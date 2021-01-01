« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Divock 90+4  (Read 13526 times)

Offline Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 19,545
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Divock 90+4
« Reply #560 on: Today at 09:06:05 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 06:53:06 pm
And some days, we bring on Divock...
:lickin


Gods above! I was preparing myself for the disappointment of dropping points but with the hope that reverse mockers would work. When Virgil hit that ball and Salah coolly controlled it I half rose from the couch, and of course when Divock scored I had the kids running in to find out if I was okay.


What a feeling!


Just amazing.
Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 17,912
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Divock 90+4
« Reply #561 on: Today at 09:15:54 pm »
All our bitter rivals


Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 54,988
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Divock 90+4
« Reply #562 on: Today at 09:20:57 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 08:43:31 pm
I always find that with Tepid and Co.

Cheeky devil.  ;D
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline davebils

  • Anny Roader
  • Posts: 271
  • Live and Breathe L.F.C
Re: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Divock 90+4
« Reply #563 on: Today at 09:21:56 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 05:55:48 pm
Tory voting scruffs can go and cry with Silver hi Ho

Silver lining

YNWA

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 28,032
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Divock 90+4
« Reply #564 on: Today at 09:28:44 pm »
Still on a high

That was fucking magic
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline S

  • pineless
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 10,747
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Divock 90+4
« Reply #565 on: Today at 09:45:41 pm »
Jotas miss has to be the worst weve had in years. Glad itll be forgotten. Wonder if that was a case of him letting the boos get to his head a bit and just leathering it? Probably me overthinking things.
Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 13,975
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Divock 90+4
« Reply #566 on: Today at 10:10:19 pm »
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 53,016
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Divock 90+4
« Reply #567 on: Today at 10:32:03 pm »
Watch Tsimikas going fucking mental on the bench at the goal

Brilliant
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 4,542
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Divock 90+4
« Reply #568 on: Today at 10:32:05 pm »
had to leave the game for work (somewhere around half hour left) as im turning it off i heard the commentary saying divok was taking his tracksuit off or words to that effect

i thought that game had a 1-0 to them written all over it with one of their long balls coming off

was pissed off during work thinking to myself every now and then 'i bet they fucking won'

over the fucking moon to fire up the computer when i got home and see on the bbc footy page a picture of divok smiling

looking forward to watching that last half hour now  ;D
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Online dasher, dancer, prancer, vixen, comet, cupid, duvva &blitzen

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 6,806
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Divock 90+4
« Reply #569 on: Today at 10:40:00 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 08:27:54 pm
These are blessed times to be a Liverpool supporter
Couldnt agree more, as I said last week its a privilege and pleasure to support a team like this at the moment
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 9,292
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Divock 90+4
« Reply #570 on: Today at 10:52:00 pm »
13 90th minute winners in the PL under Klopp. Pretty mental.

Anyone fill in the gaps? I've got:

Today vs Wolves (Origi)
20/21 vs West Brom (Alisson)
20/21 vs Villa (Trent)
20/21 vs Spurs (Firmino)
19/20 vs Spurs (OG)
19/20 vs Villa (Mane)
19/20 vs Leicester (Milner)
18/19 vs Everton (Origi)
16/17 vs Everton (Mane)
15/16 vs Norwich (Lallana)

Not sure if Mane vs Palace counts - put us 4-2 up but ended up being the winner in a 4-3 I guess.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,685
Re: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Divock 90+4
« Reply #571 on: Today at 10:52:06 pm »
The part that started worrying me - despite a reasonable number of "big" chances - everything seemed half a step off. Misplaced passes, the ball bouncing off players/heavy touches, and slow slow slow play.

When Jota missed - I figured we would get 1 more chance. I thought that was the Mane chance - but damn am I happy to be wrong.

(also - what was with our hesitancy to shoot today?)
Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,288
Re: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Divock 90+4
« Reply #572 on: Today at 11:10:28 pm »
We played quite well throughout the game and were completely in control. Not sure what the xG was but it must have been pretty big.

I honestly thought a point wasnt a bad result but it was such a huge winner in terms of the context of this season. It sets us up really nicely for the rest of December because we have a harder fixture list than City so keeping close is key.
Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 7,197
Re: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Divock 90+4
« Reply #573 on: Today at 11:19:09 pm »
Just heard Mo was asked again about his thoughts on being the 7th best player in the world, and he said that was wrong because he is actually the 8th best player now. Messi is also rumoured to be on a flight to Liverpool as we speak to bestow his Balon Dor award to its rightful owner.
Online fucking baubles

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 45,472
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Divock 90+4
« Reply #574 on: Today at 11:32:09 pm »
0.13 expected goals for Wolves, at home. That really is fucking embarrassing.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 37,483
Re: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Divock 90+4
« Reply #575 on: Today at 11:35:28 pm »
Quote from: kriss on Today at 08:43:33 pm
Just got home from the match. In my opinion he is just a fancy dan footballer with a box of tricks like Stan Bowles and the finishing ability (passing and shooting) of Stan Laurel!
Stan Bowles was technically superior though wasn't he mate? I haven't seen anything of a gift Traore has.
Online kriss

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,178
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Divock 90+4
« Reply #576 on: Today at 11:45:40 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 09:04:22 pm
I bet that was fun at the end kriss?!

It was indeed, partly because it reminded me of some other very late winners I was fortunate enough to be present at ... Torres at Villa Park (1-0), Torres at Fratton Park (3-2) and Benayoun at Craven Cottage (1-0). There's this explosion which is a mixture of relief and joy and it takes a lot to top that sort of feeling. 
Online kriss

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,178
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Divock 90+4
« Reply #577 on: Today at 11:47:07 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 11:35:28 pm
Stan Bowles was technically superior though wasn't he mate? I haven't seen anything of a gift Traore has.

Agreed. Bowles was technically far more gifted than Traore will ever be.
Online a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 2,661
  • YNWA
Re: PL: Wolves 0 vs 1 Liverpool Divock 90+4
« Reply #578 on: Today at 11:50:32 pm »
Am I the only one who's hated Wolves the last few years for stealing Allez Allez Allez and Bobby's song?
