, 12:10:40 pm
Same with West Ham v Leeds, if the FA Cup allocations are still what they used to be?
Charlie Adams deep fried Christmas

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round Draw - Mon 6th Dec 7pm
December 7, 2021, 12:53:08 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on December  6, 2021, 10:04:04 pm
Didn't their chairman also moan cos we only charged £15 for tickets which we were giving them and they wanted more money, the greedy bastards.
He moaned about a weakened side, even though that led to a replay.
As you say he then moaned about the prices - despite that fact that it was a bonus.
Apparently he was also quite obnoxious at Anfield too, cracking unfunny jokes and passively aggressively moaning that Klopp wasn't there.

To be filed under gobshite lacking self awareness. The kind of twat that goes on about respect, but shows none.

Edit: Funnily enough this came up on todays Talking Reds on The Wrap.
They reported us to the FA for fielding a weakened side in the replay, but seemed OK with the weakened team in the first game.
When he moaned about the prices for the replay, he obviously overlooked the fact that we have a domestic cup pricing policy that reduced for games against lower league opposition.

redgriffin73

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round Draw - Mon 6th Dec 7pm
December 7, 2021, 02:46:59 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on December  7, 2021, 12:53:08 pm


They reported us to the FA for fielding a weakened side in the replay, but seemed OK with the weakened team in the first game.
When he moaned about the prices for the replay, he obviously overlooked the fact that we have a domestic cup pricing policy that reduced for games against lower league opposition.



Such a prick, I mean we gave them a better chance of winning in two games ffs! Plus what sort of a dickish move is it to complain that your own fans aren't being charged more?!

Think they even moaned about their fans having to collect a late allocation of tickets from Goodison, all that long way across the park, if I remember right!
Red Berry

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round Draw - Mon 6th Dec 7pm
December 7, 2021, 02:51:00 pm
Don't suppose there's much chance of many tickets being on general sale for this?
markedasred

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round Draw - Mon 6th Dec 7pm
December 7, 2021, 06:51:29 pm
Quote from: stoz on December  6, 2021, 07:11:51 pm
Wonder if they'll moan again?
Pretty sure they got close to a Million pounds from the 2 games. I bet there are a few other league one teams who would find a good use for that. The good news is they sacked the moaning disrespectful prick Sam Ricketts, with the new manager being Steve Cotterill.
eAyeAddio

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round Draw - Mon 6th Dec 7pm
Yesterday at 12:11:48 am
Quote from: Samie on December  6, 2021, 07:09:44 pm
Sweet! Play the under 18's.

No need.
Play the tea ladies.
Brain Potter

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round Draw - Mon 6th Dec 7pm
Yesterday at 09:36:18 am
This hasnt been picked for live TV so hopefully a 3pm Saturday game
disgraced cake

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round Draw - Mon 6th Dec 7pm
Yesterday at 11:19:41 am
Quote from: Brain Potter on Yesterday at 09:36:18 am
This hasnt been picked for live TV so hopefully a 3pm Saturday game

Can't remember the last 3PM FA Cup game we had, home or away. Would be nice, though.
swoopy

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round Draw - Mon 6th Dec 7pm
Yesterday at 11:59:38 am
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:19:41 am
Can't remember the last 3PM FA Cup game we had, home or away. Would be nice, though.

Barnsley in 2008 ? Have we had another since then ?
disgraced cake

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round Draw - Mon 6th Dec 7pm
Yesterday at 05:08:10 pm
Sunday 9th, 2pm, not on telly in the UK ...
red_Mark1980

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round Draw - Mon 6th Dec 7pm
Yesterday at 05:14:57 pm
Anyone want to take a guess why they've done that? Because I've got no idea
TSC

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round Draw - Mon 6th Dec 7pm
Yesterday at 05:19:12 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 11:59:38 am
Barnsley in 2008 ? Have we had another since then ?

Did we lose that to a last min goal?
swoopy

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round Draw - Mon 6th Dec 7pm
Yesterday at 06:27:07 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 05:19:12 pm
Did we lose that to a last min goal?

Yeh .. immediately after Martin Atkinson didn't give them a nailed on penalty they scored from outside the box
Ray K

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
Yesterday at 06:54:36 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 05:14:57 pm
Anyone want to take a guess why they've done that? Because I've got no idea
It's particularly odd in that the League cup semi finals are sandwiched in the midweek before and afterwards, so it's not like we're gaining a days rest by having the 3rd round tie on the Sunday, cos we'll lose that days rest on the other side.
Everton have an away tie too, so I don't know at all.
67CherryRed

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round Draw - Mon 6th Dec 7pm
Yesterday at 07:02:08 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 05:14:57 pm
Anyone want to take a guess why they've done that? Because I've got no idea
Presumably for overseas TV.
kavah

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
Today at 01:47:54 am
^ aye prime time SE Asia and China  - massive TV audience
