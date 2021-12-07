Didn't their chairman also moan cos we only charged £15 for tickets which we were giving them and they wanted more money, the greedy bastards.



He moaned about a weakened side, even though that led to a replay.As you say he then moaned about the prices - despite that fact that it was a bonus.Apparently he was also quite obnoxious at Anfield too, cracking unfunny jokes and passively aggressively moaning that Klopp wasn't there.To be filed under gobshite lacking self awareness. The kind of twat that goes on about respect, but shows none.Edit: Funnily enough this came up on todays Talking Reds on The Wrap.They reported us to the FA for fielding a weakened side in the replay, but seemed OK with the weakened team in the first game.When he moaned about the prices for the replay, he obviously overlooked the fact that we have a domestic cup pricing policy that reduced for games against lower league opposition.