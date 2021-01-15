« previous next »
Author Topic: Arthur Labinjo-Hughes

Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Arthur Labinjo-Hughes
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 03:14:01 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Yesterday at 03:09:33 pm
Usually, but I'm hoping that as this is a high-profile case, particularly horrific and the people involved don't appear to even be able to show any remorse, I'd say that they were a danger to the general public.

In such instances, such people can be remanded in custody indefinately (known as "At Her Majesty's pleasure")

At Her Majesty's Pleasure and the Home Secretary deciding the length of a sentence was abolished years  ago.

Sentencing is in the hands if the trial judge, subject to appeal and release us in the hands of the Oarole Board.
Offline TSC

Re: Arthur Labinjo-Hughes
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 03:14:46 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 02:27:49 pm
"Tustin refused to enter the court room to hear the judge's sentencing remarks or victim impact statements from Arthur's family."

This says it all about her, cowardly and lacking any remorse.  I hope she gets what's coming to her

She has a long time to avoid the wrath of inmates and/or a blind eye here and there from prison officers.
Offline WhoHe

Re: Arthur Labinjo-Hughes
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 03:17:26 pm »
He was convicted of manslaughter so will do his time and get out. She will be on a life long licence as a convicted murderer so her sentence can go on and on - in theory.
   I just hope they get to experience the absolute terror that poor boy experienced while in the jug, sadly these creatures are looked after and fawned over by prison psychologists/therapists as some sort of case study.
Offline Lfc19ynwa

Re: Arthur Labinjo-Hughes
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 03:18:31 pm »
These two pieces of scum should never be allowed out and hopefully they get the shit kicked out of them every single day they spend behind bars
Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Arthur Labinjo-Hughes
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 03:26:42 pm »
Quote from: WhoHe on Yesterday at 03:17:26 pm
sadly these creatures are looked after and fawned over by prison psychologists/therapists as some sort of case study.

Research into what makes a person commit such a crime has a chance of making a difference in future.

Contrary to popular belief/ understanding/wishful thinking, punishment including sentence length or severity (inc death penalty) has little effect on offender rates.

Revenge esp a general societal revenge indicates a wider problem in society and solves nothing.

What happens to the killers in this or any other case is of no concern to me, my only feelings are towards the victim.
Offline Andy @ Allerton

Re: Arthur Labinjo-Hughes
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 03:28:12 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 03:14:01 pm
At Her Majesty's Pleasure and the Home Secretary deciding the length of a sentence was abolished years  ago.

Sentencing is in the hands if the trial judge, subject to appeal and release us in the hands of the Oarole Board.

Have you got any evidence that the Powers of Criminal Courts (Sentencing Act) 2000 has been overruled?

Still appears to be in place.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Arthur Labinjo-Hughes
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 03:28:36 pm »
I had to switch over the channel as this was too horrible to listen to. Can't even convey words  for the adults involved.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Arthur Labinjo-Hughes
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 03:33:14 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Yesterday at 03:28:12 pm
Have you got any evidence that the Powers of Criminal Courts (Sentencing Act) 2000 has been overruled?

Still appears to be in place.

The Act applies 'detention at Her Majesty's Pleasure' to offences committed by under 18s only.

So you are partially right.

Let's call it a score draw. :)
Offline rob1966

Re: Arthur Labinjo-Hughes
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 04:35:18 pm »
Quote from: jillc on December  2, 2021, 10:38:41 pm
What gets me is there are some people who are never able to have children and would give anything to have a child. Then you hear about scum like this and it totally sickens you. At least the poor little one is in a better place, no kid should have to put up with stuff like this.  :(

A friend of ours, who is unable to have kids, adopted a little boy who was take from smackhead parents at birth as he was an addict even then. She's given him a wonderful childhood so far, but some kids just are born into shit through no fault of their own.

Hope the parents are made to suffer every single miserable fucking day inside.
Offline 50 Pence

Re: Arthur Labinjo-Hughes
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 05:27:38 pm »
First came across this story a couple of weeks ago,, I thought I was pretty numb to the cruelty some people in society can inflict on others but this story affected me more than any other. Can't bring myself to listen to the clips or watch the vidoes, the story is too heart breaking

Unfortunately too common place, the government are introducing Tony's law but I still don't think it's strong enough.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-kent-59473851

I remember seeing Tony Hudgell during lockdown, inspired by Captain Tom to raise money for the NHS.... I didn't realise until this week the horrific abuse this young boy had to endure as well

https://www.tonyhudgellfoundation.org/tonys-story
Offline jillc

Re: Arthur Labinjo-Hughes
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 05:39:17 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:35:18 pm
A friend of ours, who is unable to have kids, adopted a little boy who was take from smackhead parents at birth as he was an addict even then. She's given him a wonderful childhood so far, but some kids just are born into shit through no fault of their own.

Hope the parents are made to suffer every single miserable fucking day inside.

It's heart-breaking what some kids are born into. Thank goodness there are good people like your friend who at least try and give them something precious. As for these two cretins neither of them should be allowed to have kids ever again. It frightens the hell out of me the way people are allowed out of prison in no time at all, to reoffend and ruin someone else's life into the bargain.
Offline TSC

Re: Arthur Labinjo-Hughes
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 05:41:38 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 03:26:42 pm
Research into what makes a person commit such a crime has a chance of making a difference in future.

Contrary to popular belief/ understanding/wishful thinking, punishment including sentence length or severity (inc death penalty) has little effect on offender rates.

Revenge esp a general societal revenge indicates a wider problem in society and solves nothing.

What happens to the killers in this or any other case is of no concern to me, my only feelings are towards the victim.

Any murder is horrendous of course, particularly when the victim is a defenceless child.  The difference here is it was torture and starvation over a period of time, as opposed to a single violent act. Thankfully although its not unique in that respect it is rare.

Not sure what research would be useful in this case but then Im a layperson in that regard.  Given his mother was imprisoned for murder before this monstrous act, the kid appears to have stood no chance.
Offline Red Raw

Re: Arthur Labinjo-Hughes
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 06:41:06 pm »
It depresses me immensely that no-one was able to read the signs sufficiently to act sooner. Arthur couldn't understand why no-one would love or feed him but he wasn't stupid and he knew that it was wrong and he knew he was in danger. Heart breaking doesn't get close.

Social media and gutter press will rage about the death penalty and inflicting acts of harm on his torturers, none of which will help Arthur or the next little soul to fall foul of the system.

The upcoming inquiry will no doubt find failures in the way that children's services responded, and this may be justified, but performance needs to be considered against the background of chronic underfunding in the sector and increasing demand for its services over more than a decade.

In 2017 the LGA estimated that child services would be facing a funding shortfall of about £2 billion by 2020 and have been calling on government to fund proper provision for years.

https://www.local.gov.uk/about/campaigns/bright-futures/bright-futures-childrens-services/childrens-services-funding-facts
https://www.theguardian.com/society/2018/jul/11/underfunding-to-blame-for-child-protection-crisis-says-report
https://www.local.gov.uk/publications/child-centred-recovery
Offline rob1966

Re: Arthur Labinjo-Hughes
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 06:56:31 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 05:39:17 pm
It's heart-breaking what some kids are born into. Thank goodness there are good people like your friend who at least try and give them something precious. As for these two cretins neither of them should be allowed to have kids ever again. It frightens the hell out of me the way people are allowed out of prison in no time at all, to reoffend and ruin someone else's life into the bargain.

They'd had three kids taken away before he was born, just horrendous.
Offline Circa1892

Re: Arthur Labinjo-Hughes
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 07:17:20 pm »
I dont understand how this doesnt qualify for a whole life term.

Only way theres any justice here is if guards turn a blind eye and people take their fucking time. They deserve to spend years in fear and pain.

Absolutely fucking unfathomable. Read the whole of the judges verdict and its worse than anything you could imagine.

The woman is fucking Satan - but imagine the fucking weirdo of a dad letting/participating in this happening to your son.

The social workers who missed it should be struck off, as should the coppers. Read somewhere about one of his uncles wanting to go check on him and being turned back by coppers who threatened him with lockdown rules but that might be mischief.

The minute he wasnt back at school with his background shouldve set every alarm bell in the system going aswell.
Offline Circa1892

Re: Arthur Labinjo-Hughes
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 07:20:22 pm »
Massive sympathy for the prosecution, defence, judge, jury, stenographers etc - I remember they all had counselling after the Lost Pprophets trial - I hope proper support is in place.
Offline jillc

Re: Arthur Labinjo-Hughes
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 07:23:50 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:56:31 pm
They'd had three kids taken away before he was born, just horrendous.

How are they allowed to have more having had three kids taken away, beggars belief.

Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 07:20:22 pm
Massive sympathy for the prosecution, defence, judge, jury, stenographers etc - I remember they all had counselling after the Lost Pprophets trial - I hope proper support is in place.

I think it was said in the original post the jury members have been told they don't need to do any more jury work, I take my hat off to anyone sitting on that jury and seeing it through. As you say, let's hope they are all getting the support they need.
Offline jillc

Re: Arthur Labinjo-Hughes
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 07:42:00 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 07:17:20 pm
I dont understand how this doesnt qualify for a whole life term.

Only way theres any justice here is if guards turn a blind eye and people take their fucking time. They deserve to spend years in fear and pain.

Absolutely fucking unfathomable. Read the whole of the judges verdict and its worse than anything you could imagine.

The woman is fucking Satan - but imagine the fucking weirdo of a dad letting/participating in this happening to your son.

The social workers who missed it should be struck off, as should the coppers. Read somewhere about one of his uncles wanting to go check on him and being turned back by coppers who threatened him with lockdown rules but that might be mischief.

The minute he wasnt back at school with his background shouldve set every alarm bell in the system going aswell.

It's always easy to lash out at social workers and put the blame on them. The problem is the service is underfunded say nothing of a large proportion of social workers leaving and not always being replaced, which leaves a huge burden on those left behind. Also why is it this country has such a huge proportion of children at risk in the first place? These cases are not even rare nowadays. The way the Government has basically been trying to force Councils into huge budget cuts has yet again made the job even more challenging yet no one is having a go at them. Why not? Needless to say the MP in this area is a Tory who seems to have no problem with his Government forcing cuts here, there and everywhere, yet as ever expects the services to go without a hitch. If people are not being replaced, then mistakes are going to be more likely. The whole system needs to be looked at by an independent body.

This is an interesting report which highlights how lockdown means that social workers getting into homes in the first place was even more difficult. In the case of this awful woman she was highly manipulative, which also seems to have played a part.

https://www.theguardian.com/society/2021/dec/03/how-much-did-lockdown-help-arthur-labinjo-hughes-killers-escape-notice
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: Arthur Labinjo-Hughes
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 08:06:32 pm »
I would love to be locked in a cage with these two and and Wayne Couzens. Hopefully they're all hell-bound
Online Macphisto80

Re: Arthur Labinjo-Hughes
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 09:37:14 pm »
Quote from: deck the pauls with boughs of razor on Yesterday at 02:06:02 pm
just fuck off

seriously
They'll do about 60 percent of that sentence. Fucking joke. These two c*nts need battered, starved, pissed on, and be made to sleep on the floor every day for their sentence.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Arthur Labinjo-Hughes
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 10:19:14 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 07:42:00 pm
It's always easy to lash out at social workers and put the blame on them. The problem is the service is underfunded say nothing of a large proportion of social workers leaving and not always being replaced, which leaves a huge burden on those left behind. Also why is it this country has such a huge proportion of children at risk in the first place? These cases are not even rare nowadays. The way the Government has basically been trying to force Councils into huge budget cuts has yet again made the job even more challenging yet no one is having a go at them. Why not? Needless to say the MP in this area is a Tory who seems to have no problem with his Government forcing cuts here, there and everywhere, yet as ever expects the services to go without a hitch. If people are not being replaced, then mistakes are going to be more likely. The whole system needs to be looked at by an independent body.

This is an interesting report which highlights how lockdown means that social workers getting into homes in the first place was even more difficult. In the case of this awful woman she was highly manipulative, which also seems to have played a part.

https://www.theguardian.com/society/2021/dec/03/how-much-did-lockdown-help-arthur-labinjo-hughes-killers-escape-notice

I agree with some of what you are saying Jill but incorrect assessments of his condition and well being were made. I understand that things may not be able to be actioned quickly enough by social services and maybe things were assessed in a way with a lack of resources in mind. But there were incorrect assessments just months before he died.

We shouldnt be looking to shift blame because we know who is responsible. But there were some huge failures and that needs to be addressed.
Offline jillc

Re: Arthur Labinjo-Hughes
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 10:24:12 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:19:14 pm
I agree with some of what you are saying Jill but incorrect assessments of his condition and well being were made. I understand that things may not be able to be actioned quickly enough by social services and maybe things were assessed in a way with a lack of resources in mind. But there were incorrect assessments just months before he died.

We shouldnt be looking to shift blame because we know who is responsible. But there were some huge failures and that needs to be addressed.

Sure, I don't disagree with that. We need better services the children deserve that. The points I was making were more of general ones than this particular case. I don't have the heart to read about the whole case, I don't think I could. Needless to say in my job we have to scan through reports on these issues and it shocks me every time as to how frequent these cases are. Some kids don't stand a chance from the start and that's tragic and utterly wrong.
Online Wabaloolah

Re: Arthur Labinjo-Hughes
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 11:52:27 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 09:37:14 pm
They'll do about 60 percent of that sentence. Fucking joke. These two c*nts need battered, starved, pissed on, and be made to sleep on the floor every day for their sentence.
The bitch will have to serve a minimum of 29 years before even being considered for parole, the "Dad" though will, as you say, more than likely be released at some point as 21 years is the maximum he will serve which is pathetic enough in itself.

You do hope someone will lynch them but nobody got Myra Hindley, Rose West is still alive along with the likes of Huntley and James Bulger's killers.

I seriously doubt any harm will come to either of them unfortunately
Offline Port_vale_lad

Re: Arthur Labinjo-Hughes
« Reply #63 on: Today at 12:19:11 am »
Don't condone violence in anyway but i don't think i would lose a wink of sleep if she was battered every night.

Evil bitch.
Online deck the pauls with boughs of razor

Re: Arthur Labinjo-Hughes
« Reply #64 on: Today at 01:06:08 am »
Quote from: Port_vale_lad on Today at 12:19:11 am
Don't condone violence in anyway but i don't think i would lose a wink of sleep if she was battered every night.

Evil bitch.
and him

Hugged the bejesus out of my son tonight
