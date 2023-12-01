« previous next »
Ghost Town

« Reply #440 on: December 7, 2023, 02:41:04 pm »
Wabaloolah

« Reply #441 on: December 9, 2023, 12:17:16 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby was a prick on December  3, 2023, 08:39:21 pm
Be careful what you wish for. I got a bloody Lynx Africa gift set AGAIN last year.

Spoiler

[close]
:lmao :wellin
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

redbyrdz

« Reply #442 on: December 9, 2023, 06:28:50 pm »
Can I get decorated too?
Crosby Nick

« Reply #443 on: December 9, 2023, 08:44:05 pm »
Three Redbyrdz Roast
zabadoh

« Reply #444 on: December 10, 2023, 12:47:10 am »
Aaah, should I?
So Howard Philips

« Reply #445 on: December 10, 2023, 10:56:10 am »
Quote from: zabadoh on December 10, 2023, 12:47:10 am
Aaah, should I?

Wasnt Zabadoh one of the We Three Kings from Orient Are, anyway?
Ghost Town

« Reply #446 on: December 10, 2023, 10:21:16 pm »
Quote from: I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo on December 10, 2023, 10:56:10 am
Wasnt Zabadoh one of the We Three Kings from Orient Are, anyway?
One in a taxi, one in a car
rushyman

« Reply #447 on: December 12, 2023, 01:38:24 am »
Do me!

Then give me a Christmas name ...
Spanish Al

« Reply #448 on: December 13, 2023, 08:10:50 am »
Do mine too, if you can do anything with it ;D
ChaChaMooMoo

« Reply #449 on: December 13, 2023, 12:49:42 pm »
Late to the party. I know.
Do your best. :)
Fiasco

« Reply #450 on: December 13, 2023, 11:40:18 pm »
Feel free...
JC the Messiah

« Reply #451 on: December 14, 2023, 06:12:05 am »
Love it!

 :lmao
Fiasco

« Reply #452 on: December 14, 2023, 09:54:41 am »
:D :D :D
Ziltoid

« Reply #453 on: December 14, 2023, 02:20:10 pm »
Mine got changed once and i believe even the Mod(s) who changed it thought it was pathetic.

I'm open to another Christmasy change
Crosby Nick

« Reply #454 on: December 14, 2023, 02:51:17 pm »
I got absolutely Zilch toys for Christmas
John C

« Reply #455 on: December 14, 2023, 03:59:31 pm »
Haven't you got some packing to do :)
Crosby Nick

« Reply #456 on: December 14, 2023, 04:00:56 pm »
Quote from: John C on December 14, 2023, 03:59:31 pm
Haven't you got some packing to do :)

Nice twist!

Leaving in two hours, got to take the dog out, deal with work deadlines and finish packing. Dont go on holiday. Far too stressful!
Millie

« Reply #457 on: December 15, 2023, 08:04:32 am »
Mine usually gets changed without a request, but not this year  :'(
zero zero

« Reply #458 on: December 15, 2023, 08:26:41 am »
May I have one please?
Ziltoid

« Reply #459 on: December 15, 2023, 08:49:57 am »
Nice one, happy with that
zero zero

« Reply #460 on: December 15, 2023, 10:01:14 am »
Got me down to a tee. Cheers!
Millie

« Reply #461 on: December 15, 2023, 12:17:21 pm »
I categorically deny the ascertion being made here.   :-[
redk84

« Reply #462 on: December 15, 2023, 01:38:31 pm »
thought this was just something that happened, was wondering why my name wasn't christmasssy
John C

« Reply #463 on: December 15, 2023, 07:55:06 pm »
^ ^ ^
Hard one that mate, and Nick's fucked off on a plane the selfish get.
Leave it with me :)
Ghost Town

« Reply #464 on: December 15, 2023, 08:54:13 pm »
Red K8ers 4 his whole family at Xmas
Eeyore

« Reply #465 on: December 16, 2023, 11:18:38 am »
Go on then.
Red-Soldier

« Reply #466 on: December 18, 2023, 04:49:20 pm »
Open to a festive name change  :)
Crosby Nick

« Reply #467 on: December 18, 2023, 04:50:35 pm »
Quote from: Silly Millie saw Santa's willy on December 15, 2023, 12:17:21 pm
I categorically deny the ascertion being made here.   :-[

Yeah, I dont think youre silly either.
Crosby Nick

« Reply #468 on: December 18, 2023, 04:52:28 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on December 18, 2023, 04:49:20 pm
Open to a festive name change  :)

Red sold ya car to pay for the pressies
Crosby Nick

« Reply #469 on: December 18, 2023, 04:53:07 pm »
Quote from: John C on December 15, 2023, 07:55:06 pm
^ ^ ^
Hard one that mate, and Nick's fucked off on a plane the selfish get.
Leave it with me :)

Fear not John, jet lag ensures Im still on duty during a standard RAWK working day.
Red-Soldier

« Reply #470 on: December 18, 2023, 04:59:25 pm »
Offline Ghost Town

« Reply #471 on: December 18, 2023, 10:25:58 pm »
Red soldiers on while others fuck off and get pissed
Offline duvva 💅

« Reply #472 on: December 19, 2023, 01:06:09 am »
Rudolph the Red-nosed Soldier
Offline Pheel

« Reply #473 on: December 20, 2023, 01:21:20 pm »
What could possibly go wrong?
Offline duvva 💅

« Reply #474 on: December 20, 2023, 01:42:15 pm »
Fancy a Christmas Pheel
Offline Pheel

« Reply #475 on: December 20, 2023, 02:05:04 pm »
Quote from: Caught Pheeling a colleague at the chrimbo doo on December 20, 2023, 01:21:20 pm
What could possibly go wrong?

Guilty, My only defence is we are still married after 33 years (7 of them happy) 
Offline Claire.

« Reply #476 on: January 1, 2024, 10:27:06 am »
Everyone who asked in here should be back to what it was previously... if I missed you out, let me know.
Online Historical Fool

« Reply #477 on: Yesterday at 04:01:56 am »
Can I formally request that my name be changed back to what it was previously - Historical rather than Hysterical, please 
Endo in his de facto position hiding behind a player. He should be five yards further forward demanding the ball not playing hide and seek.

Online Historical Fool

« Reply #478 on: Today at 03:57:59 am »
Thank you !!!
Endo in his de facto position hiding behind a player. He should be five yards further forward demanding the ball not playing hide and seek.

